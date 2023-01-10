Read full article on original website
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Former All-Star and Gold Glove outfielder ‘makes sense’ for Yankees
It’s no secret the New York Yankees are shopping for an outfielder, after watching Andrew Benintendi bolt for a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. And it’s no secret general manager Brian Cashman has been linked to Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who’s requested a trade.
Mets could sign former NL MVP?
After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Matt Holliday resigns as Cardinals bench coach two months after accepting job, Joe McEwing takes over
The St. Louis Cardinals have another new bench coach. Thursday afternoon the Cardinals announced that Matt Holliday has resigned from the job and Joe McEwing is stepping in. Holliday, who was named bench coach in November, resigned to spend more time with his family, according to USA Today. "Obviously, with...
Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Corner Outfielder Being Considered
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been in search of a center fielder since non-tendering Cody Bellinger, who went on to sign a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs. The club passed on the likes of Aaron Judge and Brandon Nimmo, missed out on Kevin Kiermaier, and thus far have only added Steven Duggar and Jason Heyward on Minor League contracts.
Former White Sox Pitcher Johnny Cueto Signs with Miami
Johnny Cueto was a fan favorite and performed impressively for the 2022 White Sox.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop
What is going on in Boston?
Cardinals Fan Makes Grim Prediction For 2023
Another day goes by with fans of the St. Louis Cardinals becoming increasingly frustrated that the front office has to this point, failed to address the team’s obvious need for starting pitching. With Adam Wainwright retiring and Jordan Montgomery, Miles Mikolas, and Jack Flaherty set to enter free agency...
Yankees nearly lost free agent pitcher to Red Sox
When free agency officially opened up for the New York Yankees and the rest of baseball, allocating resources toward the bullpen was in mind for management. Having lost Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman, and Miguel Castro this off-season, supplementing their loss with another arm was always in the cards. However, with...
Chicago Cubs Celebrate Beverage’s Return to Wrigley with Epic Sing-a-long Ad
When Chicago Cubs baseball returns to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field for the 2023 season, a fan-favorite beverage will be returning, too. It seems like it's been nothing but a barrage of bad news for Cub fans since the season ended. I think the bad news hit its peak about a month ago when what we had expected for a while, finally became a reality. The Cubs not only traded Willson Contreras, but they also traded him to one of our greatest rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Tigers Are Making Some Notable Changes In 2023
The Detroit Tigers entered last season having signed shortstop Javier Baez and with two exciting rookies ready to help the offense: Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene. Things didn’t quite work out, though: Greene missed time with injury, Baez and Torkelson struggled, and the Tigers’ offense was abysmal. In...
⚾️ Royals will have 59 at Spring Training
KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that the club has invited 19 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz. Among the invitees are seven pitchers, four catchers, four infielders and four outfielders. Included in the 19 invitees are 10 players who were originally...
Dodgers Bring Back A Familiar Face
Late on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers brought back an old friend when they acquired veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins. In exchange, the Dodgers sent infielder Jacob Amaya back to Miami. Rojas, 33, made his MLB debut with the Dodgers back in 2014, appearing in 85 games...
Twins Insider Dreams Of An Ideal Future Lineup
The Minnesota Twins front office has to be extremely happy. They just secured a franchise-altering talent for $200 million guaranteed. Considering some of the contracts that have been given out to free agents this offseason and what Correa was originally slated to earn with the San Francisco Giants ($350 million), getting him for a fraction of that price is an outstanding get.
Mets Fans Are Already Thinking About Plan B
The New York Mets ultimately missed out on star shortstop Carlos Correa. Just as it had been with the San Francisco Giants, the deal fell through as a result of the two-time All-Star’s physical. The 2017 World Series champion is now headed back to the Minnesota Twins, to the...
NBA Rumors: Khris Middleton Could Opt Out Of His Deal And Leave The Bucks This Summer
NBA Insider reveals big news about Khris Middleton's future in Milwaukee.
Miami Marlins ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara given key to the city
MIAMI - Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 National League Cy Young winner, was awarded a key to the city of Miami from Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday. "His dedication has influenced hundreds, if not thousands of people in our community," said Suarez, with Alcantara standing to his right and Marlins general manager Kim Ng next to them. "and he's established himself as a positive leader and a role model." Suarez also declared Jan. 10 "Sandy Alcantara Day" in Miami. Alcantara, 27, made history as the first Marlins pitcher to win the Cy Young award. It was a unanimous vote...
Profiling free-agent OF/DH Franmil Reyes
Franmil Reyes had a solid four-year run from 2018 through 2021. He struck out at an unhealthy 29.5% rate, but he also walked in 9% of his plate appearances. He hit 92 home runs in 529 games and produced a batting line of .260/.325/.503. That production was 19% above league average, as evidenced by his 119 wRC+, a figure that placed him in the top 65 among qualified league hitters. He was also fairly consistent, with his wRC+ never slipping below 111 in any season of that stretch and topping out at 129.
2023 Dodgers Spring Training: Report Dates, First Full-Squad Workout
The start of 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training is Thursday, February 16, when pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout at Camelback Ranch. The Dodgers’ first full-squad workout then takes place Monday, Feb. 20. However, Dodgers pitchers and catchers who are participating in the 2023 World Baseball...
