Bed Bath & Beyond just missed its bond payments. See the full list of stores it will close, including Harmon and Buybuy Baby locations.

Bed Bath & Beyond missed bond payments on Feb. 1, a week after receiving a loan-default notice.

The retailer has identified hundreds of stores set to close in an effort to reduce costs.

Bed Bath & Beyond's troubles continue to mount. The housewares retailer missed payments on roughly $1 billion of bonds on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reports .

The news comes as the list of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures grows. On Monday, the company added another 141 store closings. Previously, roughly 120 locations were facing cuts.

This latest addition pushed the total to nearly 300, up from the initial 56 stores that were announced in September.

In addition to 87 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores, the company now says it will close all of its remaining Harmon health and beauty stores, and five Buybuy Baby stores. Axios previously reported that liquidation sales are already underway at several locations.

Bankruptcy could come as early as this week for the retailer, Reuters reported on Monday, after the company said it does not have the funds to pay its debts and received a notice of default from JPMorgan.

While Bed Bath & Beyond didn't reveal precisely when the stores would close, the retailer announced in its third-quarter earnings earlier in January that it's on track to complete roughly 150 store closures by the end of fiscal 2022, which typically closes at the end of February.

Bed Bath & Beyond also began laying off employees in January. It was the latest in a slew of cost-cutting measures as the retailer warned that it was considering filing for bankruptcy after months of tumult that have also included massive losses, executive shakeups, a major activist investor selling his stake, and the death of its former CFO.

The retailer reported bigger-than-expected losses in the fiscal third quarter , and nearly half of Bed Bath & Beyond's products were out of stock at the end of December , according to DataWeave, a retail data and pricing analytics firm. The shortages came as Bed Bath & Beyond faced supply chain challenges with its private label brands and issues paying its suppliers .

Here's the latest batch of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing:

( * signifies new as of January 30, 2023)

Alabama:

Florence: 356A Cox Creek Parkway

356A Cox Creek Parkway * Daphne: 6850 US Highway 90 Anchor D

Arkansas:

* North Little Rock: 4122 McCain Blvd

Arizona:

Tucson: 9590 East 22nd St.

9590 East 22nd St. Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz

5225 South Calle Santa Cruz Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway

34750 N. North Valley Parkway Queen Creek: 21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road

21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road Mesa: 2039 N. Power Road

2039 N. Power Road * Mesa: 1834 South Signal Butte Rd

California:

Valencia: Valencia Marketplace, 25540 The Old Road

Valencia Marketplace, 25540 The Old Road Chula Vista: 394 East H St.

394 East H St. San Jose: 5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite A-200

5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite A-200 Buena Park: 8390 On The Mall #237

8390 On The Mall #237 Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road

9918 Mission Gorge Road Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive

1140 Hilltop Drive La Habra: 1320 South Beach Blvd.

1320 South Beach Blvd. Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall

75 Lakewood Center Mall Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle

2601 Larkspur Landing Circle Palmdale: 39421 10th St. West

39421 10th St. West Antioch: 5719 Lone Tree Way

5719 Lone Tree Way Sacramento: 3611 N. Freeway Blvd.

3611 N. Freeway Blvd. San Leandro: 15555 East 14th St., Suite 240

15555 East 14th St., Suite 240 Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.

201 East Magnolia Blvd. Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive

117 General Stilwell Drive Vallejo: 105 Plaza Drive, Suite 107

105 Plaza Drive, Suite 107 * Palm Desert: 72459 Highway 111

72459 Highway 111 * Visalia: 3125 South Mooney Blvd.

3125 South Mooney Blvd. * Hawthorne: 14351 Hindry Avenue

14351 Hindry Avenue * Carlsbad: 1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100

1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100 * Upland: 1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15

1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15 * San Diego: 10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170

10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170 * Culver City: 10822 Jefferson Blvd.

10822 Jefferson Blvd. * San Marcos: 165 S. Las Posas Rd.

165 S. Las Posas Rd. * Folsom: 2385 Iron Point Rd.

2385 Iron Point Rd. * Glendora: 1405 East Gladstone Street

Colorado:

Vallejo: 5737 N. Elizabeth St.

5737 N. Elizabeth St. * Thornton: 16531 Washington Street

16531 Washington Street * Loveland: 1605 Fall River Drive

Connecticut:

Stamford: Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer St.

Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer St. Hamden: 2045 Dixwell Ave.

2045 Dixwell Ave. Waterford: 850 Hartford Turnpike

850 Hartford Turnpike * Southington: 835 Queen Street

835 Queen Street * Weathersfield: 1065 Silas Deane Highway

1065 Silas Deane Highway * Fairfield: 2260 Kings Highway

2260 Kings Highway * Enfield: 20 Hazard Avenue

Delaware:

Wilmington: Brandywine Town Center, 1020 Brandywine Parkway

Florida:

Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C

12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C Orlando: 5295 International Drive, Suite 100

5295 International Drive, Suite 100 Oviedo: 1115 Vidina Place Suite 175

1115 Vidina Place Suite 175 Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.

111 Towne Center Blvd. Pompano Beach: Shoppers Haven, 3459 N. Federal Highway Space 16

Shoppers Haven, 3459 N. Federal Highway Space 16 Sebring: 1748 US 27 N.

1748 US 27 N. Brooksville: 7187 Coastal Blvd

7187 Coastal Blvd Homestead: 2595 NE 10th Court

2595 NE 10th Court * Hialeah: 1460 W 49th St.

1460 W 49th St. * Brandon: 320 Brandon Town Center Dr.

320 Brandon Town Center Dr. * Boca Raton: 20560 State Road 7

20560 State Road 7 * Boynton Beach: 371 N. Congress Ave.

371 N. Congress Ave. * Orlando: 397 North Alafaya Trail

397 North Alafaya Trail * Coral Springs: 4631 North University Dr.

4631 North University Dr. * Royal Palm Beach: 540 North State Road 7

540 North State Road 7 * Jacksonville: 6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd

6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd * Jacksonville: 13221 City Station Drive, Suite 125

13221 City Station Drive, Suite 125 * Delray Beach: 14824 South Military Trail

14824 South Military Trail * Apopka: 2239 East Semoran Blvd

Georgia:

Snellville: Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000

Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000 Suwanee: 2623 Peachtree Pkwy

2623 Peachtree Pkwy Valdosta: 1700 Norman Drive, Suite 400

1700 Norman Drive, Suite 400 * Atlanta: 1 Buckhead Loop

Idaho:

Twin Falls: 1933 Fillmore St.

1933 Fillmore St. * Boise: 3615 S. Federal Way

Illinois:

Gurnee: Gurnee Mills Mall, 6132 Grand Ave.

Gurnee Mills Mall, 6132 Grand Ave. Schaumburg: 915 East Golf Road

915 East Golf Road Fairview Heights: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois

Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois Champaign: Market View Shopping Center, 63 E. Marketview Drive

Market View Shopping Center, 63 E. Marketview Drive Carbondale: University Mall, 1265 E. Main St.

University Mall, 1265 E. Main St. Joliet: 2850 Plainfield Road

2850 Plainfield Road Vernon Hills: 413 Milwaukee Ave Suite 300

413 Milwaukee Ave Suite 300 Bourbonnais: 2056 North State Route 50

2056 North State Route 50 Quincy: 5110 Broadway St.

5110 Broadway St. * Wilmette: 3232 Lake Ave., Suite 125

3232 Lake Ave., Suite 125 * Geneva: 1584 South Randall Rd.

1584 South Randall Rd. * Crystal Lake: 5786 Northwest Highway

5786 Northwest Highway * Chicago Ridge: 9650 S Ridgeland Avenue

9650 S Ridgeland Avenue * Forest Park: 215 Harlem Avenue

Indiana:

Avon: 10350 East US Highway 36

Iowa:

Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive

1522 Flammang Drive Dubuque: 2475 N.W. Arterial

2475 N.W. Arterial * Coralville: 2515 Corridor Way Suite 5

Kansas:

Lawrence: 3106 S. Iowa St., Suite 215

3106 S. Iowa St., Suite 215 Manhattan: 425 3rd Place

425 3rd Place * Olathe: 15335 W. 119th St.

Kentucky:

Elizabethtown: 1998 N. Dixie Ave.

1998 N. Dixie Ave. Bowling Green: 2300 Gary Farms Blvd. Suite 400

2300 Gary Farms Blvd. Suite 400 * Louisville: 4350 Summit Plaza Drive

Louisiana:

Bossier City: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive

2900 Meadow Creek Drive Alexandria: 3437 Masonic Drive, Suite #1060

Maryland:

Bel Air: 559 Baltimore Pike

559 Baltimore Pike * Annapolis: 200 Harker Place Suite 200

200 Harker Place Suite 200 * Westminster: 200 Clifton Blvd

200 Clifton Blvd * Ocean City: 12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240

Massachusetts:

Seekonk: 35 Highland Ave.

35 Highland Ave. Dorchester: 8B Allstate Road, Suite 1

8B Allstate Road, Suite 1 Milford: 230 Fortune Boulevard

230 Fortune Boulevard * Burlington: 3 Abbott Park

3 Abbott Park * Raynham: 600 South Street West, Suite 13

600 South Street West, Suite 13 * North Dartmouth: 458 State Rd, Rt 6, Suite 100

458 State Rd, Rt 6, Suite 100 * Pittsfield: 665 Merrill Rd

665 Merrill Rd * Dedham: 820 Providence Highway

Michigan:

Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road

31075 Orchard Lake Road Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd.

Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd. Auburn Hills: 4780 Baldwin Road

4780 Baldwin Road Ann Arbor: 3645 Washtenaw Ave.

3645 Washtenaw Ave. Muskegon: 5540 Harvey St.

5540 Harvey St. Brighton: 8467 W. Grand River

8467 W. Grand River Lansing: 5845 W. Saginaw Highway

5845 W. Saginaw Highway Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Ave. NW

Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Ave. NW Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive

50551 Waterside Drive White Lake Township: 9050 Highland Road

Minnesota:

St. Cloud: 3959 Second St. South

3959 Second St. South * Bloomington: 7961 Southtown Center

Mississippi:

Hattiesburg: 6143 US Hwy 98

Missouri:

Lake St. Louis: 4 Meadows Circle Drive

4 Meadows Circle Drive Osage Beach: 4627 Osage Beach Parkway

4627 Osage Beach Parkway * St. Louis: 10770 Sunset Hills Plaza

Montana:

Great Falls: 1200 10th Ave. South

New Hampshire:

Keene: 32 Ash Brook Road

New Jersey:

Paramus: 34 E Ridgewood Ave.

34 E Ridgewood Ave. Flanders: 30 International Drive, Suite 1

30 International Drive, Suite 1 Manalapan: 13 Route 9 South

13 Route 9 South * Bridgewater: 155 Promenade Blvd.

155 Promenade Blvd. * Mays Landing: 190 Hamilton Commons

190 Hamilton Commons * Mt. Laurel: 8 Centerton Road

8 Centerton Road * Kinnelon: 1160 Route 23 North

1160 Route 23 North * Matawan: 1121 Highway 34, Suite A

1121 Highway 34, Suite A * Flemington: 276 Route 202/31

New York:

Middletown: 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3

470 Route 211 East, Suite 3 Mt. Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd.

500 East Sandford Blvd. New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive

4805 Commercial Drive Kingston: 1187 Ulster Ave.

1187 Ulster Ave. Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100

73 Centre Drive, Suite 100 Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd.

251 Airport Plaza Blvd. Ithaca: 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100

131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100 Staten Island: 2795 Richmond Ave.

2795 Richmond Ave. * Brooklyn: 459 Gateway Drive

459 Gateway Drive * Brooklyn: 850 Third Avenue

850 Third Avenue * Elmsford: 251 East Main Street

251 East Main Street * East Elmhurst: 72 15 25th Avenue

72 15 25th Avenue * Saratoga Springs: 3064 Route 50

3064 Route 50 * Poughkeepsie: 2020 South Road, Suite 3

2020 South Road, Suite 3 * Bohemia: 5131 Sunrise Highway

5131 Sunrise Highway * New Hyde Park: 1490 Union Turnpike

Nevada:

Carson City: 911 Topsy Lane, Suite 104

911 Topsy Lane, Suite 104 Sparks: 195 Los Altos Pkwy

North Carolina:

Charlotte: The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road

The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road Wilson: 3401 Raleigh Road Pkwy W. Building 5A

North Dakota:

* Bismarck: 1455 East Lasalle Drive

Ohio:

Hamilton: Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road

Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road Huber Heights: North Heights Plaza, 8284 Old Troy Pike Road

North Heights Plaza, 8284 Old Troy Pike Road Cincinnati: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd.

3681 Stone Creek Blvd. Perrysburg: 10027 Fremont Pike

10027 Fremont Pike Strongsville: 16700 Royalton Road

16700 Royalton Road Sandusky: 4020 Milan Road, Unit# 910

4020 Milan Road, Unit# 910 * Columbus: 3750 Easton Market

Oklahoma:

Lawton: 421 NW 2nd St.

Oregon:

Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.

Pennsylvania:

Wynnewood: 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd.

70 E. Wynnewood Blvd. Erie: 6720 Peach St., Suite A

6720 Peach St., Suite A Altoona: 197 Falon Lane

197 Falon Lane Stowe: 170 Upland Square Drive

170 Upland Square Drive * Bethel Park: 1700 Oxford Dr.

1700 Oxford Dr. * North Wales: 1261 Knapp Rd.

1261 Knapp Rd. * Pittsburgh: 160 Quinn Drive

160 Quinn Drive * Monroeville: 3739 William Penn Highway

South Carolina:

Florence: 2853 David H McLeod Blvd, Suite C

2853 David H McLeod Blvd, Suite C Columbia: 10136 Two Notch Road, Suite 109

10136 Two Notch Road, Suite 109 * Spartanburg: 205 West Blackstock Road

Tennessee:

* Memphis: 870 South White Station Road

870 South White Station Road * Hixson: 5523 Highway 153, Suite 112

Texas:

Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road Suite A

3201 Lawrence Road Suite A Lake Worth: 6038 Azle Ave.

6038 Azle Ave. Port Arthur: Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114

Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114 Harker Heights: 201 East Central Texas Expressway Suite 250

201 East Central Texas Expressway Suite 250 * Plano: 6400 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125

6400 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125 * Temple: 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop

2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop * Lewisville: 420 East FM 3040 Suite 300

Utah:

* Park City: 1678 W Redstone Center Drive

Virginia:

Lynchburg: 4026-N Wards Road

4026-N Wards Road Christiansburg: 135 Shoppers Way NW

135 Shoppers Way NW Gainesville: 8135 Stonewall Shops Square

8135 Stonewall Shops Square Leesburg: 532 Fort Evans Road

532 Fort Evans Road * Fairfax: 12100 Fairfax Towne Center

* Chesapeake: Greenbrier MarketCenter, 1324 Greenbrier Pkwy

* Springfield: 6642 Loisdale Rd.

* Williamsburg: 4900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4

* Winchester: 2540 S. Pleasant Valley Road

* Dulles: 24670 Dulles Landing Dr Unt150

Washington:

Auburn: 1101 Outlet Collection STE 1260

1101 Outlet Collection STE 1260 Lakewood: 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W.

5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W. * Vancouver: 7809B Vancouver Plaza Dr #102

7809B Vancouver Plaza Dr #102 * Walla Walla: 1630 W Poplar Street

West Virginia:

* Morgantown: 395 Target Way

Wisconsin:

Mequon: 11110 N. Port Washington Road

11110 N. Port Washington Road * Wausau: 3575 Rib Mountain Drive

Puerto Rico:

Bayamon: Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Ave.

Here's the latest batch of Buybuy Baby stores closing:

( * signifies new as of January 30, 2023)

Arizona

Tucson : 7475 North La Cholla Blvd.

Florida

Royal Palm Beach : 550 North State Road 7

Illinois

Chicago : 1419 N. Kingsbury Street

New Jersey

Princeton : 601 Nassau Park Blvd.

: 601 Nassau Park Blvd. Rockaway : 327 Mount Hope Ave. Suite 1003

New York

* Rochester : 790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300

: 790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300 * Port Chester : 441 Boston Post Road

: 441 Boston Post Road * Brooklyn : 850 Third Avenue

South Carolina

* North Charleston : 5930 Rivers Ave

Texas

* Lewisville : 719 Hebron Parkway

Virginia

Fredericksburg : 1320 Carl D Silver Parkway Suite 100

Here's the latest batch of Harmon stores closing:

( * signifies new as of January 30, 2023)

California

* Pasadena: 3609 E Foothill Blvd.

3609 E Foothill Blvd. * Los Angeles: 10561 West Pico Blvd.

Florida

* Jupiter: 17450 N Alternate A1A Ste 101

Nevada

* Las Vegas: 2315 Summa Drive Suite 110

New Jersey

Rockaway: 399 Route 46 West

399 Route 46 West Parsippany: 3189 Route 46 Morris Hills S/C

3189 Route 46 Morris Hills S/C * Wayne: 1595 -1 Route 23 South

1595 -1 Route 23 South * Wayne: 580 Valley Road

580 Valley Road * East Hanover: 392 Route 10 West

392 Route 10 West * West Caldwell: 36 Clinton Road

36 Clinton Road * Closter: 123 Ver Valen Street

123 Ver Valen Street * Hackensack: 370 W. Pleasant View Avenue

370 W. Pleasant View Avenue * Manalapan: 357 Route 9 South

357 Route 9 South * Succasunna: 275 State Route 10 E. STE 350

275 State Route 10 E. STE 350 * Paramus: 145 Route 4 West

145 Route 4 West * Totowa: 465 Route 46 West

465 Route 46 West * Raritan: 300 US Highway 202

300 US Highway 202 * Matawan: 359 Route 34 North

359 Route 34 North * Franklin: 100 D Route 23 North, Franklin Shopping Center

100 D Route 23 North, Franklin Shopping Center * Newton: 10 B Route 206 North

10 B Route 206 North * Greenbrook: 303 Route 22 East

303 Route 22 East * Carlstadt: 675 Paterson Avenue

675 Paterson Avenue * Westfield: 335 South Avenue East

335 South Avenue East * Short Hills: 720 Morris Turnpike

720 Morris Turnpike * Shrewsbury: 550 Broad Street - Route 35

550 Broad Street - Route 35 * Westwood: 700 Broadway, Suite 32

700 Broadway, Suite 32 * Ocean: 2309-200 Route 66

2309-200 Route 66 * Holmdel: 2145 Highway 35 - Holmdel Plaza

2145 Highway 35 - Holmdel Plaza * Iselin: 675 Route 1 South, Suite 2

675 Route 1 South, Suite 2 * Clifton: 390 Route 3 West

390 Route 3 West * Brick: 479 Route 70 East

479 Route 70 East * Morris Plains: 1711 Route 10 East

1711 Route 10 East * East Brunswick: 300 Route 18 East

300 Route 18 East * Edgewater: 725 River Rd.

725 River Rd. * Deptford: 1765 Deptford Center Rd.

1765 Deptford Center Rd. * Gillette: 977 Valley Rd.

New York

* Massapequa: 806 Hicksville Road

806 Hicksville Road * Melville: 925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110

925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110 * New Rochelle: 77 Quaker Ridge Road

77 Quaker Ridge Road * Plainview: 1119 Old Country Road

1119 Old Country Road * Hartsdale: 165-171 Central Park Avenue

165-171 Central Park Avenue * Yonkers: 2131 Central Park Avenue

2131 Central Park Avenue * Mineola: 530 Jericho Turnpike

530 Jericho Turnpike * Poughkeepsie: 2600 South Road

2600 South Road * Nanuet: 46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59

46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59 * Carle Place: Carle Place Commons 167 Old Country Road

Carle Place Commons 167 Old Country Road * Commack: 8 Veterans Memorial Highway

8 Veterans Memorial Highway * New York: 675 6th Avenue

675 6th Avenue * New York: 2171 Broadway

2171 Broadway * Brooklyn: 850 Third Ave.

850 Third Ave. * Brooklyn: 245 Atlantic Ave.

