Jamestown, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Man arraigned on DWI, previously arraigned on murder charges

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old Amherst man was arraigned Thursday on multiple misdemeanors. Following the arraignment, the court filed notion to hold him without bail due to a pending homicide case, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daniel Martinez was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of […]
AMHERST, NY
wesb.com

Rew Man Charged After Domestic

A Rew man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly threatening to shoot a woman. According to police, 42-year-old Gerald Hatch pointed a gun at a female victim and threatened to shoot her during an argument about money and other women. Hatch then allegedly shoved the woman and dropped the gun which went off but apparently misfired.
REW, PA
erienewsnow.com

Wanted PA Man Arrested In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Pennsylvania man has been arrested following a traffic stop in the City of Jamestown. On Thursday night, officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Cristian Arroyo-Collazo in the area of North Main Street for a traffic violation. Through investigation, police...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Olean Police Seek Help in Shooting Investigation

Olean police are looking for the public’s help investigating a shooting. Around 2:30 Friday morning Olean Police Officers responded to a call of shots being fired on the 300 Block of Irving Street after several 911 calls from nearby residents. Patrol Officers did not locate anyone in the area upon arrival at this location.
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Sentenced for Domestic Violence

A Bradford man has been sentenced for domestic violence. On Thursday, 41-year-old Armando Aponte was sentenced to 90 months to 180 months in state prison and 2 years consecutive probation as well as necessary treatment, restitution for medical expenses due to the assault, and other terms. Aponte was convicted of...
BRADFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Falconer Man Found Passed Out In Car, Accused Of Driving High

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 62-year-old Falconer resident was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after police said they found him slumped over the wheel. On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a wellbeing check at the corner of Liberty and East...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Falconer Man Charged with Impaired Driving, Drug Possession in Jamestown

A Falconer man is facing drug-related charges after Jamestown Police conducted a well-being check Wednesday afternoon in the south county city. Officers responded to the intersection of Liberty Street and East 5th Street for a report of a subject slumped over the wheel of a vehicle at about 3:15 PM. Further investigation found that the driver, 62-year-old James Hartson, was allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. Officers say a search of the vehicle also found that he was allegedly in possession of a small quantity of drugs. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on charges of DWAI-drugs and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged with Arson

A Bradford man is facing arson charges after allegedly starting a fire at the High Rise. According to a criminal complaint, Bradford City Police and Fire departments were dispatched to the High Rise shortly after 1 AM Thursday for a report of a resident intentionally setting fire to a broken gas line inside their apartment. The maintenance man reportedly put out the fire while officers and firemen were on their way.
BRADFORD, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Is This Your Handwriting? Police Seek Author Of Hit And Run Note

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators in Jamestown are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run accident after part of the note they left at the scene appears to be gone in the wind. In a post on social media, the Jamestown Police Department shared...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Pennsylvania Man Jailed in Jamestown as Fugitive from Justice

A traffic stop Thursday evening in Jamestown resulted in the arrest of a Pennsylvania man as a fugitive from justice. Jamestown Police officers assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative pulled over a vehicle on North Main Street for a violation at about 6:15 PM. Officers were able to determine that the driver -- 26-year-old Cristian Arroyo-Collazo of New Castle, Pennsylvania -- was wanted out of Pennsylvania for a firearm not to be carried without a license. Arroyo-Collazo was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
TAPinto.net

Police Seek Information About Firing of Gunshots in Olean

OLEAN, NY — Police are seeking information about reports of gun shots that were fired Friday morning.  According to an Olean Police Department Facebook post, police responded to several 911 calls about shots fired on the 300 block of Irving Street at approximately 2:30 a.m.   Patrol officers did not locate anyone in the area, and no possible victims have come forward. The Olean Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should contact the unit at 7i6-376-5673. Calls can be kept confidential.
OLEAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Strangles, Harrasses Female

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Late Tuesday evening, Jamestown Police Department responded to an address on the East Side of the city for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, an investigation determined the female victim was allegedly being held inside the residence against her will. Officers forced entry into the residence where they located Khalif Swanson, Jr.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Minor Injury Reported Following Vehicle Crash With Ambulance

WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person suffered a minor injury following a vehicle t-bone crash involving an ambulance just west of Jamestown. A Chautauqua County EMS Ambulance responding to a medical call was struck by a SUV in the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham Avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
JAMESTOWN, NY

