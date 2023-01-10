ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beachconnection.net

Insanely Cool to Violent Rage: Caves, Chasms of South to Central Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – One thing is for sure: the Oregon coast is full of holes. (Above: Devil's Churn near Yachats, Oregon Coast Beach Connection) And thank goodness, too. These large to minor gaps in various places create drama and thrills to no end. There's caves, crevices, major openings, and chasms that can put on an unforgettable show – sometimes complete with weird sounds.
YACHATS, OR
kezi.com

ODOT planning widening of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene

VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is making progress on a project to widen a stretch of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene, and is asking the public for comments on the current step of process. ODOT says Highway 126 is an important connection between the Willamette Valley...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

‘Missing and endangered’ 14-year-old from Lane County found safe

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says a missing and endangered 14-year-old has been found safe. Deputies first asked for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Corbin William Turner, of Elmira, on Tuesday afternoon. According to the LCSO, Turner left his home around 7 p.m. Monday.
LANE COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default

The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Electrician found, five homeless shelters on Yachats church property could open by Sunday

YACHATS — As high winds, pounding rain and a power outage struck the area Monday, an electrician was at work to get five homeless shelters in operating order. The prefabricated shelters, located in the west parking lot of Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, were delivered and assembled Dec. 19. However, they can’t be opened for use until an electrician hooked up the units’ heaters and lights.
YACHATS, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders

Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday declared that much of Oregon is in a state of emergency because of homelessness and created a new state council with the aim of building thousands more homes a year. Kotek signed three executive orders in a temporary ceremonial office in Salem on Tuesday afternoon, just 24 hours after she […] The post Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Washington State rides hot shooting fourth quarter to a 63-56 win over Oregon State

Washington State broke open a tight game with a terrific fourth-quarter stretch as the Cougars’ women’s basketball team beat Oregon State 63-56 Friday night at Gill Coliseum. Trailing 45-44 late in the third quarter, WSU ran off 13 consecutive points to take control. The Beavers were unable to muster enough offense and defensive stops during the final six minutes to make up the deficit.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State inside linebacker Omar Speights, the Beavers’ most experienced defender, opts for transfer portal

Oregon State suffered its biggest loss via transfer this offseason when inside linebacker Omar Speights put his name in the transfer portal Thursday. Speights earned first-team all-Pac-12 honors in 2022 after leading Oregon State with 83 tackles. The Crescent Valley High grad, thought to be deciding between entering the 2023 NFL draft pool or returning next season, opted instead for the transfer portal.
CORVALLIS, OR
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Former Florence City Manager Sentenced to Two Years of Supervised Probation

The former Florence City Manager at the center of a city hall sexual harassment scandal was sentenced yesterday to two years of supervised probation. The criminal charges are related to his behavior with women he supervised at Florence City Hall. In October, Mike Patterson pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor harassment and another misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a minor after striking a deal with prosecutors in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
FLORENCE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy