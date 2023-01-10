Read full article on original website
beachconnection.net
Insanely Cool to Violent Rage: Caves, Chasms of South to Central Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – One thing is for sure: the Oregon coast is full of holes. (Above: Devil's Churn near Yachats, Oregon Coast Beach Connection) And thank goodness, too. These large to minor gaps in various places create drama and thrills to no end. There's caves, crevices, major openings, and chasms that can put on an unforgettable show – sometimes complete with weird sounds.
yachatsnews.com
Yachats Agate Festival rocks back Saturday and Sunday after two-year pandemic absence
YACHATS — The Yachats Commons will be rockin’ this weekend, but don’t look for musicians — the rocks are rolling in with the Yachats Agate Festival which is returning after a two-year pandemic absence. Almost three dozen vendors will be showcasing gems, minerals, fossils and, of...
kezi.com
ODOT planning widening of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene
VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is making progress on a project to widen a stretch of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene, and is asking the public for comments on the current step of process. ODOT says Highway 126 is an important connection between the Willamette Valley...
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
9-year-old Salem student publishes his first horror book
Hudson received a bit of help from his mother, Courtney Siemens, but it was mostly a one-man — or one-boy — show.
kptv.com
‘Missing and endangered’ 14-year-old from Lane County found safe
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says a missing and endangered 14-year-old has been found safe. Deputies first asked for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Corbin William Turner, of Elmira, on Tuesday afternoon. According to the LCSO, Turner left his home around 7 p.m. Monday.
Oregon State Beavers receiver Trevor Pope enters transfer portal, quickly withdraws
Oregon State Beavers receiver Trevor Pope, who played three games in three seasons, pulled his name from the transfer portal after a brief stay. Pope, a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports, was part of Oregon State’s 2019 early signing class. He made his Oregon State debut in 2021...
yachatsnews.com
FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default
The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
KCBY
Navy's 'Blue Angels' flight demo squadron to make first return to Oregon since 2015
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's high-flying and awe-inspiring performance aircraft squadron, are coming back to the Oregon International Air Show this year - their first time in the state since 2015. A couple of Blue Angel pilots flew one of the new F-18s into PDX...
An Oregon woman painted portraits of those killed by police violence. Now the paintings have been stolen
George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tenisha Anderson, Philando Castile, Elijah McClain – those are just some of the people artist Anne Witherspoon, 69, had painted portraits of and hung on her fence in Yamhill County.
Oregon State mailbag: What happened to Omar Speights, Timea Gardiner debut, options on $10,000 donation
Readers ask questions about Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel provides an answer. The latest installment:. Do you think this is a NIL deal and someone contacted (Omar Speights) with offers of big money? – Matt S.
yachatsnews.com
Electrician found, five homeless shelters on Yachats church property could open by Sunday
YACHATS — As high winds, pounding rain and a power outage struck the area Monday, an electrician was at work to get five homeless shelters in operating order. The prefabricated shelters, located in the west parking lot of Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, were delivered and assembled Dec. 19. However, they can’t be opened for use until an electrician hooked up the units’ heaters and lights.
Oregon State’s ‘rough night’ in 63-56 loss to Washington State overshadows Timea Gardiner’s debut
Scott Rueck’s Oregon State women’s basketball post-game press conferences always start with a statement. They’re often meaty and protracted.
Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders
Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday declared that much of Oregon is in a state of emergency because of homelessness and created a new state council with the aim of building thousands more homes a year. Kotek signed three executive orders in a temporary ceremonial office in Salem on Tuesday afternoon, just 24 hours after she […] The post Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Washington State rides hot shooting fourth quarter to a 63-56 win over Oregon State
Washington State broke open a tight game with a terrific fourth-quarter stretch as the Cougars’ women’s basketball team beat Oregon State 63-56 Friday night at Gill Coliseum. Trailing 45-44 late in the third quarter, WSU ran off 13 consecutive points to take control. The Beavers were unable to muster enough offense and defensive stops during the final six minutes to make up the deficit.
Oregon State Beavers land Utah linebacker Mason Tufaga through transfer portal
Utah linebacker Mason Tufaga, a name with some familiarity to Oregon State, announced Thursday that he’s transferring into the Beavers’ program. Tufaga completed his redshirt freshman season with the Utes in 2022. The brother of former Oregon State linebacker Isaiah Tufaga has three years of eligibility remaining. Isaiah transferred to Hawaii in 2019.
Oregon women’s basketball hosts Washington to start 4-game stretch that can solidify foundation of postseason resume
Coming off yet another loss to a ranked team, Oregon begins a four-game stretch in which it is superior to its competition and can solidify its resume before a pivotal stretch in early February. No. 21 Oregon (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) hosts rival Washington tonight (7 p.m., Pac-12 Oregon) at Matthew...
Oregon State inside linebacker Omar Speights, the Beavers’ most experienced defender, opts for transfer portal
Oregon State suffered its biggest loss via transfer this offseason when inside linebacker Omar Speights put his name in the transfer portal Thursday. Speights earned first-team all-Pac-12 honors in 2022 after leading Oregon State with 83 tackles. The Crescent Valley High grad, thought to be deciding between entering the 2023 NFL draft pool or returning next season, opted instead for the transfer portal.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (1/13/23)
Oregon State resumes a Northwest women’s basketball rivalry this weekend when the Beavers play host to Washington State at 7 p.m. Friday in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers are coming off a road split of the Arizona schools. OSU evens its Pac-12 record with a win over the Cougars. Scroll...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Former Florence City Manager Sentenced to Two Years of Supervised Probation
The former Florence City Manager at the center of a city hall sexual harassment scandal was sentenced yesterday to two years of supervised probation. The criminal charges are related to his behavior with women he supervised at Florence City Hall. In October, Mike Patterson pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor harassment and another misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a minor after striking a deal with prosecutors in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
