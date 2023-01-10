Read full article on original website
Related
Birmingham police investigating shooting death of 33-year-old woman
The Birmingham Police Department announced its conducting a homicide investigation into an incident occurring Friday that killed a 33-year-old woman.
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
WKRG
Missing Alabama woman Brandy Terry found dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.
Man accused of setting Priceville woman on fire captured
Priceville authorities have confirmed the man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire has been captured.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 11, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 11, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents Jan. 7• harassment; person Jan. 8• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; criminal trespass-2nd degree; person; Leibacher Ln. SE Jan. 9• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 6th Ave. SE; miscellaneous; $73 Jan. 10• criminal mischief-3rd degree; Cullman Park & Rec.; McNabb Rd. SW; damaged property; $360 Arrests Jan. 10 Hammon, Jeffrey S.; 39• receiving stolen property-4th degree Buck, Brent R.; 46• harassment Carter, Valencia E.; 25• false information to law enforcement James, Aija M.; 25• false information to law enforcement Moore, Jessup S.; 28• DUI Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Do you know them? DPD search for alleged fraudsters
Authorities are asking for help identifying two people connected to a fraudulent use of credit card case.
wtvy.com
Forestdale woman escapes car moments before tree crushes driver side
FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County woman is grateful to be alive after a tree fell on top of the car she was sitting in just moments after she got out. “Just an inch would’ve been my life, y’all,” said Linda Ajim. “But I’m okay.”
alabamanews.net
Sister of Double Murder Victim Speaks to Alabama News Network
The sister of one of the men who was shot and killed in a double murder has spoken to Alabama News Network about her heartbreak. Jenesis Whitfield is the sister of Justin Whitfield. His body was one of two found in Tuscaloosa County on Sunday. Investigators say two cousins from...
Four North Alabama murder convicts are up for parole
Four North Alabama convicts are up for parole this week. These are their stories.
Inmate at Alabama prison found dead over the weekend
An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a robbery was found dead over the weekend.
Alabama company pleads guilty in case involving worker’s death
ABC Polymer Industries pleaded guilty Tuesday to a willful Occupational Safety and Health Administration standard violation that caused a worker's death.
weisradio.com
Major Drug Bust in Alabama
Two men are behind bars after a massive drug bust in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday carried out multiple search warrants at five different locations following a 10-month investigation. The locations – mostly apartments – stretched from east Jefferson County to Fairfield to Fultondale.
wtva.com
Remains found in Hamilton, AL awaiting identification
HAMILTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Authorities found human remains Saturday in Hamilton. According to the Hamilton Police Department, the discovery happened near the 600 block of Bexar Avenue West. Hamilton Police Sgt. Scotty Chandler said a woman chasing her dog found the remains early that afternoon. Marion County Coroner Glinda Cochran...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
Storm damage photos from across the Tennessee Valley
Strong storms caused multiple reports of damage across the Tennessee Valley, from overturned semi trucks to downed power lines and debris.
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights
An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
Comments / 0