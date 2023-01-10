ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WKRG

Missing Alabama woman Brandy Terry found dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 11, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 11, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents Jan. 7• harassment; person Jan. 8• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; criminal trespass-2nd degree; person; Leibacher Ln. SE Jan. 9• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 6th Ave. SE; miscellaneous; $73 Jan. 10• criminal mischief-3rd degree; Cullman Park & Rec.; McNabb Rd. SW; damaged property; $360 Arrests Jan. 10 Hammon, Jeffrey S.; 39• receiving stolen property-4th degree Buck, Brent R.; 46• harassment Carter, Valencia E.; 25• false information to law enforcement James, Aija M.; 25• false information to law enforcement Moore, Jessup S.; 28• DUI Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Major Drug Bust in Alabama

Two men are behind bars after a massive drug bust in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday carried out multiple search warrants at five different locations following a 10-month investigation. The locations – mostly apartments – stretched from east Jefferson County to Fairfield to Fultondale.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Remains found in Hamilton, AL awaiting identification

HAMILTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Authorities found human remains Saturday in Hamilton. According to the Hamilton Police Department, the discovery happened near the 600 block of Bexar Avenue West. Hamilton Police Sgt. Scotty Chandler said a woman chasing her dog found the remains early that afternoon. Marion County Coroner Glinda Cochran...
HAMILTON, AL
wvtm13.com

2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County

FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos

Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
ALABAMA STATE

