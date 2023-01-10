ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Two taken to hospital after crash in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash on Taunton Avenue in East Providence. According to East Providence Police, the accident happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving on scene, rescue crews found of the vehicles drivers entrapped, and were able to successfully remove that person from their car.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

Pascoag man dies following car crash in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An 84-year-old man was pronounced dead this week after a car accident in North Smithfield. Ronald Houle of Pascoag was the operator of one vehicle in the two car crash, which occurred on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:30 a.m. on Great Road between School and St. Paul Streets.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County High School student killed in morning crash

TAUNTON — A statement has been released from Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes concerning a fatal crash that took place this morning. “It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Daily Voice

Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
BOYLSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam

Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
ARLINGTON, MA
BBC

Newport: Helicopter blew away sign injuring passenger

A passenger waiting for a helicopter sightseeing trip needed stitches after the aircraft blew away a safety sign. The Bell Jet Ranger was landing at West Usk lighthouse, Newport county, in September when a powerful downdraft dislodged the placard from a pole. The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said in...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

MA Police, Drug Task Force, seize $100,000 in drugs, ghost gun, $60,000 in cash after suspect struggles with officers

Police in Massachusetts recently made an arrest, seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamines, Fentanyl, cocaine, and crack with a street value of approximately $100,000. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Weymouth Police detectives arrested 32-year-old Max Russo of Weymouth, following an investigation. Officers attempted to stop Russo, who was operating a...
WEYMOUTH, MA

