fallriverreporter.com
Two people injured, one reportedly rescued, after car versus pole crash on Route 6
Police and fire departments responded to a serious crash Sunday morning that reportedly injured multiple people. Just before 8:30 a.m., a call came into dispatch for a car versus pole crash in the area of 710 State Road (Route 6) in Dartmouth. According to scanner transmissions, bystanders removed a person...
fallriverreporter.com
Two transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries after crash on Route 79
Both fire and police departments responded Sunday morning to a serious single-vehicle crash on Route 79. According to Chief Scott Fournier, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Berkley Fire Rescue responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of 75 Myrick Street (Route 79). Upon arrival, first responders found...
ABC6.com
Two taken to hospital after crash in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash on Taunton Avenue in East Providence. According to East Providence Police, the accident happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving on scene, rescue crews found of the vehicles drivers entrapped, and were able to successfully remove that person from their car.
New Bedford Woman and Her Passenger Injured in Dartmouth Crash
DARTMOUTH (WBSM) — A portion of State Road in Dartmouth was temporarily shut down Sunday morning following a crash in which a New Bedford woman and her passenger were injured. According to Dartmouth Police, officers and other emergency personnel responded to State Road near Maine Avenue for a single...
Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
nrinow.news
Pascoag man dies following car crash in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An 84-year-old man was pronounced dead this week after a car accident in North Smithfield. Ronald Houle of Pascoag was the operator of one vehicle in the two car crash, which occurred on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:30 a.m. on Great Road between School and St. Paul Streets.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for role in setting fire to restaurant that injured two firefighters
An 81-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant which left two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday in Plymouth Superior Court, Alfred Russo of Bourne pleaded guilty to one count of Burning...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County High School student killed in morning crash
TAUNTON — A statement has been released from Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes concerning a fatal crash that took place this morning. “It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a...
WCVB
One person seriously injured in rollover crash in Northbridge, Massachusetts
NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — One person was seriously injured Wednesday in a rollover crash in Northbridge, Massachusetts. The single-vehicle crash happened at 12:30 a.m. on Providence Road. The vehicle went over the guardrail and landed on its side in a wooded area. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Burrillville man killed in North Smithfield crash
The man was identified Thursday as 84-year-old Ronald Houle, a resident of Pascoag.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police issue update into investigation of city convenience store robbery
Fall River Police have issued an update concerning the investigation of an armed robbery that took place at a city convenience store. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 9:30 p.m. on December 22nd, officers responded to the Farm Market, located at 233 Durfee Street in response to a reported armed robbery.
fallriverreporter.com
Family, police, looking for missing and endangered 26-year-old Fall River man
A family is concerned as a Fall River man has been missing for days and they are worried that something may have happened to him. 26-year-old Saul Valadez has not been seen since he was on Mulberry Street on January 9th of this year. Saul’s sister Karla stated that they...
Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police
A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
Ledyard police: 55-year-old New York man drove off ferry potentially intoxicated, almost hit police
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police officers were almost hit by a truck while responding to a call about a possible intoxicated driver Thursday afternoon on the Cross Sound Ferry, according to authorities. Ledyard police went to 2 Ferry Street in New London at about 1 p.m. after hearing that New London officers had boarded the […]
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam
Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police help reunite missing person with family using Project Lifesaver
The family of a missing person can rest easy tonight after Brockton Police reunited them with the help of a program available in their community. According to Brockton Police, Project Lifesaver is an electronic monitoring system that sends out a radio frequency to help police locate loved ones. Officer Jodi...
BBC
Newport: Helicopter blew away sign injuring passenger
A passenger waiting for a helicopter sightseeing trip needed stitches after the aircraft blew away a safety sign. The Bell Jet Ranger was landing at West Usk lighthouse, Newport county, in September when a powerful downdraft dislodged the placard from a pole. The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said in...
Rollover crash causes travel delays on I-195
Officials are responding to a rollover crash on I-195 in East Providence.
fallriverreporter.com
MA Police, Drug Task Force, seize $100,000 in drugs, ghost gun, $60,000 in cash after suspect struggles with officers
Police in Massachusetts recently made an arrest, seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamines, Fentanyl, cocaine, and crack with a street value of approximately $100,000. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Weymouth Police detectives arrested 32-year-old Max Russo of Weymouth, following an investigation. Officers attempted to stop Russo, who was operating a...
Photos of skimming devices found on pumps at truck stop in Massachusetts
Police are reminding drivers to check for skimming devices at pumps after several were found at a truck stop this week.
