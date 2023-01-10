ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska set to hire Texas administrator Dr. Susan Elza as chief of staff

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is closing in on another significant staff hire with deep roots in the state of Texas. The Huskers are bringing on Dr. Susan Elza as the football program’s chief of staff according to multiple reports. Elza has been the director of athletics for the University Interscholastic League in Texas since 2015, essentially serving as the sports-related head of the organization that presides over the 2,800-plus public high schools in the state.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska hosting another SEC transfer this weekend

Nebraska’s push into the transfer portal isn’t over yet. The Huskers are hosting former Georgia tight end Brett Seither this weekend, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. The 6-foot-5, 228-pounder arrives on the heels of winning a national championship with the Bulldogs days ago in Los Angeles. NU...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Missing two starters, shorthanded Nebraska basketball no match for No. 3 Purdue

Down two starters, the Nebraska basketball team needed more than a slingshot to win at No. 3 Purdue, and Friday’s game – a 73-55 NU loss – played to an expected tune. But there were a few moments when the Huskers quieted the roars of Mackey Arena, especially in the first half, when a plan to double-smother 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey paid off in the form of missed Boilermaker 3-pointers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska offers Ismael Smith Flores, who played under assistant Bob Wager in high school

Nebraska has offered a new 2023 prospect who is both an Iowa football legacy and has direct ties to a new Husker assistant. Receiver/tight end Ismael Smith Flores of Arlington (Texas) Martin reported the offer on social media Wednesday following a conversation with NU tight ends coach Bob Wager. Wager had spent the previous 17 years coaching at Martin until late last month when Nebraska coach Matt Rhule hired him to his staff.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Ep. 71 The Showdown: Changing of the guard

Amie Just and Sam McKewon share impressions of Matt Rhule's hires for offensive and defensive coordinators, what's next for new Huskers track and field head coach Justin St. Clair and the latest on the hardcourt. Following a coaching legend, Husker interim coach Justin St. Clair is equal parts humbled and...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Derrick Walker’s offense crucial as Nebraska basketball faces long odds at Purdue

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg has a measured, almost monotonous approach to media interviews. So it was notable Thursday afternoon when, in the middle of discussing the impact of forward Juwan Gary’s injury, the Nebraska men’s basketball coach turned to a first-half foul called on center Derrick Walker during NU’s 76-50 loss to Illinois.
LINCOLN, NE

