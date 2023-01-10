Read full article on original website
Future Nebraska volleyball players are player of the year in Michigan, South Dakota
Nebraska volleyball players Harper Murray from Michigan and Bergen Reilly from South Dakota were each chosen as the Gatorade player of the year for high school volleyball for their respective states. Both Murray and Reilly will join the Huskers later this month for second-semester classes and to practice with the...
Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule visits Dylan Raiola, NU staff furthers in-state, national reach
With the ability to hit the road and visit 2024 recruits on Friday, Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff were predictably busy. Both within the state’s borders and across the country, Nebraska coaches had their lists of players and schools to visit. And for Rhule, that meant seeing the nation’s No. 1 recruit.
Nebraska set to hire Texas administrator Dr. Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is closing in on another significant staff hire with deep roots in the state of Texas. The Huskers are bringing on Dr. Susan Elza as the football program’s chief of staff according to multiple reports. Elza has been the director of athletics for the University Interscholastic League in Texas since 2015, essentially serving as the sports-related head of the organization that presides over the 2,800-plus public high schools in the state.
Nebraska hosting another SEC transfer this weekend
Nebraska’s push into the transfer portal isn’t over yet. The Huskers are hosting former Georgia tight end Brett Seither this weekend, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. The 6-foot-5, 228-pounder arrives on the heels of winning a national championship with the Bulldogs days ago in Los Angeles. NU...
Nebraska assistants: 23-year-old receivers coach Garret McGuire is a good hire
LINCOLN — Nebraska secondary coach Evan Cooper regularly begins his mornings at 4:30 working out with a guy a dozen years younger than him. Now that guy is a fellow Nebraska assistant — and Cooper couldn’t be happier. The Huskers on Wednesday officially announced 23-year-old Garret McGuire...
Missing two starters, shorthanded Nebraska basketball no match for No. 3 Purdue
Down two starters, the Nebraska basketball team needed more than a slingshot to win at No. 3 Purdue, and Friday’s game – a 73-55 NU loss – played to an expected tune. But there were a few moments when the Huskers quieted the roars of Mackey Arena, especially in the first half, when a plan to double-smother 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey paid off in the form of missed Boilermaker 3-pointers.
Nebraska women find three-point touch in dominant win vs. Penn State, 80-51
Two basketball games are never the same, but this was really something. An 80-51 win for the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Wednesday against Penn State was fueled in part by a big turnaround from beyond the arc. On Saturday, Nebraska shot just 2-for-25 on three-pointers in a disappointing...
Nebraska offers Ismael Smith Flores, who played under assistant Bob Wager in high school
Nebraska has offered a new 2023 prospect who is both an Iowa football legacy and has direct ties to a new Husker assistant. Receiver/tight end Ismael Smith Flores of Arlington (Texas) Martin reported the offer on social media Wednesday following a conversation with NU tight ends coach Bob Wager. Wager had spent the previous 17 years coaching at Martin until late last month when Nebraska coach Matt Rhule hired him to his staff.
Ep. 71 The Showdown: Changing of the guard
Amie Just and Sam McKewon share impressions of Matt Rhule's hires for offensive and defensive coordinators, what's next for new Huskers track and field head coach Justin St. Clair and the latest on the hardcourt. Following a coaching legend, Husker interim coach Justin St. Clair is equal parts humbled and...
Derrick Walker’s offense crucial as Nebraska basketball faces long odds at Purdue
LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg has a measured, almost monotonous approach to media interviews. So it was notable Thursday afternoon when, in the middle of discussing the impact of forward Juwan Gary’s injury, the Nebraska men’s basketball coach turned to a first-half foul called on center Derrick Walker during NU’s 76-50 loss to Illinois.
True believers: Evan Cooper, E.J. Barthel and why they’ll follow Matt Rhule anywhere
LINCOLN — Evan Cooper says there’s no manual. No Rhulebook. To listen to Nebraska’s new defensive backs coach — or any Matt Rhule assistant — you almost suspect there has be, so aligned they are in using words like, well, alignment. Or how they discuss recruiting, development, culture, anything.
