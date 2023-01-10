ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

$2K teacher pay hike, tax refunds included in Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget that was presented to lawmakers on Friday includes a $2,000 pay hike for Georgia pre-K–12 teachers and certified K-12 personnel. According to the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), the $2,000 raise would be in addition to the...
Gov. Brian Kemp to be sworn in for second term

ATLANTA (WALB) - On Thursday morning, Gov. Brian Kemp will have his swearing-in ceremony in Atlanta. It will start with an inaugural prayer service at the Cathedral of Saint Phillip at 8 a.m. Then, he will be sworn in at Georgia State University’s conventional center. The swearing-in ceremony starts...
Affordable Care Act open enrollment deadline approaching

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Affordable Care Act open enrollment deadline is quickly approaching and insurers want to make sure you are covered. The deadline is January 15 but insurers said they are already starting to see an increase in enrollment. According to the Department of Health and Human Services,...
Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Korean solar battery plant is investing $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton plant and build a new facility in northwest Georgia, which White House officials said is the nation’s single largest investment in solar manufacturing. Hanwha Qcells’ investment will also bring...
ACA Open Enrollment

Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga...
Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A national egg shortage mainly caused by the bird flu has some people boiled about the prices they’re seeing at the grocery store. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 50 million chickens have been killed by the bird flu, impacting supply and prices.
Tracking strong storms headed to Southwest Georgia

Before you board your fur baby, you may want to be aware of dog flu. Full Interview: Jackie Johnson talks 10 years later after losing her son, Kendrick Johnson. Full Interview: Jackie Johnson talks 10 years later after losing her son, Kendrick Johnson. Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer...
Deadline extended for 3rd annual “Art of Writing” Contest for Area Youth

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and the Young Writers League (YoWL) is extending the “Art of Writing” contest deadline to Jan. 31. The contest is open to fiction, non-fiction and poetry writers who are between the ages of 11 and 18 and are legal residents of Georgia and Florida. There is no fee required to participate.
After 6 years of service, Moody Air Force Base retires K9 Timo

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Moody Air Force Base honored one of their K9s Friday after providing distinguished service to the United States Air Force and the United States. Timo, also known as “Yankee 266″ retired from Moody’s 23rd Security Forces Squadron. Base leaders say this ceremony is built on tradition and is a small token of appreciation for the canine.
Storm reports: Covering the aftermath of Thursday’s weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is collecting damage reports and other information as Thursday’s severe weather moves to the farthest points of southwest Georgia. So far, reports range from a possible tornado touching down in Early County to hail in Worth County and beyond. Early County. The sheriff’s office...
Strong, severe storms sweep through Thursday night

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday night. A line of showers and storms is expected to move through southwest Georgia on Thursday into Friday. Most of the WALB viewing area is under a slight risk for severe...
Thursday evening storms damage a South Ga. church, hospital

