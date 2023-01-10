VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and the Young Writers League (YoWL) is extending the “Art of Writing” contest deadline to Jan. 31. The contest is open to fiction, non-fiction and poetry writers who are between the ages of 11 and 18 and are legal residents of Georgia and Florida. There is no fee required to participate.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO