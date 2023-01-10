Read full article on original website
WALB 10
$2K teacher pay hike, tax refunds included in Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget that was presented to lawmakers on Friday includes a $2,000 pay hike for Georgia pre-K–12 teachers and certified K-12 personnel. According to the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), the $2,000 raise would be in addition to the...
WALB 10
Gov. Brian Kemp to be sworn in for second term
ATLANTA (WALB) - On Thursday morning, Gov. Brian Kemp will have his swearing-in ceremony in Atlanta. It will start with an inaugural prayer service at the Cathedral of Saint Phillip at 8 a.m. Then, he will be sworn in at Georgia State University’s conventional center. The swearing-in ceremony starts...
WALB 10
Gov. Kemp confirms two deaths as a result of severe weather in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - State leaders are pledging to support our communities. Gov. Brian Kemp has confirmed two deaths in Thursday night’s storm. During a news conference Friday morning, Kemp confirmed a Georgia Department of Transportation employee and one child died. The child died in a neighborhood...
WALB 10
Affordable Care Act open enrollment deadline approaching
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Affordable Care Act open enrollment deadline is quickly approaching and insurers want to make sure you are covered. The deadline is January 15 but insurers said they are already starting to see an increase in enrollment. According to the Department of Health and Human Services,...
WALB 10
Georgia Attorney General recognizes January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is recognizing January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Jan. 11 as Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Carr is encouraging all Georgians to join the fight to end human trafficking in the state. “Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit works year-round to rescue...
WALB 10
Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Korean solar battery plant is investing $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton plant and build a new facility in northwest Georgia, which White House officials said is the nation’s single largest investment in solar manufacturing. Hanwha Qcells’ investment will also bring...
WALB 10
ACA Open Enrollment
WALB 10
With severe weather already hitting in early 2023, what can Ga. expect in the coming months?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With severe weather already affecting parts of the South to start 2023, what can Georgia residents see during the rest of the year? WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the director of the University of Georgia’s weather network for more. Pam, the state of...
WALB 10
Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga...
WALB 10
Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A national egg shortage mainly caused by the bird flu has some people boiled about the prices they’re seeing at the grocery store. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 50 million chickens have been killed by the bird flu, impacting supply and prices.
WALB 10
Tracking strong storms headed to Southwest Georgia
WALB 10
Deadline extended for 3rd annual “Art of Writing” Contest for Area Youth
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and the Young Writers League (YoWL) is extending the “Art of Writing” contest deadline to Jan. 31. The contest is open to fiction, non-fiction and poetry writers who are between the ages of 11 and 18 and are legal residents of Georgia and Florida. There is no fee required to participate.
WALB 10
After 6 years of service, Moody Air Force Base retires K9 Timo
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Moody Air Force Base honored one of their K9s Friday after providing distinguished service to the United States Air Force and the United States. Timo, also known as “Yankee 266″ retired from Moody’s 23rd Security Forces Squadron. Base leaders say this ceremony is built on tradition and is a small token of appreciation for the canine.
WALB 10
Storm reports: Covering the aftermath of Thursday’s weather
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is collecting damage reports and other information as Thursday’s severe weather moves to the farthest points of southwest Georgia. So far, reports range from a possible tornado touching down in Early County to hail in Worth County and beyond. Early County. The sheriff’s office...
WALB 10
Strong, severe storms sweep through Thursday night
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday night. A line of showers and storms is expected to move through southwest Georgia on Thursday into Friday. Most of the WALB viewing area is under a slight risk for severe...
WALB 10
Thursday evening storms damage a South Ga. church, hospital
