ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia father sentenced for strangling his 6-month-old child to death

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D70xV_0kA74rfj00

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A father was recently sentenced to 15 years to life for the strangling death of his 6-month-old child.

According to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, on Oct. 7, 2018, the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Charleston reported a possible shaken baby case. The victim reportedly succumbed to her injuries around 15 months later, on Jan. 8, 2020.

Jeffrey Todd Hoskins allegedly told authorities he was feeding his daughter and she began choking, lost consciousness, and stopped breathing. However, Hoskins changed his story and eventually said he started shaking the baby after she started choking, the Parkersburg New and Sentinel reports.

A household witness reportedly told authorities that Hoskins put his hand over the girl’s mouth as a way to stop her crying. Officials confronted Hoskins about the allegations, and he reportedly confessed to shaking and strangling the baby due to her crying.

The girl was reportedly on life support until her death.

Hoskins was arrested and charged with child abuse in 2018, WSAZ-TV reports. He was able to post bond and flee but was eventually found hiding in a home in Arnoldsburg.

On Feb. 23, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that Hoskins was found guilty of child abuse resulting in death, strangulation, and involuntary manslaughter.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Hoskins was reportedly sentenced to one year in a regional jail for involuntary manslaughter and 15 years to life for the child abuse resulting in death charge. He was also ordered to serve one to five years in the department of corrections for strangulation, WSAZ reports.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 16

Mark Mccomas
3d ago

oh no 3 meals a day cooked room service a phone all utilities paid no rent no bills and a Dr anytime for free and armed guards a tv and games to play basketball court weights and church and commissary which is delivery of outside goods...to basically have a long slumber party in a safe warm place .... I don't see that as punishment at all...

Reply
7
Cheryl Manypenny Thrift
3d ago

After the 15 years, may the Parole Board see fit to turn down his release until he dies.

Reply(1)
9
Gina Mercer
3d ago

Satan doing the work of Satan. It’s so common these days, it barely registers. There’s too much to take in.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man sentenced for killing his daughter

A West Virginia man convicted in the death of his young daughter has been sentenced. Jeffrey Hoskins, 29, of Ripley was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life for death of a child by child abuse, one year for involuntary manslaughter and one to five years for strangulation, the Jackson County Magistrate told news outlets. […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in domestic violence shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 27-year-old Beckley man who shot a young woman inside of her Westline Drive home in July 2021 pleaded guilty to attempted murder before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick on Friday, January 13, 2023. Albert Shacore Jones was reportedly angry over the victim’s social media profile posts when he […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021. Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Crash claims life in Fayette County

MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Woman killed in Fayette County crash

MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Investigation into possible timber thefts leads to arrest

SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities made an arrest Monday while investigating a situation involving the potential theft of timber. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s office indicate that, on Monday, January 9, 2023, deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department were conducting an investigation throughout the Seth/Rock Castle area of the county regarding possible timber thefts.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony. The home […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose

GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
GLOUSTER, OH
WOWK 13 News

3 arrested in Huntington, West Virginia in drug bust

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)– Three people were arrested Wednesday, in a drug bust in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, and HPD SWAT Team seized four firearms and suspected heroin, crack cocaine, suboxone, and marijuana at a home in Marcum Terrace. HPD […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Driver killed after crashing into tree

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Culloden died Friday morning after crashing his vehicle into a tree. Officers with the Huntington Police Department say it happened in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue just before 3 a.m. Police said John Keaton, 26, died in the crash after his vehicle...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Spate of Wood County murder trials moving forward this year

PARKERSBURG — A number of trials involving the charge of murder are scheduled to go forward this year. The trial of a Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and significant other is tentatively set for March 6 by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters. Hillary Paige Dennison,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local Deputy wins award for service

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– January 13, 2023 was a special day for one southern West Virginia deputy. Lieutenant Scott Cook with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department was recognized for his dedication to the department. Cook was honored for his 28 years of service and named the Wyoming County deputy of the year in a ceremony. […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville Police Nab Possible Trafficking Suspect During Stop

Nelsonville – Police had a local bust on Friday morning that took drugs and a trafficker off the streets of Nelsonville. Accoridng to a social media post, this morning Officer Tippie performed a traffic stop on Poplar Street on a vehicle for a registration violation. During his investigation, he found that the operator was a suspended driver and the vehicle registration was expired and fictitious. Due to the vehicle not being able to be legally operated on the roadway, a wrecker was called and an administrative inventory was performed.
NELSONVILLE, OH
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

57K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy