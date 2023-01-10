Read full article on original website
Three COVID-19-related deaths in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday. Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64. There were also […]
KRGV
Valley human trafficking survivor shares her story
For seven years, Brenda Gonzalez was exploited as forced to work a cleaning job and have sex for money in Houston while paying off a daily debt of $3,000. Her journey to the U.S. began while trying to escape gang violence in El Salvador. “The gangs back in home would...
KRGV
Six indicted in connection to deadly downtown McAllen shooting
Six people who were arrested last year in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown McAllen last October were indicted Tuesday. Alejandro Gomez of Donna: Joel Gonzalez Jr. of Donna; Naila Reyes of Donna; Avan Ruben Mendoza of Alamo; Bryan Vasquez of Alamo and Humberto Ojeda Jr. of Donna, were indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting that killed 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna.
KRGV
Suspect charged in Weslaco stabbing after victim crashes into Knapp Medical Center
A 22-year-old man was arraigned Friday in connection with the assault of his brother — a stabbing victim who crashed into the emergency room entrance of Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Isaiah Ray Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
KRGV
Donna woman scammed through TikTok
A Valley woman is speaking out and warning TikTok users to be aware of a scam she fell for. Donna resident Maribel Soto said she received two separate messages through the video hosting app TikTok informing her she won a total of $7,000. Soto was told she had to send...
progresstimes.net
Engineer set for trial in western Hidalgo County corruption case
An engineer charged in the western Hidalgo County corruption case may head to trial in February. Mariano Garcia, 50, of Mission — the owner of M. Garcia Engineering — is scheduled for jury selection on Feb. 27. “We expect that our case in chief will take two days,...
Sheriff’s office mobilizes to patrol Highway 4 near SpaceX after rollover
BOCA CHICA VILLAGE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The number of deputies patrolling the highway to SpaceX and Boca Chica Beach will be increased, the Cameron County sheriff announced Saturday. “Due to the increase of traffic and recent vehicular accidents on Highway 4 in Brownsville, the CCSO SkyWatch Tower has been deployed to this area,” Cameron County […]
Government Technology
Over 21,000 Victims Fear Theft After San Benito Schools Hack
(TNS) — Like thousands of residents here, Ida Rodriguez is concerned a cyber attack on the San Benito school district's technology network could lead to the theft of her savings. On Dec. 30, district officials mailed out more than 21,653 letters to employees and former employees along with students...
kurv.com
Man Arrested In Brownsville After More Than $900K In Cash Found In Vehicle
A man is under investigation after trying to cross into Mexico with over 900-thousand dollars in unreported U.S. currency. The 21-year-old suspect was stopped for a routine inspection on the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge on Tuesday. A search found several vacuum-sealed bundles of currency hidden inside the vehicle. He’s...
Police: Man with stab wound crashes into Weslaco hospital is identified
UPDATE: Weslaco Police identify Devin Rodriguez as the man who had driven himself to Knapp Medical Center. WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A suspect was detained after a man with a stab wound crashed into the Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco. At 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call of a single-vehicle crash into the hospital’s […]
Sheriff: Woman in San Benito threatened to kill store clerk who denied her beer
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of threatening to kill a store clerk who refused to sell her beer, authorities said. Sonia Maricela Reyes Mendoza, 46, was arrested Thursday on charges of terroristic threat, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On […]
firefighternation.com
Weslaco (TX) Probes Whether Fire Department Resources Used to Fill Private Pool
Jan. 12—Allegations are swirling in Weslaco that fire department resources were improperly used to fill a private swimming pool. According to the claims, Weslaco Fire Department personnel and equipment were used to fill the pool sometime in December. City officials confirmed late last week that an investigation is indeed...
Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and […]
Harlingen PD: Teen hospitalized from overnight shooting, in critical condition
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Police told ValleyCentral that a 15-year-old female was found lying in the street. She was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition. An investigation is underway and police are asking if anyone has any information […]
KRGV
Border investigator with Department of Transportation pleads guilty to extortion
A 54-year-old Lyford man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to extortion, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Patrick Gorena was originally indicted on November 2022 and pled guilty to the extortion charge Friday, court records reflect. Gorena worked as...
Mata sentenced for deadly 2020 stabbing in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo man was sentenced to state jail in connection to a deadly 2020 stabbing. Cornelio Mata Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 33 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of capital murder by terror threat/other felony, according to Hidalgo County records. An indictment charged Mata with fatally […]
Man who died in Brownsville jail had white powder in a bag, report details
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An official custodial death report details how a 28-year-old man was found dead November 2022 in a Brownsville jail cell — including new information that he was found with a white powder in a plastic bag. The Brownsville Police Department filed the custodial death report Dec. 29, 2022, with the Texas […]
Fiber internet firm begins construction in McAllen and Harlingen areas
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Homes and businesses in McAllen and Harlingen could soon be able to tap into fiber-optic internet services from Lubbock-based Vexus Fiber. The firm announced this month that its “ultimate high speed 100% fiber optic Internet is now available in the Rio Grande Valley,” singling out Harlingen and McAllen areas by name […]
Harlingen helps developers build in the city
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen’s past approaches to construction were costing the city revenue, according to the city’s mayor. “Harlingen was basically losing losing money,” Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda told ValleyCentral, “because if we have more rooftops, we have more property taxes. We have more ability to increase the amount of money that we have, […]
KRGV
Alamo bakery struggling amid rising cost of eggs
One local bakery is struggling to keep prices down despite the high cost of a key ingredient: eggs. Maria Elena Lopez runs El Manjar Bakery in Alamo with the help of her family. They've been in business for almost 14 years, and Maria Elena Lopez’s son says it’s been tough to maintain their prices when the cost of eggs is so high.
