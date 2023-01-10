Read full article on original website
Betty “Bo” Jane Goerdel
Betty “Bo” Jane Goerdel, 71, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 9, 2023, at her residence. She was born on February 2, 1951, in Houston, Texas, to the late Robert and Naomi Williams Major. Betty pursued many interests, some of which included her love of...
Kevin Dewayne Minchew
Kevin Dewayne Minchew was born on November 26, 1969 in Conroe, Texas to parents Jerry Wayne and Gwenda Burwick Bittick. He passed away January 9, 2023 in Houston, Texas at the age of 53. Kevin is preceded in death by his stepdad Lester G. Bittick; grandparents Gilbert and Eunice Burwick...
Charles Andrew “Charlie” Coleman
Charles Andrew “Charlie” Coleman, 70, of Dayton, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 in Houston. He was born September 24, 1952 in Goldonna, Louisiana to his late parents, Dalton L. Coleman and Beatrice Bryant Coleman. Charlie grew up in Goldonna, graduated from Gladewater High School, had lived in...
Carol Ann Fullbright
Carol Ann Fullbright, 76, of Houston, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Webster, Texas. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was born on November 4, 1946, in Anahuac, Texas, to the late William Otis and Alene Abel Gibson. Carol graduated from Liberty High School in Liberty, Texas, with the class of 1962.
Strana Lee Fregia
Strana Lee Fregia, 59, of Batson, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, December 30, 2022, at her residence in Batson, Texas. Strana was born on April 14, 1963, to the late Charles Leon Wilson and Verna May Freeman in Torrance, CA. Strana was a hard worker and served her God faithfully. She loved her family , especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Marilyn Kay Bub
Marilyn Kay Bub, 78, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 9, 2023, at her home. She was born on July 17, 1944, in Irondale, Missouri, to the late Floyd Francis and Annette Pratt Scott. Marilyn graduated from Leadwood High School in Leadwood, Missouri, with the class of 1962. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Mont Belvieu.
Making history: Judge is first female, first person of color to be Dayton city manager
At a special-called council meeting on Jan. 12, the City of Dayton, Texas, made history by selecting its first ever female and black city manager, Kimberly Judge. Judge has worked for the city for eight years, most recently serving as the assistant city manager and director of Planning and Development Services. Starting Friday, Jan. 13, she will take up her new role.
Man awaiting murder trial in Liberty County killed in prison
A man facing a murder charge in Liberty County reportedly was bludgeoned to death by his cellmate at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville, Texas. According to a statement from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Daniel Luken, 56, was found by TDCJ staff in the early morning hours of Jan. 6 in his cell with “injuries consistent with a physical assault.”
Liberty mayor, city manager share news of future developments at State of the City address
Liberty City Manager Tom Warner and Mayor Carl Pickett delivered a State of the City address Wednesday, Jan. 11, at a luncheon hosted by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. Warner reported on several projects that are underway to improve the City’s infrastructure and he shared information on new residential developments, and parks and recreation projects that should improve the standard of living for Liberty residents. Pickett spoke about the City’s ownership of its electrical system through the Sam Rayburn Municipal Power Agency and how it benefits the City and its residents by providing an influx of cash into the City’s coffers. The funding, in turn, is used for infrastructure improvements and helps keep the tax rate low for residents and businesses.
