sciotopost.com
Athens County – Police Searching for High-Speed Pursuit Suspect
The Athens Police Department is asking for any information on the whereabouts of Eric Saylor, age 40 of Albany, OH, in reference to a high speed pursuit on 1-10-23. Saylor struck an APD cruiser on Mill St and continued to drive extremely reckless on the HockHocking Adena Bikeway. The vehicle was pursued into Athens County and later crashed on an ATV trail, where Saylor fled into the woods. A passenger was detained and Saylor was not located. Warrants have been issued for his arrest through APD, on top of his current felony warrants through the Athens County Sheriffs Office.
sciotopost.com
Update – Pickaway County Rollover Crash Caused by Impaired Driver Who Left Scene of Crash
PICKAWAY – At approximately 11:00 AM the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Dept received a 911 transfer call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Dept, however when the call was received by PCSO the caller could not be heard. Moments later it was discovered that a late model Jeep was traveling West on Lane Rd in Northern Pickaway County just West of Borror Rd when it left the roadway striking a mailbox and bagged trash. The driver who’s name has not yet been released, over corrected and crossed the East bound lane then striking a guard rail. The impact caused the Jeep to roll over before coming to a rest on its roof. A witness reported to authorities that the driver left the scene on foot walking East. Commercial Point Police and the Ohio State Highway arrived within minutes and located the vehicle and the driver.
sciotopost.com
Murdered in Chillicothe, Police Release Details on Shooting
iheart.com
Chillicothe Police Investigate Fatal Shooting at Local Hotel, One Arrested
Chillicothe Police are investigating a fatal shooting from Tuesday afternoon. According to Chillicothe Police Captain Michael A.D. Short, the shooting took place around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10th. Officers were called to the Christopher Inn at 30 N. Plaza Blvd where they found the victim, Jennora Juan Elmore Jr., 23, of Columbus. Elmore was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
sciotopost.com
Logan Ohio – Woman Steals City Vehicle and Runs From Law Enforcement in Muli-County Chase
LOGAN – A woman is in jail with serious charges after stealing a Logan city vehicle. Nelsonville police department was requested to search for a woman who had stolen a vehicle from the City of Logan on John Street. When they arrived they found the suspect and the vehicle but the female suspect took off away from Nelsonville police.
myfox28columbus.com
Woman killed in single-car crash in Scioto County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was killed following a car crash in Scioto County on Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The deadly accident happened just before 8 p.m. along State Route 348. OSHP officials said 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue when...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe shooter found hiding in homeless camp, case investigated as a homicide
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The suspect in a shooting outside of a hotel in Chillicothe was found hiding in a local homeless camp. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted in the search for the shooter Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., a call went out regarding one person being shot outside of the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street.
Man found dead on Ohio road with gunshot wounds, one person arrested
Man wanted after high-speed chase, hitting Athens, Ohio, police cruiser arrested
An Ohio man is wanted and police are looking for information on where he is after he allegedly hit a police cruiser and led officers on a high-speed chase. UPDATE (6:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023): The Athens Police Department says Saylor was arrested after a foot pursuit. They say additional charges will be filed.
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Man Arrested Attempting to Pay for Mcdonalds Meal with Fake 100-Dollar Bill
VINTON – A man was arrested and taken to prison after attempting to pay for chicken nuggets at Mcdonalds with a 100 dollar bill. According to Vinton County Sheriff’s department, on January 10, 2023 at 1:44 pm Deputies responded to McDonald’s Restaurant after receiving a complaint of an individual attempting to pay with a fake $100 bill.
Columbus man sentenced to 12+ years for drug trafficking
CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Columbus man will spend the next 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case in northern Ohio. Patrick A. Anaya was sentenced on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash in Pike Co., medics respond
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 104. Details are still emerging, but initial reports indicate that at least two vehicles were involved in the accident. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.
iheart.com
Search Warrant at E. 7th Street Home in Chillicothe Yields Drugs & Cash
Chillicothe Police report the seizure of drugs and cash following the execution of a search warrant at a home along East Seventh Street on Monday, January 9th. A Chillicothe Police SWAT Team served the warrant at 382 East Seventh Street around 1:00 p.m. Monday, assisted by the department’s Detective and Patrol divisions.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
sciotopost.com
Perry County – Man Found Dead in Roadway with Gunshot Wounds
PERRY – Perry county is investigating a shooting that occurred inside their county. According to Perry County Sheriff department on January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The Perry County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Breaks into Home and Starts Singing Arrested for Burglary
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested over the weekend when he broke into a home and started singing after the homeowner asked him to leave. The incident occurred on Liberty street on 1/05/23 around 8 pm. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the home for...
cwcolumbus.com
Woman indicted for overdose death of Franklin County jail inmate
A woman was indicted on several counts, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the overdose death of Fredreca Ford inside the Franklin County jail. A grand jury indicted Jamila Perry, 30, on seven counts Friday after a sheriff's office investigation alleged that she provided the drugs that caused Ford's death in 2021.
Amesville woman steals $200,000 from elderly family member, blames it on a scam
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amesville woman has been sentenced for stealing more than $200 thousand from the estate of her elderly family member. The Athens County Prosecuting Attorney said that Cynthia King, 64, of Amesville, Ohio, was sentenced to serve a minimum of four years to a maximum of six years in prison for […]
US Marshals arrest man accused of killing teen at Ohio hotel
U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of killing a 16-year-old at a Mansfield hotel last week.
City attorney shuts down drug house in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein on Tuesday announced that the city obtained an emergency court order to board up a drug house in the Hilltop neighborhood. “This is the first drug house we shut down in 2023, and it won’t be the last,” Klein said. “The City has made it our priority to take out drug houses and go after the criminals that make our neighborhoods less safe. One by one, we’re making our streets, neighborhoods and communities safer for children, families and every Columbus resident.”
