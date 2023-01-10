ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water and Drought Experts

Experts from the University of California, Davis, are available to media to discuss water-supply issues affecting California, from droughts and floods to atmospheric rivers. These include faculty and staff from the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, School of Law, and others. Drought issues...
Failing Your College Classes? Try Changing Majors

My first ever midterm in college was for MAT 17A: Calculus for Biology & Medicine. I remember walking out of the classroom, immediately calling my dad, choking on tears and gasping for air between sobs as I tried to mutter the words “I failed my midterm.”. I was always...
UC Davis Researchers Study Telemedicine for Cats

Researchers find that cats showed signs of increased stress at in-office appointments. In-home appointments better reflect health and behavior of cats. Telemedicine could be effective for routine consults or in rural areas with little access to care. Life turned remote during the COVID-19 pandemic. People worked, learned to cook, chatted...
New UC Davis documentary set to air on PBS

(SACRAMENTO) — A new documentary from theUC Davis Environmental Health Sciences Center (EHSC) will premiere on PBS stations beginning Jan. 14. “Dignidad: California Domestic Workers’ Journey for Justice” follows domestic workers in California as they organize for job protections during the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers in the greater...
UC Davis’ ‘Unfold’ Podcast Wins 2 International Signal Awards

The UC Davis podcast Unfold has won gold and bronze and recognition as a Listener’s Choice in the inaugural edition of the international Signal Awards. The winners, announced Tuesday (Jan. 10), also included such well-known podcast producers as HBO Max, ABC, Netflix, Paramount, NatGeo and Nature. The podcast awards...
Statement on Ting Guo

In summer 2018 the UC Santa Barbara Police Department sent a report to the UC Davis Police Department outlining allegations of sexual assault against a UC Davis employee. The report indicated that the complainant had explicitly requested that a criminal investigation be completed before the complainant’s name or the respondent’s name were released to the UC Davis Office of Compliance and Policy (Title IX office). UC Davis police notified the City of Davis police because the report indicated that three sexual assaults had allegedly occurred within the city limits but not on the UC Davis campus. Consistent with the complainant’s request, UC Davis police also shared limited, de-identified information with the Title IX office, which was not sufficient to commence an investigation at that time.
