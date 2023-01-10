Read full article on original website
sprintcarandmidget.com
Bowman: Chili Bowl Vs. The Clash
Tulsa Expo Raceway inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla., only resembles NASCAR‘s paved oval inside the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in one way — they‘re both quarter-mile tracks. While there‘s no comparison between the No. 55x midget and the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that Alex Bowman...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Upset City: It's Hank Davis In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday‘s Warren CAT Qualifying Night came down to the wire with Oklahoma‘s Hank Davis proving the underdog still has a shot at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire by fending off Spencer Bayston for his first preliminary night victory. “I...
Racer hospital after Chili Bowl Nationals accident
TULSA, Okla. — A racer was hospitalized after an accident at the Chili Bowl Nationals, held in midtown Tulsa. According to the Chili Bowl Nationals press release, Ashton Torgerson was taken to a Tulsa hospital following an accident during Wednesday’s preliminary feature event. The release said Ashton was...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Taylor Ferns Goes All In At Chili Bowl
Leading up to last year‘s Chili Bowl Nationals, Taylor Ferns put in only 10 test laps on the dirt to prepare for the esteemed midget event at Tulsa Expo Raceway in Oklahoma. As a pavement racer in USAC Silver Crown competition, sprint cars and midgets, Ferns hadn‘t driven a midget on dirt since 2014, so it all felt a bit rusty. But as the 26-year-old gears up for her preliminary feature Thursday night, her focus isn‘t on how little she‘s driven a dirt midget, but rather on honing her natural talent behind the wheel of a race car.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Update On Ashton Torgerson Following Chili Bowl Wreck
TULSA, Okla. — Ashton Torgerson was being held for observation at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., after a wreck that took place during Wednesday night‘s main event at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. The 16-year-old from Medford, Ore., was transported to the hospital shortly after the wreck,...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Paint The Bowl Pink
TULSA, Okla. — Over time the Chili Bowl Nationals has become ingrained in the fabric of the City of Tulsa and widely celebrated. There were times when the foothold in the community was far less secure. Emmett Hahn and the late Lanny Edwards often relied on their political skills...
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KOKI FOX 23
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
KTUL
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
Traffic cameras lead to break in cases for Tulsa police
Police in Tulsa are giving credit to a camera system for cases and some of those included homicide.
Bros. Houligan closing one midtown location
TULSA, Okla. — Bros. Houligan announced on their Facebook they would be closing one of their Tulsa locations. The Tulsa staple is saying goodbye to the East 15th street and South Lewis location, also known as Houligan Corner, after 36 years of business. The final day of operation will...
Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies
Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died. Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.
OHP dive team recovers stolen truck from Oklahoma lake
The vehicle that was recovered was a 2008 red Chevy Silverado.
News On 6
Philadelphia Developer Buys Full-Block Lot In Downtown Tulsa
An out-of-state developer is buying Downtown Tulsa's last remaining full-block parking lot. The 90,000 square foot lot on the corner of Reconciliation Way and Boulder is right across the street from the Tulsa Theater. Parkway Corporation, which is based in Philadelphia, bought the land for $5.5 million. The new owners...
KTUL
Hundreds of bikers gather for funeral of Oklahoma National Guardsman killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of bikers showed up Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to an Oklahoma National Guardsman who was killed in a New Year's Eve crash. The funeral for Specialist Mark Calcut Jr. was on Jan. 7 in Broken Arrow. He had just gotten engaged to Sabreena...
KOKI FOX 23
First arrest made in east Tulsa dispensary robbery
TULSA, Okla. — An arrest has been made after three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint last week, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police arrested Tyrone Neal Junior for allegedly robbing Pura Cannabis Collective at gunpoint. An arrest report said Flock Safety cameras spotted a truck...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested for “snatching purses” in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man accused of stealing purses at a Walmart near East Admiral and South Memorial on Tuesday. At around 9:20 a.m., police responded to a report about a “purse snatcher” stealing two elderly women’s purses. Police were later able to...
KFOR
Back to Winter today! Tracking areas of light rain and snow this morning behind a strong cold front!
Good morning! A snapshot of radar just after 6 AM shows an area of light snow / flurries moving southeast at 25 MPH across northeastern OK. Some minor snow accumulations on grassy surfaces possible from Tulsa to the northeast. Temps above freezing! It becomes totally sunny today with gusty north winds and chilly temps 40s and 50s! Back to reality!
Police investigate after multiple break-ins at Tulsa cafe
Tulsa police are investigating after a dessert shop was burglarized twice in two months. Yum Eats & Sweets in Tulsa sells everything from desserts to boba teas, to candy.
