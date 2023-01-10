ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

sprintcarandmidget.com

Bowman: Chili Bowl Vs. The Clash

Tulsa Expo Raceway inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla., only resembles NASCAR‘s paved oval inside the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in one way — they‘re both quarter-mile tracks. While there‘s no comparison between the No. 55x midget and the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that Alex Bowman...
TULSA, OK
sprintcarandmidget.com

Upset City: It's Hank Davis In Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday‘s Warren CAT Qualifying Night came down to the wire with Oklahoma‘s Hank Davis proving the underdog still has a shot at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire by fending off Spencer Bayston for his first preliminary night victory. “I...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Racer hospital after Chili Bowl Nationals accident

TULSA, Okla. — A racer was hospitalized after an accident at the Chili Bowl Nationals, held in midtown Tulsa. According to the Chili Bowl Nationals press release, Ashton Torgerson was taken to a Tulsa hospital following an accident during Wednesday’s preliminary feature event. The release said Ashton was...
TULSA, OK
sprintcarandmidget.com

Taylor Ferns Goes All In At Chili Bowl

Leading up to last year‘s Chili Bowl Nationals, Taylor Ferns put in only 10 test laps on the dirt to prepare for the esteemed midget event at Tulsa Expo Raceway in Oklahoma. As a pavement racer in USAC Silver Crown competition, sprint cars and midgets, Ferns hadn‘t driven a midget on dirt since 2014, so it all felt a bit rusty. But as the 26-year-old gears up for her preliminary feature Thursday night, her focus isn‘t on how little she‘s driven a dirt midget, but rather on honing her natural talent behind the wheel of a race car.
TULSA, OK
sprintcarandmidget.com

Update On Ashton Torgerson Following Chili Bowl Wreck

TULSA, Okla. — Ashton Torgerson was being held for observation at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., after a wreck that took place during Wednesday night‘s main event at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. The 16-year-old from Medford, Ore., was transported to the hospital shortly after the wreck,...
TULSA, OK
sprintcarandmidget.com

Paint The Bowl Pink

TULSA, Okla. — Over time the Chili Bowl Nationals has become ingrained in the fabric of the City of Tulsa and widely celebrated. There were times when the foothold in the community was far less secure. Emmett Hahn and the late Lanny Edwards often relied on their political skills...
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Fire destroys south Tulsa playground

TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Bros. Houligan closing one midtown location

TULSA, Okla. — Bros. Houligan announced on their Facebook they would be closing one of their Tulsa locations. The Tulsa staple is saying goodbye to the East 15th street and South Lewis location, also known as Houligan Corner, after 36 years of business. The final day of operation will...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies

Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died. Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Philadelphia Developer Buys Full-Block Lot In Downtown Tulsa

An out-of-state developer is buying Downtown Tulsa's last remaining full-block parking lot. The 90,000 square foot lot on the corner of Reconciliation Way and Boulder is right across the street from the Tulsa Theater. Parkway Corporation, which is based in Philadelphia, bought the land for $5.5 million. The new owners...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

First arrest made in east Tulsa dispensary robbery

TULSA, Okla. — An arrest has been made after three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint last week, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police arrested Tyrone Neal Junior for allegedly robbing Pura Cannabis Collective at gunpoint. An arrest report said Flock Safety cameras spotted a truck...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested for "snatching purses" in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man accused of stealing purses at a Walmart near East Admiral and South Memorial on Tuesday. At around 9:20 a.m., police responded to a report about a “purse snatcher” stealing two elderly women’s purses. Police were later able to...
TULSA, OK

