Leading up to last year‘s Chili Bowl Nationals, Taylor Ferns put in only 10 test laps on the dirt to prepare for the esteemed midget event at Tulsa Expo Raceway in Oklahoma. As a pavement racer in USAC Silver Crown competition, sprint cars and midgets, Ferns hadn‘t driven a midget on dirt since 2014, so it all felt a bit rusty. But as the 26-year-old gears up for her preliminary feature Thursday night, her focus isn‘t on how little she‘s driven a dirt midget, but rather on honing her natural talent behind the wheel of a race car.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO