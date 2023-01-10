ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WLBT

Former Nebraska wide receiver, internet phenom visits Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high school internet phenom and now collegiate athlete visited Jackson State Tuesday in search of a new home. According to his Light on College Sports, Decoldest Crawford, who went viral for his unique name while being recruited in 2021 and for his NIL deal with a Louisiana air conditioning company, posted on his Instagram story that he visited Jackson State after announcing his departure from Nebraska.
JACKSON, MS
tippahnews.com

Brandon Presley announces run for Governor of Mississippi

Brandon Presley, architect in getting high speed internet brought to rural Mississippi as Public Service Commissioner, is running for Governor. He made the announcement on social media this morning. See announcement below:. Mississippi deserves leaders who are focused on fighting for our families, children, and workers rather than themselves and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Two big jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two big lottery wins remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize.  The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Shuwaski Young announces run for Mississippi Secretary of State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Democrat Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, announced he will run for Mississippi Secretary of State. “I’m running for statewide office because Mississippi needs a public official that will deliver results, and bring us together to rebuild the hope for the future that we all deserve, especially at the ballot box, within our […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theclintoncourier.net

Kara’s Sights & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ – here are my faves

Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022″ list – the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name – triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again – after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
BILOXI, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Keen announces run for District 6 House seat

Lewisburg homebuilder and former DeSoto County Sheriff Deputy Justin Keen announced his candidacy for District 6 state representative. Keen said with a Republican majority in Jackson, he will stand up and protect conservative values, principles, and priorities at the state level. “The last two years have shown us that we...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Mississippi You Need to Visit

It’s a state with a bit of a romance to it, from the soft repetition of its name to the iconic music to the wide, open panoramas of sunsets falling, fading over the river. And while the cities have their fun, it’s the small towns in Mississippi that really carry the soul of this charming corner of the country.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Reaction: High egg prices shocking buyers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Egg prices are at an all-time high. Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said egg prices are up mainly because of an avian flu outbreak. Infected hens had to be put down. Due to that, egg prices have risen. Gipson said prices are not likely to fall...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Jim Hill High School Choir Sings at Mississippi State Capitol

The Jim Hill High School mass choir began singing at 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, at the Mississippi State Capitol rotunda on the second floor, as people gathered around to watch the 22 students perform. It was the first day of the 2023 legislative session. Jim Hill High School...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

More than $7 million recovered for Mississippi consumers in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) Consumer Services Division recovered more than $7.3 million for consumers in 2022, which is nearly a 90 percent increase over money recovered in 2021. “My staff recovered over $3 million more in 2022 than in 2021,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “Every penny counts. I want […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckersasc.com

$30M Mississippi medical office building in development

Newmark Healthcare has arranged a $30 million construction loan to develop a 99,000-square-foot medical office building in Madison, Miss., according to a Jan. 11 report from Rebusiness Online. The building will be constructed by Boldt Healthcare Real Estate Development. The new medical office will be located on the Baptist Memorial...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Family moves into Mississippi’s first Zero Net home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Zero Net home in Mississippi is now ready for move in. The Zero Net Energy home was made possible by Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity. When Atmos Energy approached Habitat for Humanity about the creation of the home, everyone was on board. “Atmos approached us about a year […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

