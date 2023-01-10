Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg native Donny Fuller as a administrative coach for the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game
Vicksburg native Donny Fuller has been selected as a administrative coach for the Mississippi/Alabama All Star Game. Fuller, who is the assistant athletics director at Gulfport High School, was selected to the all-star game on Tuesday. Fuller had a coaching career that expanded over 30 years including 17 years as...
WLBT
Former Nebraska wide receiver, internet phenom visits Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high school internet phenom and now collegiate athlete visited Jackson State Tuesday in search of a new home. According to his Light on College Sports, Decoldest Crawford, who went viral for his unique name while being recruited in 2021 and for his NIL deal with a Louisiana air conditioning company, posted on his Instagram story that he visited Jackson State after announcing his departure from Nebraska.
tippahnews.com
Brandon Presley announces run for Governor of Mississippi
Brandon Presley, architect in getting high speed internet brought to rural Mississippi as Public Service Commissioner, is running for Governor. He made the announcement on social media this morning. See announcement below:. Mississippi deserves leaders who are focused on fighting for our families, children, and workers rather than themselves and...
Two big jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two big lottery wins remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize. The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022. […]
Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists. The Hattiesburg location on U. S....
WLBT
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
WLBT
State Auditor Shad White claims state loses millions because of fatherless homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White said fatherlessness in Mississippi is one of the root causes of some of the state’s most pressing issues and it’s costing taxpayers hundreds of millions each year. We talk about Mississippi being 50th in this or 50th in that. We’re...
Shuwaski Young announces run for Mississippi Secretary of State
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Democrat Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, announced he will run for Mississippi Secretary of State. “I’m running for statewide office because Mississippi needs a public official that will deliver results, and bring us together to rebuild the hope for the future that we all deserve, especially at the ballot box, within our […]
theclintoncourier.net
Kara’s Sights & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ – here are my faves
Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022″ list – the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name – triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again – after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
DeSoto Times Today
Keen announces run for District 6 House seat
Lewisburg homebuilder and former DeSoto County Sheriff Deputy Justin Keen announced his candidacy for District 6 state representative. Keen said with a Republican majority in Jackson, he will stand up and protect conservative values, principles, and priorities at the state level. “The last two years have shown us that we...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Mississippi You Need to Visit
It’s a state with a bit of a romance to it, from the soft repetition of its name to the iconic music to the wide, open panoramas of sunsets falling, fading over the river. And while the cities have their fun, it’s the small towns in Mississippi that really carry the soul of this charming corner of the country.
WDAM-TV
State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday.
WLBT
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
wtva.com
Reaction: High egg prices shocking buyers
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Egg prices are at an all-time high. Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said egg prices are up mainly because of an avian flu outbreak. Infected hens had to be put down. Due to that, egg prices have risen. Gipson said prices are not likely to fall...
mississippifreepress.org
Jim Hill High School Choir Sings at Mississippi State Capitol
The Jim Hill High School mass choir began singing at 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, at the Mississippi State Capitol rotunda on the second floor, as people gathered around to watch the 22 students perform. It was the first day of the 2023 legislative session. Jim Hill High School...
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
More than $7 million recovered for Mississippi consumers in 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) Consumer Services Division recovered more than $7.3 million for consumers in 2022, which is nearly a 90 percent increase over money recovered in 2021. “My staff recovered over $3 million more in 2022 than in 2021,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “Every penny counts. I want […]
beckersasc.com
$30M Mississippi medical office building in development
Newmark Healthcare has arranged a $30 million construction loan to develop a 99,000-square-foot medical office building in Madison, Miss., according to a Jan. 11 report from Rebusiness Online. The building will be constructed by Boldt Healthcare Real Estate Development. The new medical office will be located on the Baptist Memorial...
Family moves into Mississippi’s first Zero Net home
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Zero Net home in Mississippi is now ready for move in. The Zero Net Energy home was made possible by Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity. When Atmos Energy approached Habitat for Humanity about the creation of the home, everyone was on board. “Atmos approached us about a year […]
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Mississippi
Mississippi might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Mississippi.
