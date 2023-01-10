Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Report: Raiders to begin gauging Derek Carr trade market
The Raiders are set to meet with Derek Carr soon, and it appears they will do so with the intent of exploring a trade. Not long after Carr’s benching, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports the Raiders have begun the process of evaluating the trade market. This has been the...
Report: Ravens still 'all in' on Lamar Jackson extension
Despite growing frustration in Baltimore surrounding Lamar Jackson‘s PCL injury, the Ravens are still interested in a long-term pact with their franchise quarterback. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the organization’s stance on their quarterback hasn’t changed, and whenever the season ends, the front office plans to “begin negotiating with Jackson with hopes of striking a long-term deal.”
Patriots negotiating new contract with Jerod Mayo, will start OC interviews next week
The Patriots are officially looking to shake up their offensive coaching staff, but they’re also hoping to retain a key defensive coach. The organization announced in a press release that they’ve begun contract negotiations with coach Jerod Mayo “that would keep him with the team long-term” (via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe on Twitter). The team also announced that they will begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week.
Pro Bowl DL Dexter Lawrence eyeing extension with Giants
Displaying considerable growth as a pass rusher, Dexter Lawrence has put together his best season. The only piece of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade left on either team has offered a breakout year and is on track for what should be a monster payday. Lawrence would prefer that contract come...
Report: Cardinals, Texans granted permission to meet with Sean Payton
Linked to Sean Payton for a bit now, the Cardinals will explore this path. The Saints granted the Cards permission to speak with Payton, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. The Texans are in the mix as well, with NFL.com’s Peter Schrager indicating they have requested permission to speak with Payton. The Saints have also granted this request, Rapoport adds.
Browns to interview Eagles' Dennard Wilson for DC job
We can add another name to the list of Browns defensive coordinator candidates. The Browns are planning on interviewing Eagles defensive pass game coordinator Dennard Wilson for the job, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports (on Twitter). The interview is expected to take place today, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com (on Twitter).
Report: Commanders' players express dislike for team's offensive philosophy
In addition to the previously reported player gripes about the state of the Commanders‘ offense, John Keim of ESPN.com notes others in the organization expressed frustration about the inconsistencies within the team’s offensive philosophy. Washington fired three-year OC Scott Turner on Tuesday, despite having signed him to a three-year extension, and signs point to the team making a more concerted effort to focus on its run game. Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew expressed a desire to run more, even after the Commanders ranked fourth in rushing attempts (538). But Keim adds a litany of complaints surfaced about the nature of the offense — from the team deviating from effective plays to Turner’s scheme being difficult for quarterbacks to digest. Concern about the offense emanated inside the building throughout the year, per Keim, who adds Rivera sat in on offensive meetings at points amid the unrest.
Patriots expected to shake up offensive staff
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft met this week to discuss the franchise’s outlook, and although rumors of the owner and legendary coach not being on the same page regarding staffing circulated during the season’s final weeks, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reports the two are believed to be in step when it comes to the coaching situation.
LB Sione Takitaki wants to re-sign with Browns
The Browns’ linebacking corps was ravaged by injuries this season, and the position is very much in flux heading into the offseason. One member of the unit who is eyeing a return is Sione Takitaki. The 27-year-old is heading into free agency for the first time in his career,...
Packers GM addresses Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love
Making earlier-than-usual remarks about the Packers’ season, Brian Gutekunst addressed what has become a third straight offseason of Aaron Rodgers-driven uncertainty. The sixth-year Packers GM said Jordan Love is “definitely” ready to play, indicating, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the three-year backup is “chomping at the bit” to become the team’s starter. When asked which quarterback would give the Packers the best chance to win next season, Gutekunst deferred to Rodgers’ four MVP honors.
Eagles All-Pro RT eyeing divisional-round return
The Eagles will have the luxury of watching the NFC’s wild-card matchups this weekend as a result of their success in clinching the conference’s No. 1 seed in Week 18. Their bye week will allow a key member of their offense to continue healing, potentially in time for a return next week.
Report: Cardinals to interview Vance Joseph for HC job
The Cardinals plan to interview Joseph for their HC job next week, according to ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler. Joseph, who has been Arizona’s DC since the team hired Kliff Kingsbury in 2019, has been an interviewee elsewhere since being fired as the Broncos’ HC following the 2018 season.
Cardinals request GM interview with Ravens’ Joe Hortiz
Hortiz has been a fixture in Baltimore’s front office for more than 25 years. After spending part of his tenure as the director of college scouting, the executive was promoted to director of player personnel when Eric DeCosta took over as Baltimore’s GM in 2019. Over the years,...
Cowboys NT Johnathan Hankins returns to practice
That means Hankins’ 21-day practice window officially started today. Of course, there’s no guarantee that the Cowboys are still in the postseason in 21 days. So, most likely, the Cowboys are preparing for the nose tackle to be on the field for Monday’s game against the Buccaneers, a sentiment that Gehlken echoes.
Bears GM Ryan Poles wants RB David Montgomery to return
We tackled the stock Bears running back David Montgomery holds as he heads into free agency about a month ago. A key concern in his situation focused on whether or not Chicago would want to bring Montgomery back. Earlier this week, Bears general manager Ryan Poles gave us the answer, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times.
Colts interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for HC job
This is a sudden development in the organization’s head coaching search, but not a particularly surprising one. Zak Keefer of The Athletic tweets that the Colts have been “digging” on Bieniemy over the past few days. A fixture on head-coaching carousels in recent years, Bieniemy has been...
Pro Football Rumors
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 0