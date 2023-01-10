ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Ravens still 'all in' on Lamar Jackson extension

Despite growing frustration in Baltimore surrounding Lamar Jackson‘s PCL injury, the Ravens are still interested in a long-term pact with their franchise quarterback. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the organization’s stance on their quarterback hasn’t changed, and whenever the season ends, the front office plans to “begin negotiating with Jackson with hopes of striking a long-term deal.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots negotiating new contract with Jerod Mayo, will start OC interviews next week

The Patriots are officially looking to shake up their offensive coaching staff, but they’re also hoping to retain a key defensive coach. The organization announced in a press release that they’ve begun contract negotiations with coach Jerod Mayo “that would keep him with the team long-term” (via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe on Twitter). The team also announced that they will begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week.
ALABAMA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Browns to interview Eagles' Dennard Wilson for DC job

We can add another name to the list of Browns defensive coordinator candidates. The Browns are planning on interviewing Eagles defensive pass game coordinator Dennard Wilson for the job, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports (on Twitter). The interview is expected to take place today, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com (on Twitter).
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Commanders' players express dislike for team's offensive philosophy

In addition to the previously reported player gripes about the state of the Commanders‘ offense, John Keim of ESPN.com notes others in the organization expressed frustration about the inconsistencies within the team’s offensive philosophy. Washington fired three-year OC Scott Turner on Tuesday, despite having signed him to a three-year extension, and signs point to the team making a more concerted effort to focus on its run game. Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew expressed a desire to run more, even after the Commanders ranked fourth in rushing attempts (538). But Keim adds a litany of complaints surfaced about the nature of the offense — from the team deviating from effective plays to Turner’s scheme being difficult for quarterbacks to digest. Concern about the offense emanated inside the building throughout the year, per Keim, who adds Rivera sat in on offensive meetings at points amid the unrest.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots expected to shake up offensive staff

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft met this week to discuss the franchise’s outlook, and although rumors of the owner and legendary coach not being on the same page regarding staffing circulated during the season’s final weeks, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reports the two are believed to be in step when it comes to the coaching situation.
ALABAMA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Packers GM addresses Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

Making earlier-than-usual remarks about the Packers’ season, Brian Gutekunst addressed what has become a third straight offseason of Aaron Rodgers-driven uncertainty. The sixth-year Packers GM said Jordan Love is “definitely” ready to play, indicating, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the three-year backup is “chomping at the bit” to become the team’s starter. When asked which quarterback would give the Packers the best chance to win next season, Gutekunst deferred to Rodgers’ four MVP honors.
GREEN BAY, WI
Hoops Rumors

Report: Cardinals to interview Vance Joseph for HC job

The Cardinals plan to interview Joseph for their HC job next week, according to ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler. Joseph, who has been Arizona’s DC since the team hired Kliff Kingsbury in 2019, has been an interviewee elsewhere since being fired as the Broncos’ HC following the 2018 season.
ARIZONA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys NT Johnathan Hankins returns to practice

That means Hankins’ 21-day practice window officially started today. Of course, there’s no guarantee that the Cowboys are still in the postseason in 21 days. So, most likely, the Cowboys are preparing for the nose tackle to be on the field for Monday’s game against the Buccaneers, a sentiment that Gehlken echoes.
Pro Football Rumors

Bears GM Ryan Poles wants RB David Montgomery to return

We tackled the stock Bears running back David Montgomery holds as he heads into free agency about a month ago. A key concern in his situation focused on whether or not Chicago would want to bring Montgomery back. Earlier this week, Bears general manager Ryan Poles gave us the answer, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

