1490thescore.com
Roseburg wrestling top Sheldon 52-27 in SWC dual meet
The Roseburg wrestling team claimed victory in six of 12 contested matches to pick up a 52-27 win over the Sheldon Irish on Wednesday at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium. The Indians got wins by fall from Jose Nanato (106), Gage Singleton (113), Isaiah Stanturf (120), Roman Leaton (126), Charlie Jones (152) and Brady Nunemaker (220). Tyler Rietmann beat Bricen Stewart by major decision, 20-11. Emmitt Gibson and Grady Hamilton won matches by forfeit.
Wichita Eagle
Brandon Lockhart Talks Oregon Offer as Recruitment Picks Up
The Oregon Ducks aren't wasting any time identifying young talent. That's why they recently offered 2026 Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola High School cornerback Brandon Lockhart-- who was named first-team defense All-Angelus league. Rashad Wadood and the Oregon coaches were his first college offer and he's since picked up offers from...
Tri-City Herald
What Evan Williams’ Commitment Means for Oregon
Oregon continued its hot run of commitments in the transfer portal on Tuesday with the addition of former Fresno State safety Evan Williams. The Ducks needed to add some pieces to their secondary this offseason after losing players like Christian Gonzalez and Bennett Williams. Focusing on safety, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff were able to add a talented pair of prospects from the prep level in Tyler Turner (enrolled) and Kodi DeCambra in the 2023 recruiting class, but that pair of defensive backs will likely need some time to develop before cracking the rotation.
WATCH: Dana Altman says changes are coming to Oregon basketball after latest loss
Hear from Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman after yet another really poor game by the Ducks. Altman says the Duck staff will be making some changes to its lineup and rotations as players' minutes will get cut and role players will see their minutes increase as the Ducks try and turn their season around.
KTVL
Storm watchers swarm to the Oregon Coast for peak winter storm season
COOS BAY, Ore. — It’s the heart of winter on the Oregon Coast, which means gargantuan Pacific Ocean swells, roaring sea winds and exploding clouds of foam are on full display as part of peak winter storm season. According to a press release from Oregon's Adventure Coast, nowhere...
Oregon women’s basketball leading scorer Grace VanSlooten questionable vs. Washington
Oregon Ducks forward Grace VanSlooten attended Wednesday’s practice, but did not participate according to coach Kelly Graves, and the status of the Ducks’ leading scorer for this weekend’s games against Washington and Washington State is questionable. VanSlooten, who leads Oregon in scoring (15.5 points per game) and...
Landslide closes portion of U.S. 101, hinders communities on Oregon’s south coast
Three times per week, Larry Jacobson travels 75 minutes from Gold Beach to Coos Bay for crucial dialysis. So when a landslide early Monday destroyed a portion of U.S. 101 on his route, he knew he’d have to find an alternative. Quick. “I was going to get to Coos...
Emerald Media
Dan Lanning reflects on Oregon’s historic National Signing Day
It was clear Dan Lanning had some large shoes to fill when he took over as the 35th head coach in Oregon football history in early December 2021. The coach he was replacing – Mario Cristobal – was and is well known for his ability to recruit and bring in the best players. Many Duck fans were skeptical Lanning would be able to have the same success.
KATU.com
Bicyclist hit and killed in Douglas County, says Oregon State Police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a deadly traffic crash on Highway 42 involving a can and a bicycle Tuesday night. Officials say the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grant Smith Road near milepost 76.5 in Douglas County. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
247Sports
Oregon set to host one of the best running backs in the country
The nation's No. 2 running back in the country for the 2024 recruiting class is one of the top targets for the Oregon Duck football program, and the Ducks will get a chance to.
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN RIDDLE AREA
A driver refused medical attention after a log truck rolled over in the Riddle area on Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the incident in the 700 block of Council Creek Road and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto the fence. The driver said his brakes caught on fire coming down Middle Creek Road and failed. He said he attempted to slow down by downshifting but was unsuccessful. The driver then tried to take the right hand turn onto Council Creek from Middle Creek, but could not make the corner.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Lost Legends: Gold Mine, Sea Monster to Treasures Debunked, Coos Bay Skyjacker
(Oregon Coast) – Getting lost in history around these parts can be one seriously fun set of rabbit holes to venture into. Yet there's plenty of tales from these beaches that are along various degrees of truth to untruth, which themselves have been lost to time. (Above: Coos Bay's hometown girl gone bad in the '70s.)
Small earthquakes shake off Oregon coast; no tsunami alert
Two earthquakes were recorded off the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KGW
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
Emerald Media
University of Oregon suffers growing pains
This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII incident on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:45 p.m. an officer stopped the 31-year old near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Douglas Avenue, due to expired registration stickers and observed signs of impairment. The driver consented to standard field sobriety tests and allegedly performed poorly.
KVAL
WOW Hall shooting: one year later
EUGENE, Ore. — A somber anniversary on Saturday as the WOW Hall recognizes one year since a mass shooting that injured six people during a concert. It was an unprecedented incident that forced the longtime Eugene venue to close for a week. Deb Maher had only been the venue's...
kptv.com
Bicyclist killed in collision with truck in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a crash involving a bicycle and a car in Douglas County, the Oregon State Police said Wednesday. According to OSP responded Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 42, at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5.
