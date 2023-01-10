ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1490thescore.com

Roseburg wrestling top Sheldon 52-27 in SWC dual meet

The Roseburg wrestling team claimed victory in six of 12 contested matches to pick up a 52-27 win over the Sheldon Irish on Wednesday at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium. The Indians got wins by fall from Jose Nanato (106), Gage Singleton (113), Isaiah Stanturf (120), Roman Leaton (126), Charlie Jones (152) and Brady Nunemaker (220). Tyler Rietmann beat Bricen Stewart by major decision, 20-11. Emmitt Gibson and Grady Hamilton won matches by forfeit.
ROSEBURG, OR
Wichita Eagle

Brandon Lockhart Talks Oregon Offer as Recruitment Picks Up

The Oregon Ducks aren't wasting any time identifying young talent. That's why they recently offered 2026 Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola High School cornerback Brandon Lockhart-- who was named first-team defense All-Angelus league. Rashad Wadood and the Oregon coaches were his first college offer and he's since picked up offers from...
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

What Evan Williams’ Commitment Means for Oregon

Oregon continued its hot run of commitments in the transfer portal on Tuesday with the addition of former Fresno State safety Evan Williams. The Ducks needed to add some pieces to their secondary this offseason after losing players like Christian Gonzalez and Bennett Williams. Focusing on safety, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff were able to add a talented pair of prospects from the prep level in Tyler Turner (enrolled) and Kodi DeCambra in the 2023 recruiting class, but that pair of defensive backs will likely need some time to develop before cracking the rotation.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Dan Lanning reflects on Oregon’s historic National Signing Day

It was clear Dan Lanning had some large shoes to fill when he took over as the 35th head coach in Oregon football history in early December 2021. The coach he was replacing – Mario Cristobal – was and is well known for his ability to recruit and bring in the best players. Many Duck fans were skeptical Lanning would be able to have the same success.
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Bicyclist hit and killed in Douglas County, says Oregon State Police

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a deadly traffic crash on Highway 42 involving a can and a bicycle Tuesday night. Officials say the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grant Smith Road near milepost 76.5 in Douglas County. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LOG TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN RIDDLE AREA

A driver refused medical attention after a log truck rolled over in the Riddle area on Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the incident in the 700 block of Council Creek Road and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto the fence. The driver said his brakes caught on fire coming down Middle Creek Road and failed. He said he attempted to slow down by downshifting but was unsuccessful. The driver then tried to take the right hand turn onto Council Creek from Middle Creek, but could not make the corner.
RIDDLE, OR
KGW

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

University of Oregon suffers growing pains

This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII

A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII incident on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:45 p.m. an officer stopped the 31-year old near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Douglas Avenue, due to expired registration stickers and observed signs of impairment. The driver consented to standard field sobriety tests and allegedly performed poorly.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

WOW Hall shooting: one year later

EUGENE, Ore. — A somber anniversary on Saturday as the WOW Hall recognizes one year since a mass shooting that injured six people during a concert. It was an unprecedented incident that forced the longtime Eugene venue to close for a week. Deb Maher had only been the venue's...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Bicyclist killed in collision with truck in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a crash involving a bicycle and a car in Douglas County, the Oregon State Police said Wednesday. According to OSP responded Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 42, at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

