Lewisville City Council approves zone change requests for planned housing developments

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are elgibleAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Downtown Allen rezoning and review committee approved
Redevelopment of Downtown Allen is underway after Allen City Council approved changes to the area’s development code. Changing the area from a central business district to a downtown district allows Allen to redefine how each section of downtown is developed and what purpose it could serve.
Crandall City Council to consider concept plan for new Cotton Gin development
CRANDALL, Texas — The Crandall City Council will consider concept plans for a new Cotton Gin development at the site of the old razed building of the same name. The council will discuss the concept plan during their January 17, 2023, regularly-scheduled meeting at Crandall City Hall. The council...
Flower Mound adjusts district housing options
Cluster developments allow developers to have more houses per acre than other types of development options within the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District. (Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council removed cluster developments from the land use and zoning of the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District in November. This will affect...
New Fort Worth City Hall promises transformative delivery of services, sustainability focus
The new Fort Worth City Hall will open partially in late 2023. (Rendering courtesy city of Fort Worth) With an eye on transforming the way that it delivers services, the city of Fort Worth purchased the former Pier 1 headquarters at 100 Energy Way to house 22 departments from 14 buildings under one roof.
Mobility City to offer mobility equipment, services in Plano
The new Mobility City location in Plano is expected to open in late January. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Mobility City plans to open a new location in Plano in late January, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new store will be located at 9720 Coit Road, Ste. 180. Mobility City will offer a variety of mobility-related equipment, including mobility scooters, wheelchairs, hospital beds, stair lifts, ramps and more. The Plano location is available for select deliveries and service calls and is planning a grand opening in February. 972-292-9428.
Plano City Council approves contract to help with litter removal
Plano City Council approved a contract that will help with litter removal at 94 sites around the city. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Plano City Council approved a contract that will help with removing litter from parks and trails in the city during its Jan. 9 meeting. Plano Parks and Recreation awarded...
Union Bear plans expansion to downtown McKinney
The proposed Union Bear restaurant is located on the northwest side of the Historic McKinney Downtown Square. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) Representatives of Union Bear, a restaurant and brewery concept from Plano, shared plans for a new location in downtown McKinney at a Jan. 10 meeting of the McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission.
Major projects underway in downtown Fort Worth
Can't keep up with the downtown developments? We've got you covered.
Project proposed to bring 186 multifamily units to north McKinney
The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission considered a multifamily project in north McKinney at its Jan. 10 meeting. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission considered a project that would bring a 186-unit multifamily development to north McKinney at its Jan. 10 meeting. The development is planned for...
Keller city council revises senior center fees
The Keller Senior Activity Center is located at 640 Johnson Road. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The Keller City Council unanimously voted to revise the Keller Senior Activity Center membership fees in a meeting on Dec. 20. Revised membership fees will be $20 for Keller residents and $70 for non-residents. Two non-residents...
Richardson closing city facilities, canceling trash service for MLK holiday
Richardson officials announced trash collection will be canceled and city facilities will be closed Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. (Community Impact) Richardson officials announced trash collection will be canceled and city facilities will be closed Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
H-E-B project plat, site plan for potential second Frisco location gets 30-day extension
Two H-E-B stores have opened in Frisco and Plano with more expected to open in the coming years. (Community Impact staff) The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approved a 30-day extension for an H-E-B Grocery Co.-proposed project Jan. 10. The extension covers a conveyance plat and site plan that designates...
See 5 latest commercial projects in Plano, totaling over $9M
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about the latest businesses, development and renovations coming to Plano? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed...
Plano City Council approves allocation of $1.9M to combat homelessness
The City of Plano received $1.9 million in HOME-ARP funds in 2021. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Plano City Council unanimously approved a plan for the allocation of its $1.9 million HOME American Rescue Plan funds during its Jan. 9 meeting. According to the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan, the City of Plano received...
Trophy Club Town Council discusses new roundabouts to help mitigate traffic
The Trophy Club Town Council is considering installing more roundabouts like this one at the intersection of Trophy Club Drive and Trophy Lake Drive. (Courtesy of Teague Nall and Perkins, Inc.) The Trophy Club Town Council discussed options to move forward with traffic mitigation efforts during their regular session Dec....
Argyle looking to make progress on major road projects in 2023
Construction continues on Stonecrest Road and other streets in Argyle. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) As issues with mobility in Argyle persist, town officials hope to get some clarity on construction projects planned for its two major roads. Denton County has seen massive population growth in recent years, and Argyle has been...
keranews.org
Arlington council member calls town hall meeting over complaints at Paddock on Park Row apartments
Rebecca Boxall, District 5 council member, has organized a 6 p.m. community meeting Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 210 Park Row Drive, to get to the bottom of several complaints heard from residents since the property reopened in 2020 with a new owner, Lincoln Avenue Capital, and a multimillion-dollar renovation.
Candidacy filing for Lewisville ISD, Coppell ISD boards of trustees begins Jan. 18
Candidate filings begin Jan. 18. (Courtesy Unsplash) Citizens interested in running for a spot on Lewisville ISD or Coppell ISD’s boards of trustees can file for candidacy beginning Jan. 18. Places 6 and 7 will be on the ballot for LISD. Both seats are three-year terms. Place 6 is...
See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Want to know more about the latest development projects in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last...
Lanes closed at major Flower Mound intersection for emergency gas line repairs
Drivers should expect delays at a major intersection in Flower Mound, the town said in a news release late Wednesday afternoon. Crews are making emergency gas line repairs in the southeast corner of FM 1171 and FM 2499, the town news release said. During the repairs, the right turn lane of northbound FM 2499 and the right lane of eastbound FM 1171 will be closed. The right turn lane of FM 1171 will remain open, so drivers can still turn right onto FM 2499.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 1