NBC San Diego
10 ‘Recession-Proof' Jobs That Will Be in Demand Even During a Potential Economic Downturn in 2023
With soaring inflation, a floundering stock market and layoffs hitting several industries, the future of the job market is uncertain at best. "The worst is yet to come," the International Monetary Fund warned in its latest report, adding that for many people, 2023 "will feel like a recession." Working professionals...
The CEO of one of America's biggest homebuilders said we're already in a 'housing recession,' and there are two other key signs that the real-estate market is still cooling
Sheryl Palmer of Taylor Morrison said that rising interest rates could cause homebuilders to slow down next year, while also presenting new opportunities for buyers.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Bank earnings fail to impress investors as recession worries rise
JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and asset management giant BlackRock posted results that topped Wall Street's forecasts Friday, but investors were nonetheless a little disappointed at first.
How to tell if a recession hits in 2023. Keep a close eye on unemployment, consumer spending
If recession hits in 2023, unemployment will rise, jobs will be lost, consumer spending will fall. But it won't be as bad as the last two downturns.
Most CEOS in new survey predict short recession
Inflation and higher borrowing costs are top concerns for CEOs, with most of CEOs worldwide and in the U.S. listing their second top external concern as inflation.
CNBC
Four troubling global trade trends flashing consumer weakness for a market already fearing recession
Factory orders in China for U.S. companies are down between 40%-50%. Incoming global ocean freight bound for the U.S. is down. Canceled sailings around the world are skyrocketing indicating a future decrease in demand, and during a period of time when historically the trade has been high. Bank CEOs were...
Less volatile market should result in lower prices
Experts predict lower gasoline prices in 2023 compared to 2022, with the nationwide average falling about 50 cents year over year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beer customers remain loyal despite rising prices, expert says
Even though the uncertain economy has forced consumers to cut back on discretionary spending, beer consumers have remained loyal. Prices for the fizzy beverage have shot up in recent months, but experts at Bump Williams Consulting, which offers customized analytics and shopper insights across all tiers of the Beverage Alcohol industry, says that doesn't mean beer drinkers are holding off on buying booze. Instead, they're changing their buying habits.
TechCrunch
Africa predicted to experience sustained funding slowdown in 2023
VCs now predict that the funding slowdown in Africa will be sustained in 2023 as investors continue to pull back, making it harder for new and existing startups to raise capital. “My 2023 prediction is that things will get worse before they get better — down rounds, layoffs, closures and...
Goldman Sachs' investment team bullish on equities -report
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Investment Strategy Group expects U.S. equities to generate positive returns for investors in 2023 even if the economy enters a recession, according to its outlook report released on Friday.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Interfor latest company to cut lumber production
The softwood lumber industry is continuing to cut back with production as Interfor Corp., one of North America's largest lumber producers, became the latest company to announce that it was curtaining production. Interfor says it will reduce lumber production by at least eight percent of capacity in the first quarter...
Bank earnings beat expectations despite ‘headwinds’, JPMorgan CEO ‘prepared for whatever happens’
JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America earnings reports on Friday beat expectations
tedmag.com
ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator Flat in December
(ABC) WASHINGTON — Associated Builders and Contractors reports that its Construction Backlog Indicator remained unchanged at 9.2 months in December, according to an ABC member survey conducted Dec. 20, 2022, to Jan. 5, 2023. The reading is one month higher than in December 2021. Backlog remains at its highest...
CNBC
Mortgage refinance demand surges, as homeowners take advantage of lower interest rates
The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased last week to 6.42% from 6.58%. The drop in rates sparked a 5% increase in applications to refinance a home loan. After rising at the end of the year, mortgage rates dropped sharply...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth for Assured Returns in 2023
As the year 2022 ended on a grim note, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for 2023. While the recent economic data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
salestechstar.com
Alexander Group Survey: Pending Recession Dampens Wage Inflation Pressure on Sellers’ Pay
The pending recession dampens wage inflation pressure on sellers’ pay in 2023, according to the results from Alexander Group’s 2023 Sales Compensation Trends Survey. For most of 2022, wage inflation made the headlines. However, emerging recessionary forces at the end of 2022 are now keeping sellers’ pay subdued for 2023. The survey results indicate sales departments are allocating a traditional and modest 3% increase for on-target-earning budgets in 2023.
marketplace.org
Eyeing a recession, small businesses look to boost revenue and inventory
Where this economy’s headed in 2023 is almost anybody’s guess. It could achieve a “soft landing,” it could slide into recession, or it could end up somewhere in between. Throw in uncertainty about whether another wave of COVID-19 is on the horizon, and Russia’s war on Ukraine, and suddenly it can be really hard for business owners to make plans.
JPMorgan Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast, Say US Economy 'Remains Strong', But Notes Recession Risk
"The U.S. economy currently remains strong with consumers still spending excess cash and businesses healthy," said JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.
