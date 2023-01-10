ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Beer customers remain loyal despite rising prices, expert says

Even though the uncertain economy has forced consumers to cut back on discretionary spending, beer consumers have remained loyal. Prices for the fizzy beverage have shot up in recent months, but experts at Bump Williams Consulting, which offers customized analytics and shopper insights across all tiers of the Beverage Alcohol industry, says that doesn't mean beer drinkers are holding off on buying booze. Instead, they're changing their buying habits.
TechCrunch

Africa predicted to experience sustained funding slowdown in 2023

VCs now predict that the funding slowdown in Africa will be sustained in 2023 as investors continue to pull back, making it harder for new and existing startups to raise capital. “My 2023 prediction is that things will get worse before they get better — down rounds, layoffs, closures and...
woodworkingnetwork.com

Interfor latest company to cut lumber production

The softwood lumber industry is continuing to cut back with production as Interfor Corp., one of North America's largest lumber producers, became the latest company to announce that it was curtaining production. Interfor says it will reduce lumber production by at least eight percent of capacity in the first quarter...
tedmag.com

ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator Flat in December

(ABC) WASHINGTON — Associated Builders and Contractors reports that its Construction Backlog Indicator remained unchanged at 9.2 months in December, according to an ABC member survey conducted Dec. 20, 2022, to Jan. 5, 2023. The reading is one month higher than in December 2021. Backlog remains at its highest...
Zacks.com

4 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth for Assured Returns in 2023

As the year 2022 ended on a grim note, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for 2023. While the recent economic data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
salestechstar.com

Alexander Group Survey: Pending Recession Dampens Wage Inflation Pressure on Sellers’ Pay

The pending recession dampens wage inflation pressure on sellers’ pay in 2023, according to the results from Alexander Group’s 2023 Sales Compensation Trends Survey. For most of 2022, wage inflation made the headlines. However, emerging recessionary forces at the end of 2022 are now keeping sellers’ pay subdued for 2023. The survey results indicate sales departments are allocating a traditional and modest 3% increase for on-target-earning budgets in 2023.
marketplace.org

Eyeing a recession, small businesses look to boost revenue and inventory

Where this economy’s headed in 2023 is almost anybody’s guess. It could achieve a “soft landing,” it could slide into recession, or it could end up somewhere in between. Throw in uncertainty about whether another wave of COVID-19 is on the horizon, and Russia’s war on Ukraine, and suddenly it can be really hard for business owners to make plans.
