Even though the uncertain economy has forced consumers to cut back on discretionary spending, beer consumers have remained loyal. Prices for the fizzy beverage have shot up in recent months, but experts at Bump Williams Consulting, which offers customized analytics and shopper insights across all tiers of the Beverage Alcohol industry, says that doesn't mean beer drinkers are holding off on buying booze. Instead, they're changing their buying habits.

1 DAY AGO