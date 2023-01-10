ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

National host delivers hot take about the Titans’ next potential QB

It is still up in the air who will be the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans when the 2023 season gets underway. Tennessee is set to hire a new GM in the coming weeks, and the new executive may want to get creative to find an answer for the Titans’ offensive struggles of late. Ryan Tannehill, who has started for Tennessee since the middle of the 2019 season, is coming off of his worst season in a Titans uniform and a season ending ankle surgery.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols targeting 2024 5-star quarterback

The Tennessee Vols are one of several programs targeting a 2024 five-star quarterback from North Carolina. Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney pointed out this week that Tennessee is one of the programs that’s coming “really big” after Jadyn Davis. From Rivals.com:. Michigan is considered the front-runner...
NASHVILLE, TN
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team

Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives Tennessee Vols some much deserved respect

Sonny Dykes — TCU Luke Fickell — Wisconsin. Dave Clawson — Wake Forest (former Vols offensive coordinator) Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi had Tennessee at No. 4, higher than most coaches had the Vols, but he had Alabama at No. 3. I think it says a lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player in NCAA transfer portal lands with new team

Tennessee Vols transfer wide receiver Walker Merrill announced his new destination on Thursday. The former four-star recruit from Brentwood, TN is heading to Winston Salem, NC to play for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Oddly enough, the head coach at Wake Forest is Dave Clawson, who served as the Vols’...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

