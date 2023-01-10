ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Sony Open odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

The PGA Tour is staying in Hawaii for another week, heading from Maui to Honolulu for the 2023 Sony Open. This field isn’t as star-studded as what we saw at Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but a handful of players who teed it up last week will remain in Hawaii for this full-field tournament at Waialae Country Club.

Below, we look at the 2023 Sony Open odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions.

Headlining the field this week is budding star Tom Kim, along with Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman. The defending champion, Hideki Matsuyama, will also be teeing it up at Waialae this week after finishing tied for 21st in the Tournament of Champions.

Waialae Country Club is a vastly different course than the 1 played last week in Maui. It’s a par 70 and is 7,044 yards long, featuring much narrower fairways than the ones at Kapalua, which are some of the widest on tour. Matsuyama won in a playoff over Russell Henley last year with a 72-hole score of 23-under.

Sony Open – Expert picks

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Russell Henley (+2000)

In 10 appearances here, Henley has made the cut 7 times and cracked the top 10 twice. Last year he lost to Matsuyama in a playoff after finishing 23-under, 4 shots clear of the rest of the field. Henley, the No. 50 player in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, already has 1 win this season in Mayakoba and no player has been more accurate off the tee than him this season, hitting 76.5% of the fairways. That’ll give him an edge on a narrow course.

Corey Conners (+2000)

Conners is making his 5th start in this tournament and made the cut every year. In his last 3 starts in this event, he finished 11th, 12th and 3rd. He finished in the middle of the pack last week, tying for 18th in the 39-player field, but I see a better finish coming this week.

Sony Open picks – Contenders

Matt Kuchar (+4000)

Kuchar won the Sony Open in 2019 and tied for 7th last year after missed cuts in 2020 and 2021. In his last start this season in the December QBE Shootout, he and Harris English finished 3rd. That’s not a direct indication of how he’s playing now since it’s not a traditional tournament, but I’ll take a shot on his course history.

Si Woo Kim (+5000)

Kim can run hot and cold so it’s hard to predict when he’ll be on. He’s made the cut 4 of 5 times here, including a 4th-place finish in 2016. At the Shriners Children’s Open in October, he tied for 8th and came out firing with a 1st-round 64.

Sony Open picks – Long shots

Webb Simpson (+6000)

Simpson’s odds are long this week because he simply hasn’t played well in the last year. However, now might be a good time to buy low on him at a tournament he’s had 4 top 10s in – as well as a perfect 12-for-12 made-cut record.

Michael Thompson (+20000)

Thompson is a real long shot, but he’s worth a small wager after he tied for 5th here last year. He has made the cut 7 times in 11 attempts in this tournament. He has 2 top 10s and while he may not be playing at a particularly high level right now, last year’s showing proved he can contend here.

