Tuscaloosa City Specialty School to Host “Spring 2023 Mega WOW” Event Next Week
The Tuscaloosa Career and Technical Academy, along with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, will host an immersive event to explore the school’s offerings in a hands-on environment. According to the release, Mega WOW, which will take place on January 19, will expose students to the programs available...
National Organization Hosting Homebuyer Event, Making Two Stops in West Alabama
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America will host a four-day homeownership event series where they will make two stops in Hale County this weekend. According to a release from NACA, the organization's historic "Achieve the Dream" Martin L. King economic justice event series will begin Friday and run through Monday.
Alberta School of Performing Arts Rising Star Student of the Month: Brandon Austin
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama and Child Abuse Prevention Services, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series.
Tuscaloosa, Alabama SCLC Announces MLK Celebration, March, Rally
The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is a civil rights organization that was founded in 1957 by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Bayard Rustin, Ralph Abernathy, Fred Shuttlesworth, and others.” This was an effort to have a regional organization that could better coordinate civil rights protest activities across the South,” according to the National Park Service.
Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out
Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
Greene County School District Announces Closures
West Alabama has been hit with a round of storms yet again and the storms left behind some damage. Greene County experienced damages due to storms as well as power outages. Earlier today, Green County Schools announced trees and power lines down near a few of their schools. GCS district...
Community Set to Compete in MLK Day Classic
Brookwood High School is set to host a basketball challenge on Martin Luther King, Jr. day for a second year in a row. The challenge event will feature schools from across the state of Alabama. Last year's event was promoted as Birmingham versus Tuscaloosa. After a great community reception and...
West Alabama Schools Announce Closures, Early Dismissals as Severe Weather Approaches
DEMOPOLIS CITY SCHOOLS - NO SCHOOL. If a tornado warning is issued in our area, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Operation Storm Watch will provide you with live and local team coverage, including wall-to-wall weather with James Spann. TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages. KEEP READING: What to do...
Tuscaloosa Seafood Joint Closes, Will Re-Open As Alabama’s First KPOT
One of several same-but-different crab restaurants that recently opened in Tuscaloosa is permanently closed but will re-emerge as the first Alabama location for a fast-growing hot pot meets Korean barbeque joint. The Juicy Seafood opened in the old Ryans building off Skyland Boulevard in front of the CMX Hollywood 12...
Sally Ann Lindstrom Dulek (May 1st, 1946 – January 6th, 2023)
Sally Ann Lindstrom Dulek, age 75, of Northport, AL passed away January 6, 2023 at Hospice of West Alabama. Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi University Parish. Magnolia Chapel North will be directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service in the parish hall.
Eerie Video of Eutaw Storm Is Shockingly Similar to 2011 Tornado
The state of Alabama is no stranger to tornadoes. West Alabama has had its share of dangerous storms pass through the area. A few years ago, Winfield was hit hard with storms. Back in March of 2022, Faunsdale Bar and Grill was pretty much destroyed after being hit by a storm in West Alabama.
Gordo Natives Launch Dairy Farm, Bringing Fresh Milk to West Alabama
A Gordo woman and her parents are bringing back dairy farming in West Alabama with their launch of Circle J Dairy, a new venture aiming to provide fresh milk to people across the region. Jessica Vails and her parents Ralph and Robin Junkin co-own the dairy farm, which was originally...
City of Northport Accepting Letters of Interest for Vacant Council Seat
The city of Northport is accepting letters of interest from citizens in District 3 looking to fill a vacancy on the five-member city council there. The citizens of the district elected John Hinton to the seat during municipal elections in 2020, but Hinton was named mayor last week after Bobby Herndon's resignation went into effect on December 31st.
Nonprofit Behind Tuscaloosa’s Tinsel Trail Announces Bunny Trail for Northport this Spring
A nonprofit already beloved for its Tinsel Trail in Tuscaloosa will spread more joy this spring as they bring the first-ever Bunny Trail to downtown Northport. Just as the Tinsel Train brings hundreds of decorated Christmas Trees to Government Plaza for a few weeks, the Bunny Trail will see dozens of decorated wooden eggs lined up in historic downtown Northport.
Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama
This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
Tuscaloosa Police in Friday Standoff with Barricaded Fugitive
UPDATE, 9:40 A.M.: The suspect is now in custody -- more details are to follow from TPD. UPDATE, 11:15 A.M.: Police say the fugitive was wanted for attempted murder in Greene County. U.S. Marshals will take him back there to face charges against him. Tuscaloosa Police, their Special Response Team...
Damage Reported After Possible Tornadoes in West Alabama
Some residences have been destroyed, trees and power lines are down and other damage reports are coming in after possible tornadoes moved through West Alabama Thursday morning. No serious injuries or loss of life have been reported as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, but crews are heading out now to evaluate...
UPDATE: Attempted Murder Suspect from Boligee Captured After Tuscaloosa Standoff
A fugitive accused of attempted murder in Greene County was captured in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a brief standoff with local and federal police. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers and US Marshals were called to the 2500 block of 10th Street East Friday morning to arrest 29-year-old Roderick Ball, who is wanted in Greene County for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.
Former University of Alabama Running Back Dies at Age 42
Former University of Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway died on Monday in Missouri at the age of 42 according to reports by WVTM. Galloway played for the Crimson Tide from 1999-2002 and then was drafted by the Denver Broncos. Galloway was living in St. Louis and working as an eighth...
Jimmy Joe Harbin (May 26th, 1943 – January 9th, 2023)
Jimmy Joe Harbin, age 79 of Tuscaloosa, went to his Heavenly home on Monday, January 9, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents; Lewis and Sally Harbin, siblings; Wayne, Rickey, Mary Jane and Glenda. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy Harbin, daughter; Lisa Tierce...
