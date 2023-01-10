ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Tuscaloosa, Alabama SCLC Announces MLK Celebration, March, Rally

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is a civil rights organization that was founded in 1957 by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Bayard Rustin, Ralph Abernathy, Fred Shuttlesworth, and others.” This was an effort to have a regional organization that could better coordinate civil rights protest activities across the South,” according to the National Park Service.
Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out

Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
Community Set to Compete in MLK Day Classic

Brookwood High School is set to host a basketball challenge on Martin Luther King, Jr. day for a second year in a row. The challenge event will feature schools from across the state of Alabama. Last year's event was promoted as Birmingham versus Tuscaloosa. After a great community reception and...
Sally Ann Lindstrom Dulek (May 1st, 1946 – January 6th, 2023)

Sally Ann Lindstrom Dulek, age 75, of Northport, AL passed away January 6, 2023 at Hospice of West Alabama. Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi University Parish. Magnolia Chapel North will be directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service in the parish hall.
Nonprofit Behind Tuscaloosa’s Tinsel Trail Announces Bunny Trail for Northport this Spring

A nonprofit already beloved for its Tinsel Trail in Tuscaloosa will spread more joy this spring as they bring the first-ever Bunny Trail to downtown Northport. Just as the Tinsel Train brings hundreds of decorated Christmas Trees to Government Plaza for a few weeks, the Bunny Trail will see dozens of decorated wooden eggs lined up in historic downtown Northport.
UPDATE: Attempted Murder Suspect from Boligee Captured After Tuscaloosa Standoff

A fugitive accused of attempted murder in Greene County was captured in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a brief standoff with local and federal police. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers and US Marshals were called to the 2500 block of 10th Street East Friday morning to arrest 29-year-old Roderick Ball, who is wanted in Greene County for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.
