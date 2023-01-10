Read full article on original website
Victim identified in Friday morning shooting, police investigating
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have identified the victim in a shooting that took place Friday morning on 1st Street West. Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities responded to a report of multiple shots fired at approximately 11 a.m. When authorities arrived on...
UPDATE: Attempted Murder Suspect from Boligee Captured After Tuscaloosa Standoff
A fugitive accused of attempted murder in Greene County was captured in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a brief standoff with local and federal police. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers and US Marshals were called to the 2500 block of 10th Street East Friday morning to arrest 29-year-old Roderick Ball, who is wanted in Greene County for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.
Birmingham police investigating shooting death of 33-year-old woman
The Birmingham Police Department announced its conducting a homicide investigation into an incident occurring Friday that killed a 33-year-old woman.
Morris man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase in Walker County
PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - A Morris man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after a high-speed chase led officers across Walker County. Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris, was taken into custody after a Parrish police officer attempted to stop a vehicle he was driving Wednesday night near Parrish Cordova Highway in Walker County. Two females exited the vehicle before it nearly struck another vehicle as it sped away.
Update: Suspect in Wednesday Night Car Chase Faces Drug Charges in Case
The suspect in a car chase that drew a large police presence to a 15th Street gas station Wednesday night is facing drug charges in the case. As previously reported, the chase started around 9:45 p.m. after Tuscaloosa Police attempted to stop the suspect for reckless driving before the driver bailed out at the Chevron gas station on 15th Street.
Man claiming to have ‘portal to Hell’ charged with firing on Walker County deputies
A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’' is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
Dora officer injured in police chase in Walker County
PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Parrish that resulted in a responding officer being injured. According to the Parrish Police Department, Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris is in custody following the chase. On Wednesday, a PPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Parrish Cordova […]
One person dies after officer-involved shooting in Lamar County, Ala.
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County this morning. Our Winston Reed joined us live from Vernon with what we’ve been able to learn. Multiple sources told WCBI Friday that this started as a pursuit inside the town of...
Witnesses sought in 2020 murder of man found shot to death on I-65 in Birmingham
It’s been more than two years since a 30-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 65 in Birmingham, and police are asking for the public’s help to make an arrest in his slaying. Condorius Sanchez Williams was found dead Aug. 10, 2020. Birmingham’s 911 Center...
Car theft victim shoots suspect as he fled with his car; police arrested him minutes later and took him to hospital
An Alabama shot a car thief Wednesday afternoon but the suspect took the car anyway before being captured just minutes later by police. The crime happened at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Vincent community in Shelby County. The victim said a man and a woman took his vehicle and...
Fultondale woman thankful to have survived robbery attempt that led to wrong-way interstate chase
A Fultondale woman said she is thankful she wasn’t injured or killed in an early-morning robbery attempt that led to a wrong-way police chase on Interstate 65 Thursday. A suspect is in custody awaiting formal charges after he was finally stopped after leading police on the pursuit that began in Fultondale and ended in north Birmingham.
Birmingham man killed in reported assault
A 28-year-old Birmingham man died Wednesday after sustaining gunshot wounds during a reported assault that's being investigated as a homicide.
Bessemer man indicted in federal court on drug and illegal gun possession charges
A Bessemer man who appeared in federal court Thursday has been indicted on drug and gun charges.
Shots fired during Shelby County vehicle robbery, two suspects arrested
From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — Shots were fired during a robbery in Shelby County on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 1 p.m. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of Phillips Drive in Vincent. “Deputies met with a male subject […]
Police trying to ID suspect in at least 4 Birmingham store holdups
Authorities are trying to identify the suspect in multiple robberies at Birmingham businesses. The holdups happened at four businesses between Dec. 31 and Jan. 9, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. On Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11:20 a.m., the suspect entered Gas Boy at 9917 Parkway East. He walked into the business,...
Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
Birmingham PD investigates fatal shooting, suspect in custody
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 11, at around 5:10 p.m. According to the BPD, South precinct officers were inside the Adona Apartment Complex on a call for service when shots were fired in a nearby area. Officer Truman […]
Dead puppies found in burn pile at Shelby County home; 2 charged
The discovery of four dead dogs – including 2 burned puppies – has led to the arrests of two people in Shelby County. Tiffany Laurissa Byrd, 22, and Michael Lawton Ward, 24, are each charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to court records made public this week.
Victim identified after argument leads to deadly shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: January 12:. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) identified the victim as Jayvonne Banks, 28, of Birmingham. The BPD said a person was being held as the investigation continued. --------------------------------------- Birmingham police said an argument is the cause behind the latest fatal shooting. Officers found the...
Birmingham Police searching for suspect who allegedly robbed four businesses
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating four business robberies and is requesting help from the public in identifying the suspect. According to BPD, the suspect walked into a Gas Boy in the 9900 block of Parkway East and pointed a gun at the store associate around 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 31. […]
