Northport, AL

wbrc.com

Victim identified in Friday morning shooting, police investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have identified the victim in a shooting that took place Friday morning on 1st Street West. Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities responded to a report of multiple shots fired at approximately 11 a.m. When authorities arrived on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

UPDATE: Attempted Murder Suspect from Boligee Captured After Tuscaloosa Standoff

A fugitive accused of attempted murder in Greene County was captured in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a brief standoff with local and federal police. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers and US Marshals were called to the 2500 block of 10th Street East Friday morning to arrest 29-year-old Roderick Ball, who is wanted in Greene County for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Morris man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase in Walker County

PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - A Morris man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after a high-speed chase led officers across Walker County. Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris, was taken into custody after a Parrish police officer attempted to stop a vehicle he was driving Wednesday night near Parrish Cordova Highway in Walker County. Two females exited the vehicle before it nearly struck another vehicle as it sped away.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man claiming to have ‘portal to Hell’ charged with firing on Walker County deputies

A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’' is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Dora officer injured in police chase in Walker County

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Parrish that resulted in a responding officer being injured. According to the Parrish Police Department, Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris is in custody following the chase. On Wednesday, a PPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Parrish Cordova […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Victim identified after argument leads to deadly shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: January 12:. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) identified the victim as Jayvonne Banks, 28, of Birmingham. The BPD said a person was being held as the investigation continued. --------------------------------------- Birmingham police said an argument is the cause behind the latest fatal shooting. Officers found the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
