Autoblog
2022 NHTSA data shows vehicle deaths down, pedestrian and cyclist deaths up
Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for road deaths in 2022 (during the first nine months) is out, and it tells a couple of different stories. On the good-news front, the fatality rate for people dying in cars is down. As for the bad news, fatalities for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists involved in vehicle accidents are up.
DVM 360
FDA warns xylazine-adulterated opioid overdoses on the rise
Veterinary tranquilizer does not respond to opioid-reversing drugs like naloxone, contributing to an increase in overdose deaths. Illicit drugs contaminated with Xylazine have exploded in popularity, leading to a nationwide increase in overdose deaths. The drug is increasingly being cut with opioids like fentanyl to lengthen the duration of the high. The danger to human patients, the FDA warned in a statement, is that nonopioid xylazine does not respond to overdose-reversal drugs like naloxone that are designed to counter the effects of opioid overdose.1.
What’s A Yellow Speed Limit Sign In Massachusetts Mean?
I can't help it, I'm a curious guy, and a staunch observer of the world around me. Things I find fascinating? Color coded stuff, road signs, anything infrastructure related I guess, lol. The road is usually filled with white, yellow, blue, brown, green signs galore. I can only assume that...
tobaccoreporter.com
Menthol Ban Failed to Boost Illegal Sales
Banning menthol cigarettes does not lead more smokers to purchase menthols from illicit sources, according to a new research study published in Tobacco Control. Researchers at the International Tobacco Control (ITC) Policy Evaluation Project at the University of Waterloo evaluated the impact of federal and provincial menthol cigarette bans in Canada by surveying smokers of menthol and nonmenthol cigarettes before and after Canada’s menthol ban.
Kraken is dominating U.S. COVID cases, the CDC predicts, as deaths jump 44% in one week
‘Kraken’ COVID variant XBB.1.5 has achieved projected dominance in the U.S., comprising an estimated 43% of cases, according to a weekly forecast from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. “Kraken” COVID variant XBB.1.5 has achieved projected dominance in the U.S., comprising an estimated 43% of cases this...
