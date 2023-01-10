Read full article on original website
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Ventimiglia goes from beloved TV dad to debonair grifter
PASADENA, CALIF. — Milo Ventimiglia was looking to change things up after six seasons on NBC's “This is Us" — both physically and professionally. He found that opportunity with the upcoming ABC series “ The Company You Keep," a high-stakes romance story that's a remake of a Korean drama, “My Fellow Citizens.”
Anna Konkle embraces realities of motherhood in 'The Drop'
LOS ANGELES — Three months after having her first baby and not long after she completed the Emmy-nominated series “PEN15,” Anna Konkle liked the sound of filming her next project in a remote Mexican jungle. “You had heard of casts going to these beautiful places and they...
Michael Levin, Actor on Ryan's Hope, Dead at 90
Michael Levin, an actor best known for portraying reporter Jack Fenelli during the entire 13-year run of daytime soap opera Ryan’s Hope, died of natural causes on Jan. 6. He was 90 years old. Levin’s son, Jason Levin, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ryan’s Hope aired on ABC from 1975-1989, and Levin appeared in 1,075 episodes including the first and the last of the series. Only three co-stars, Helen Gallagher, Bernard Barrow and Nancy Addison, appeared in more. Levin was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Actor for his work in the daytime drama from 1978-80. The soap followed...
Review: Glossy 'House Party' remake falls short on the fun
It’s never a good idea to promise too much, either in an invitation to a house party held in a stranger’s mansion, or in a reboot of a three-decade old hit. But the new “ House Party ” does just that, starting out with a romantic voiceover about Los Angeles, where we’re told “a party can change your life” as we’re shown a loving montage of storefronts and people in South LA. Fair enough, but then they take it to another level with the pitch that, “Some crazy, beautiful, weird ass (expletive) is about to go down.” If only.
