Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lite987whop.com
Commonwealth, defense rest cases in Manning trial
The Commonwealth and defense each rested their case Thursday morning in the murder trial for Larayna Manning, the woman charged in the October 2020 shooting death of Calvin “Cue” Taylor during a robbery at his home on North Kentucky Avenue. Dr. Christopher Kiefer is a medical examiner for...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In Hopkinsville Robbery
A man was charged in connection to a robbery on Mclean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Anthony Harris showed up at Superior Paint and Body Center LLC with an accomplice who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. They reportedly demanded Harris’s vehicle...
lite987whop.com
Trial postponed for Clearman Court murder suspect
Trial that had been set to begin later this month for Bobby Spikes, the suspect in the December 2021 fatal shooting of Stanley Bussell on Clearman Court, has been postponed. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling told Judge John Atkins Wednesday morning that evidence testing results are still pending and won’t be ready in time for the January 23 trial date, with the judge granting the motion to continue despite an objection from Spikes.
fox17.com
Clarksville officers arrest man on assault warrant after negotiations, police perimeter
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville officers have arrested a man for aggravated assault after police reported they were negotiating with the suspect under a police perimeter. Marshall Reed, 37, was taken into custody around 2:30 on Thursday without any issues, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. Reed has an aggravated...
lite987whop.com
Trial could be continued in Jett murder case
The possibility of trial being delayed in the murder case against Harold Jett was discussed in Trigg Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Jett, who is accused of killing 71-year-old Mary Dullenty of Cadiz in October of 2021, appeared with his lawyers in front of Judge James Redd, who told the court its likely they will need more time to prepare for trial, due to the counsel being new to the case.
Stabbing suspect taken into custody following Clarksville barricade situation
A man has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in Clarksville Thursday afternoon.
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
lite987whop.com
Oak Grove man arrested for attempted armed robbery in Hopkinsville
Investigation into an attempted armed robbery at Superior Paint and Body on McLean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon led to the arrest of an Oak Grove man. An arrest citation for 53-year old Anthony Harris of Oak Grove says he went to the business about 4:15 p.m. wearing a ski mask and armed with a pistol and that he demanded that that his car be released or he’d shoot the victim.
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
Authorities are investigating a robbery at a Hopkinsville business on Mclean Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a man showed a gun to employees and threatened them while demanding his vehicle from Superior Paint and Body Center LLC. No one was injured and no arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigating Handgun Theft
A gun was reported stolen on Sylvan Terrace in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm handgun was taken sometime between January 5th and Tuesday morning. The gun is valued at $99 and no arrest has been made.
k105.com
3 wanted Ohio Co. suspects arrested, one facing additional drug trafficking charge
Three wanted Ohio County residents have been arrested on outstanding indictment warrants, with one suspect now facing drug trafficking charges. On Wednesday, the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on Hwy 1245 in Beaver Dam and located 43-year-old Kevin L. Bradshaw, who was wanted on a child support warrant.
rewind943.com
Police surround home off Dover Road, negotiating with suspect inside
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
lite987whop.com
Dawson Springs man charged with assaulting two victims
Kentucky State Police have arrested a Dawson Springs man after he allegedly assaulted two women with a knife. According to a news release, troopers responded to a residence on H Haile Road in Dawson Springs around 10 p.m. Monday night for reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, they located two adult female victims that had injuries from a knife, and they were reportedly assaulted by 33-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs.
whvoradio.com
Caldwell County Man Charged With Assaulting Two Women
A Caldwell County man has been charged after Kentucky State Police say he assaulted two women with a knife Monday night. According to state police, troopers arrived at the scene and found two adult females who had been injured with a knife when they were assaulted by 33-year old Trevor L. Tucker, of Dawson Springs.
wkdzradio.com
Defense Changes Again For Streeval Case
With the departure of defense attorney Bill Deatherage and multiple shake-ups in the local and regional public defender’s offices, the trial of Montie Streeval — set for August 10-18 of this year — could be in peril. Charged with the homicide and body disposal of 25-year-old Powderly...
Madisonville man could face death penalty in shooting case
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, jury selection is underway for a man accused of murder. If convicted, Dennis Stone of Madisonville could face the death penalty. He’s accused of shooting and killing Nichole Merrell, and injuring a child in August of 2020. The shooting happened at a gas station in Earlington. Stone […]
Woman accused of selling dangerous drug to child in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Over a week-long search ended in the arrest of a woman in Muhlenberg County. Late last night, police apprehended Natasha Bratcher. Central City PIO Justin Dockery says authorities accuse her of selling fentanyl to a child. According to police, the child was seriously injured after using the drug. Bratcher was […]
lite987whop.com
Elkton traffic stop leads to arrest on multiple charges
A traffic stop by Elkton police Monday led to the arrest of Todd County man on multiple drug-related charges. Captain Jakop Smith stopped 49-year old Michael Bohonis of Clifty for having expired tags and a computer check showed his license was suspended in Kentucky and Pennsylvania. Police say Bohonis was...
radionwtn.com
Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
clarksvillenow.com
K9 police dog ‘Vader’ retires from Clarksville Police Department
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Police Department would like to recognize the retirement of K9 Police Dog “Vader” from police duties effective Jan. 5. In December 2017, K9 Vader was 2 years old when he became a patrol service dog with CPD’s Special Operations K9 Services Unit. He was assigned to Officer Casey Stanton, and together they attended a 6-week patrol/detection law enforcement training course. K9 handlers develop a special bond with their K9 partner, which becomes a relationship that is unbreakable.
Comments / 0