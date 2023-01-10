ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, KY

whvoradio.com

Man Found Hiding In Attic Arrested On Warrants

A man wanted on three warrants was located hiding in a Trigg County attic Thursday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were looking for 29-year-old Austin King in reference to active warrants and when they entered the home King and 27-year-old Joshua Harris fled and hid in the attic ignoring deputies’ commands.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged In Hopkinsville Robbery

A man was charged in connection to a robbery on Mclean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Anthony Harris showed up at Superior Paint and Body Center LLC with an accomplice who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. They reportedly demanded Harris’s vehicle...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Grand jury returns indictments for robbery, assault

A Christian County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments Friday, including for first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Indicted for first-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree terroristic threatening is 47-year-old Chad Love of Hopkinsville. Love is accused of stabbing a female victim in the eye with a broom handle while threatening her, causing a severe injury that required hospital treatment. Medical personnel say that if more force had been used, the handle would have entered her brain and killed her.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Burglary

A Hopkinsville woman was served a warrant Tuesday morning for third-degree burglary after several items were taken from Walmart. Hopkinsville Police say 55-year-old Barbara Clark along with another unknown female took several items valued at $1,038 from the store. She had previously been warned to not come back to Walmart....
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Two Injured, One Arrested After Domestic Dispute

Kentucky State Police responded to a call for assistance with a domestic dispute around 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of H Haile Road in Dawson Springs. When Kentucky State Police arrived on scene they found two women who had injuries from a knife. One woman was taken to...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive

A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
MAYFIELD, KY
whvoradio.com

Clifty Man Charged With Drug Possession

A Clifty man was charged with drug possession after a traffic stop in Elkton Monday. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith says 49-year-old Michael Bohonis was stopped for an expired registration and he was found to have a suspended license out of Kentucky and Pennsylvania. After he was transported to the...
ELKTON, KY
rewind943.com

Police surround home off Dover Road, negotiating with suspect inside

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man

The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Dawson Springs man charged with assaulting two victims

Kentucky State Police have arrested a Dawson Springs man after he allegedly assaulted two women with a knife. According to a news release, troopers responded to a residence on H Haile Road in Dawson Springs around 10 p.m. Monday night for reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, they located two adult female victims that had injuries from a knife, and they were reportedly assaulted by 33-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
radionwtn.com

Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot

Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

