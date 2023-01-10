Read full article on original website
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
'Ocean Boy' Trailer: Luke Hemsworth Is a Father on the Run With His Son (Exclusive)
After four seasons on Westworld, fans of Luke Hemsworth can find the actor returning to his Aussie roots in the upcoming coming-of-age drama, Ocean Boy. And only ET has the exclusive (and emotional) trailer for the film, offering viewers a deeper look at this story about a son trying to connect with his father during a trip only to realize they're on the run from the law.
'Secrets of the Elephants': Watch the Trailer for James Cameron's New Docuseries (Exclusive)
Following the success of the Emmy-winning Secrets of the Whales, filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron is back with another installment in the Secrets of nature documentary series -- this time focusing his attention on elephants. Ahead of its premiere on Earth Day, ET has the exclusive first trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, narrated by Natalie Portman.
Your Honor Season 2 Premiere Recap: Grief Can Be a Prison — Plus, Grade It!
Your Honor‘s Michael Desiato is still reeling from last season’s tragic ending as Season 2 opens — but as he soon learns, things can always get worse. Sunday’s premiere finds Michael rotting away in a prison cell (!), haggard and scrawny and sporting a wildly unkempt beard. He’s so grief-stricken over the death of his son Adam, he has no will to live. He won’t even eat, so the prison staff has to force-feed him a vitamin shake by sticking a tube through his nostril and down his throat. (Ew.) A prison therapist encourages him to find a way to...
Nia Long Reacts to Lisa Marie Presley's Death, Says 'Life Is So Short' (Exclusive)
In the wake of Lisa Marie Presley tragic and untimely death on Thursday, Nia Long is reflecting on how clear it is to embrace life and those you love while you have time. Long walked the carpet on Thursday at the premiere of her new thriller, Missing -- which hits theaters Jan. 20 -- and she opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier is about Presley's death, at age 54.
Bruce Willis and Daughter Tallulah Willis Embrace in Cute Photos
The 67-year-old actor made a rare appearance on his 28-year-old daughter's Tallulah Willis' Instagram account, where he's seen striking a couple of poses in two of the eight photos she posted. Willis is seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweats and navy blue Nikes. Tallulah dons grey pants, a colorful shirt and white socks.
Nick Jonas Reveals Why He Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
Nick Jonas wanted to go big for his daughter's first birthday. The 30-year-old singer recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed why he and wife Priyanka Chopra threw a big bash when their daughter, Malti, turned one. "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey...
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Talks Empowering Workouts After Kody Separation
Sister Wivesstar Janelle Brown is focusing on herself and getting stronger in the new year. The 53-year-old TLC star took to Instagram on Thursday to show off part of her impressive workout routine. In one clip, the mother of six is seen lifting heavy weights on her back, squatting low...
