David Aubrey of Homer, Louisiana (far right in the picture) has landed a new role as a member of the Louisiana Board of Regents. Aubrey was nominated and appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards and took oath of office at the Board’s first meeting of 2023 Jan. 9, 2023. The Grambling State University graduate, class of ’95, studied Public Administration, and has also served as president of the University’s Student Government Association.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO