Rayville, LA

KNOE TV8

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis reveals 2023 priorities

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis is revealing his priorities for 2023. “The felt need of a community is crime, economic development, and quality of life. And those are the three things we are going to continue to touch on this year,” Mayor Ellis told KNOE. While...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Gov. Edwards will visit Monroe to host roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of Medical expansion in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Monroe, La. to host a roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. Edwards was able to restore funding to the medical center (then University Health Conway) in […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Political infighting plagues Southside Economic Development District

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A board member for the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD) has asked the City of Monroe to seize the SEDD’s assets. Board Member Marty Campbell told the Monroe City Council on January 10 that certain board members are not following the law regarding awarding money.
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

A Trip Back To Farmerville – Part 1

Americans live in a world of extreme stress; a pressure cooker. Psychologist, prescribed meds, illegal meds, alcohol abuse and unfortunately suicide are common terms we hear daily. In another time these terms were primarily found in magazines that told the dark side of the rich and famous in Hollywood. In little ole Farmerville life was slow, without much of today’s stress, and that time period in America was quite pleasant.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Buc-ee's Ruston economic impact

Monroe seeking funding to enhance Civic Center and Jack Howard Theater. Mayor Friday Ellis says he hopes to make the Civic Center complex “The premier singer/songwriter venue on the I-20 corridor.”. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 6 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist...
RUSTON, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978, 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II, Expired Drivers License. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend Drug without Prescription or Order.
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU grad named to Board of Regents

David Aubrey of Homer, Louisiana (far right in the picture) has landed a new role as a member of the Louisiana Board of Regents. Aubrey was nominated and appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards and took oath of office at the Board’s first meeting of 2023 Jan. 9, 2023. The Grambling State University graduate, class of ’95, studied Public Administration, and has also served as president of the University’s Student Government Association.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Buc-ee’s passes LPPJ and LPSB unanimously, RLCC extends formal welcome

There were no dams to be seen blocking Buc-ee’s from continuing forward in Ruston and Lincoln Parish after unanimous votes in both the Lincoln Parish Police Jury and the Lincoln Parish School Board on Tuesday night. Mayor Ronny Walker addressed the LPPJ alongside Stan Beard, the director of real...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant house fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire this morning, Jan. 12, 2023. The fire happened at 401 Atkinson St. This is all of the information available at the time. Check back for updates.
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media. Ouachita Parish, Louisiana – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on January 12, 2023, that an investigation into threats against students at East Ouachita Middle School and Ouachita Parish High School had resulted in the arrest of a suspect.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston, Grambling ponds stocked with rainbow trout

Rainbow trout are not a native species to Louisiana, but they are considered a fun and exciting fish to catch. And now there are plenty to be found in Lincoln Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began stocking 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size rainbow trout, including Elmore Mayfield Park in Ruston and City Park in Grambling on Tuesday.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: 14-year-old Ouachita Parish teen located safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, around 3:17 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Marzavion Minnifield was located and he is safe. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Marzavion Minniefield. Minniefield is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and 10 inches […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for a 14-year-old runaway juvenile

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Marzavion Minniefield. Minniefield is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and 10 inches and weighs 185 pounds. According to deputies, Minniefield was reported as a runaway on January 12, 2023. He is known to be frequent on Coleman Street […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Twin sisters arrested, charged with shoplifting

Ruston Police arrested two sisters after the investigation of internal thefts at the northside Walmart. Officers responded to the Walmart on the North Service Rd Sunday evening. The asset protection manager provided information Jonece Williams, 18, had stolen $1,500 worth of items from the store. Williams was placed under arrest...
RUSTON, LA

