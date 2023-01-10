Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with birthday salute
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The City of Monroe is giving a birthday salute to the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the City of Monroe is hosting the 44th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute. The theme is “Together We Can Be THE Dream.”
Mayor Alice Wallace presents MLK Day Evening of Stars
WINNSBORO, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 16, 2023, at 6:00 PM Mayor Alice Wallace, presents Dr. Martin Luther King Day Evening of Stars. This event will take place at 605 Prairie Street, Winnsboro, La. For more information on this event, you can call 318-439-0556.
KNOE TV8
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis reveals 2023 priorities
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis is revealing his priorities for 2023. “The felt need of a community is crime, economic development, and quality of life. And those are the three things we are going to continue to touch on this year,” Mayor Ellis told KNOE. While...
KNOE TV8
Homicide case in Morehouse Parish hits 10-year anniversary, still no suspects
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, will mark 10 years since a California woman’s body was found in Morehouse Parish. Julia Vogel’s death was ruled a homicide. One of her childhood friends said she doesn’t go one day without thinking, ‘who killed Julia?’
Gov. Edwards will visit Monroe to host roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of Medical expansion in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Monroe, La. to host a roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. Edwards was able to restore funding to the medical center (then University Health Conway) in […]
KNOE TV8
Political infighting plagues Southside Economic Development District
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A board member for the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD) has asked the City of Monroe to seize the SEDD’s assets. Board Member Marty Campbell told the Monroe City Council on January 10 that certain board members are not following the law regarding awarding money.
fgazette.com
A Trip Back To Farmerville – Part 1
Americans live in a world of extreme stress; a pressure cooker. Psychologist, prescribed meds, illegal meds, alcohol abuse and unfortunately suicide are common terms we hear daily. In another time these terms were primarily found in magazines that told the dark side of the rich and famous in Hollywood. In little ole Farmerville life was slow, without much of today’s stress, and that time period in America was quite pleasant.
KNOE TV8
Buc-ee's Ruston economic impact
Monroe seeking funding to enhance Civic Center and Jack Howard Theater. Mayor Friday Ellis says he hopes to make the Civic Center complex “The premier singer/songwriter venue on the I-20 corridor.”. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 6 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist...
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978, 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II, Expired Drivers License. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend Drug without Prescription or Order.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU grad named to Board of Regents
David Aubrey of Homer, Louisiana (far right in the picture) has landed a new role as a member of the Louisiana Board of Regents. Aubrey was nominated and appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards and took oath of office at the Board’s first meeting of 2023 Jan. 9, 2023. The Grambling State University graduate, class of ’95, studied Public Administration, and has also served as president of the University’s Student Government Association.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Buc-ee’s passes LPPJ and LPSB unanimously, RLCC extends formal welcome
There were no dams to be seen blocking Buc-ee’s from continuing forward in Ruston and Lincoln Parish after unanimous votes in both the Lincoln Parish Police Jury and the Lincoln Parish School Board on Tuesday night. Mayor Ronny Walker addressed the LPPJ alongside Stan Beard, the director of real...
KNOE TV8
Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant house fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire this morning, Jan. 12, 2023. The fire happened at 401 Atkinson St. This is all of the information available at the time. Check back for updates.
Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media. Ouachita Parish, Louisiana – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on January 12, 2023, that an investigation into threats against students at East Ouachita Middle School and Ouachita Parish High School had resulted in the arrest of a suspect.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston, Grambling ponds stocked with rainbow trout
Rainbow trout are not a native species to Louisiana, but they are considered a fun and exciting fish to catch. And now there are plenty to be found in Lincoln Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began stocking 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size rainbow trout, including Elmore Mayfield Park in Ruston and City Park in Grambling on Tuesday.
KNOE TV8
Teen boy arrested after making threats toward Ouachita Parish schools
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in relation to the threats made toward students at East Ouachita Middle School and Ouachita Parish High School. OPSO says the threats were made via social media on Jan. 11, 2023. The suspect is a...
MISSING PERSON: 14-year-old Ouachita Parish teen located safe
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, around 3:17 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Marzavion Minnifield was located and he is safe. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Marzavion Minniefield. Minniefield is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and 10 inches […]
What are the Top Paying Jobs at the New Louisiana Buc-ee’s?
After much anticipation and speculation, Buc-ee's announced they are, in fact, opening their first location in Louisiana. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker told KEEL News Tuesday morning:. "This is a tremendous project. We are so grateful that Buc-ee's has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in...
cenlanow.com
Deputies investigating alleged threats made against 2 Ouachita Parish schools
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities are investigating alleged threats made against Ouachita Parish High School and East Ouachita Middle School. The schools are not on lockdown; however, authorities are present at the schools. The incident remains under investigation.
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for a 14-year-old runaway juvenile
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Marzavion Minniefield. Minniefield is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and 10 inches and weighs 185 pounds. According to deputies, Minniefield was reported as a runaway on January 12, 2023. He is known to be frequent on Coleman Street […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Twin sisters arrested, charged with shoplifting
Ruston Police arrested two sisters after the investigation of internal thefts at the northside Walmart. Officers responded to the Walmart on the North Service Rd Sunday evening. The asset protection manager provided information Jonece Williams, 18, had stolen $1,500 worth of items from the store. Williams was placed under arrest...
Comments / 0