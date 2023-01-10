Read full article on original website
Weekend storm poses complications for Santa Barbara Harbor
Weekend storm poses complications for Santa Barbara Harbor
Captured sand from Carpinteria Valley debris basins to be moved to replenish beaches
Captured sand from Carpinteria Valley debris basins to be moved to replenish beaches

The City of Carpinteria and Santa Barbara County Flood Control are transporting rocks, gravel and sand deposited in the Carpinteria Valley Watershed debris basins by recent rainstorms to Carpinteria City Beach.
Huge tree falls, crushing car in Lompoc
A large tree fell along South H Street in Lompoc on Sunday, completely crushing at least one car that was parked along the side of the road.
Santa Barbara Independent
Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores
Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14
New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14

The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Los Angeles has issued a record event report which includes two new records for daily rainfall in Camarillo and Paso Robles.
kvta.com
For Ventura County: 1 Down And 1 To Go
(Radar track at 7:48 AM Sunday) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 8 AM Sunday--The first of two weekend storm systems moved through Ventura County Saturday. It brought between 1-2 inches of rain to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open
In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
getawaycouple.com
Campers Forced to Evacuate and Leave RVs Behind in Flooding
RVing requires constantly having a plan. However, very few RVers plan to leave their RV and most of their belongings behind. Unfortunately, that happened to a group of RVers staying at a Thousand Trails campground during a weather emergency. These travelers are experiencing a nightmarish situation and have no idea when it will improve.
State and County Officials visit the Orcutt sinkhole on Sunday
State and County Officials visit the Orcutt sinkhole on Sunday

Ongoing rainfall this weekend on the Central Coast has caused continuous flooding.
Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm
Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm

Next Level Spa-Lala owners say water made its way into the electrical units above the business and sparked a fire.
Santa Barbara County issues a shelter in place order for Miguelito Canyon Road at mile marker 6
Santa Barbara County issues a shelter in place order for Miguelito Canyon Road at mile marker 6

A shelter in place order has been issued by Santa Barbara County due to a road washout on Miguelito Canyon Road at mile marker 6.
Central Coast residents warned to evacuate as lake nears capacity: ‘Stay out of the water’
Recent rains have swollen the lake to about 9 feet below its spill level.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Beautiful Elects Officers for 2023
Santa Barbara Beautiful (SBB), a nonprofit focused on beautification of the built, green, and cultural environment, has elected a new slate of officers for 2023. They include:. Kerry Methner, president; Susan Bradley, treasurer/CFO/VP; Marcella Simmons, vice president; Stephanie Williams, vice president; and Lucrezia DeLeon, secretary. Methner has been the editor...
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito

The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures.
kcbx.org
Central Coast prepares for more heavy weather, but another "rare storm" is unlikely
The winter storm is picking back up on the Central Coast, with more rain on the forecast through Tuesday. The National Weather Service said the highest rain rates will likely be tomorrow and Monday, but that the Central Coast will not see extreme weather on the same scale as earlier this week.
Flood Advisories for SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Ventura County bracing for yet another series of storms, heavy rain
Ventura County residents are bracing for yet another storm front, which is expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend. This all comes just days after the area suffered severe flooding and damage at the hands of an atmospheric river that hit California.The Ventura Beach RV Resort was evacuated during the most recent deluge, which caused rushing waters to rip through the campground, causing millions of dollars worth of damage. Days after they attempt to pick up the pieces and clear the debris, they're yet again bracing for wet weather. The storm, expected Saturday morning, will be the seventh to hit...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Waterfall Appears Again
Edhat readers share photos of the elusive Goleta waterfall. Waterfalls down the mountain above Tecolote Canyon in the Northern Goleta area. As the storm passed, Goleta residents awoke on Tuesday to views of waterfalls in the mountains above.
San Francisco Examiner
Why are the California storms causing sinkholes?
While they looked like craters caused by a celestial body, the fresh scars that pockmarked the waterlogged landscape of California this past week instead sprung up from the earth. One sinkhole, at least 50 feet wide and 30 feet deep, parted a street in the suburban Chatsworth neighborhood of Los...
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
