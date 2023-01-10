ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores

Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

For Ventura County: 1 Down And 1 To Go

(Radar track at 7:48 AM Sunday) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 8 AM Sunday--The first of two weekend storm systems moved through Ventura County Saturday. It brought between 1-2 inches of rain to...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open

In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
getawaycouple.com

Campers Forced to Evacuate and Leave RVs Behind in Flooding

RVing requires constantly having a plan. However, very few RVers plan to leave their RV and most of their belongings behind. Unfortunately, that happened to a group of RVers staying at a Thousand Trails campground during a weather emergency. These travelers are experiencing a nightmarish situation and have no idea when it will improve.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Beautiful Elects Officers for 2023

Santa Barbara Beautiful (SBB), a nonprofit focused on beautification of the built, green, and cultural environment, has elected a new slate of officers for 2023. They include:. Kerry Methner, president; Susan Bradley, treasurer/CFO/VP; Marcella Simmons, vice president; Stephanie Williams, vice president; and Lucrezia DeLeon, secretary. Methner has been the editor...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

Ventura County bracing for yet another series of storms, heavy rain

Ventura County residents are bracing for yet another storm front, which is expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend. This all comes just days after the area suffered severe flooding and damage at the hands of an atmospheric river that hit California.The Ventura Beach RV Resort was evacuated during the most recent deluge, which caused rushing waters to rip through the campground, causing millions of dollars worth of damage. Days after they attempt to pick up the pieces and clear the debris, they're yet again bracing for wet weather. The storm, expected Saturday morning, will be the seventh to hit...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Waterfall Appears Again

Edhat readers share photos of the elusive Goleta waterfall. Waterfalls down the mountain above Tecolote Canyon in the Northern Goleta area. As the storm passed, Goleta residents awoke on Tuesday to views of waterfalls in the mountains above.
GOLETA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why are the California storms causing sinkholes?

While they looked like craters caused by a celestial body, the fresh scars that pockmarked the waterlogged landscape of California this past week instead sprung up from the earth. One sinkhole, at least 50 feet wide and 30 feet deep, parted a street in the suburban Chatsworth neighborhood of Los...
CALIFORNIA STATE

