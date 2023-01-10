BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved zoning changes for a proposed $70 million development project in Franklin, Kentucky. The project, led by developer Ashwani Sarvaria, plans to feature a four-story hotel, convention center, multiple businesses, and residential buildings. While the project has a long way to go before breaking ground, community members say that the development could be transformative for residents as well as the city’s tourism industry.

