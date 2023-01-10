Read full article on original website
WSMV
D.A. sends controversial taxpayer-funded project for potential investigation to state ‘money cop’
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has sent the findings from a WSMV4 investigation revealing a former city commissioner’s intention to financially benefit from a $380,000 project she wanted the city to fund to the state comptroller’s office. That office, referred to as the...
Agents bust Mid-South fraud ring in Sumner County
An alleged Mid-South fraud ring is now out of business thanks to good police work involving the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force (JDTF).
radionwtn.com
Planners Approve New Cell Tower For Paris
Paris, Tenn.–A site plan for a new Verizon cell tower in Paris was approved unanimously Thursday by the Paris Municipal Regional Planning Commission. The 135 foot monotype cell tower will be erected on Depot Street on the lot where Trinity Funeral Home was located until a fire destroyed the building several years ago. The lot is owned by Terel Broady and will be leased by the Terra Consulting Group for Veizon Wireless.
Trash and Recycling Calendars Incorrectly Mailed Out for White House Residents
The White House Public Services Department is alerting the community that the recently mailed out 2023 Trash and Recycling Calendars for Sumner and Robertson County residents are incorrect. Robertson County residents received Sumner County’s calendar and vice versa. New calendars will be mailed out. Below are the correct 2023...
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
z975.com
TVA will replace coal-fired Cumberland Fossil Plant with gas-fueled turbine, environmental groups object
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is moving forward with a plan to retire and demolish its high-pollutant two-unit, coal-fired Cumberland Fossil Plant and replace it with a natural gas-fueled combined cycle combustion turbine. In May 2021, the TVA announced it was taking steps toward closing...
WBKO
Simpson Co. Planning and Zoning Commission takes a step toward development project
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved zoning changes for a proposed $70 million development project in Franklin, Kentucky. The project, led by developer Ashwani Sarvaria, plans to feature a four-story hotel, convention center, multiple businesses, and residential buildings. While the project has a long way to go before breaking ground, community members say that the development could be transformative for residents as well as the city’s tourism industry.
‘It’s getting treacherous’: Concerns mount over growing homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Timothy Kimbrough remembers the days when children would play in Wentworth-Caldwell Park. Now, the area is covered in trash and used needles, and people are living in the woods.
wkdzradio.com
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man
The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
rewind943.com
Police surround home off Dover Road, negotiating with suspect inside
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Transgender Therapy and LGBTQ+ Rights
Tennessee lawmakers shared their thoughts on legislation for transgender therapy, drag shows, and LGBTQ+ rights that are scheduled to be a part of the 113th General Assembly.
westkentuckystar.com
Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive
A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
Help Dickson Police Identify This Subject
Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Pulley at 615-441-9573, or you can message this page.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hog truck overturns on US 641 South
HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky campsites will add 4% transient room tax for short-term reservations
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — When vacationing on a budget, some people decide to camp as a more cost-effective option. But this year, some campers in Kentucky can expect to see a 4% tax added when they book their reservations at campsites. It's part of Kentucky’s tax reform bill, House...
40 cars reported stolen within 3 weeks in Clarksville
According to Clarksville police, 40 cars have been stolen in a matter of three weeks.
z975.com
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police searching for 16-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile. Authorities are searching for Breyanna Shatto, 16, who was last seen on Jan. 9 around 2:00 p.m. at the DCS office on Pageant Lane in Clarksville. Breyanna goes by...
Police searching for driver from alleged road rage incident in Spring Hill
Authorities in Spring Hill are trying to track down a driver accused of pointing a gun at someone during a road rage incident.
Stabbing suspect taken into custody following Clarksville barricade situation
A man has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in Clarksville Thursday afternoon.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
