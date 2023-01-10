Read full article on original website
NY Landquest: Country Home with Garage and Pond on 3 acres in Angelica NY
This well-maintained manufactured home sits on a block foundation and has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with central air and a whole house back-up generator. The spacious eat-in kitchen has plenty of storage and has newer stainless-steel appliances and updated lighting. The master bedroom has two closets with an attached full bath. From the living room, enter the hallway to the other bedroom and a full bath. The property includes a large yard, detached garage, a shed with electric, and a spring-fed pond.
Port Allegany Gets Downtown Grant
Port Allegany is getting a state grant to rehabilitate its town square. State Representative Martin Causer announced the $214,000 grant on Thursday. The project will include new pedestrian walkways, utility installation, landscaping, signage, access for people with disabilities, and other improvements. The funds come from the Department of Conservation and...
Heavy smoke pours from house on fire on Elmira’s southside
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several crews responded to a house fire in Elmira Friday afternoon, as smoke was seen billowing from the home. Calls for the fire were first reported around noon on January 13, 2023 at a home in the 500 block of Fulton Street on Elmira’s southside. Several departments responded, including the City […]
PSP: Boat, trailer & cuckoo clock stolen in Bradford County
WINDHAM TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County are asking for information on the theft of a boat, its trailer, and a clock worth several hundred dollars. Pennsylvania State Police responded to Windham Township on January 10 for the report of the theft. According to the police report, a man from Vestal and a […]
Man allegedly wanted money for new shoes
Lock Haven, Pa. — A man told police he wanted new shoes when asked why he allegedly stole $100 from an office. Joshua Mikhy Andrus, 42, of Lock Haven was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property after he admitted to taking the money. Both are second-degree misdemeanors. Police said the theft occurred on Jan. 1 when Andrus was working at the Nittany Minit Mart near the 20 block of Woodward Avenue. Andrus is scheduled to appear before Judge Keith Kibler on Feb. 13 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
Two Charged After Gel Pellet “Shootings”
Two former Pitt-Bradford students are facing charges after a series of gel pellet “shootings” in Bradford. 18-year-old Mackenzie Alexis Barnes of Jackson Center and 19-year-old Elizabeth Chaffee of Sandy Lake allegedly fired an Orbeez gun, designed to shoot gel pellets, out of the window of a moving car on multiple occasions from November 7th through November 10th.
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
Woman accused of stealing $2,660 of groceries
Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy woman is accused of stealing more than $2,660 of groceries on at least 27 occasions. The most recent charge filed against Shelby Denea Hoffman, 30, was felony retail theft after investigators realized she had under-rang items at the Muncy Weis Markets at least 27 times from Sept. 1 to Nov. 14, 2022. Trooper Dylan Houser of state police at Montoursville took Hoffman into custody on...
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest
CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
Pa. woman sentenced for bathing her kids in bleach, giving them meth
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old woman was sentenced to a little less than two years behind bars for bathing two of her children in bleach and giving one of them meth. The Centre Daily Times reports a judge handed Tara Auman a sentence of 11.5 to 23.5 months in the Centre County Correctional Facility with five months of time served after she pleaded no contest to two counts of child endangerment. The judge also sentenced Auman to five years of probation.
New water and sewer lines coming to Mansfield Borough
Mansfield, Pa. — Mansfield Borough will receive some necessary upgrades to their water and sewer systems thanks to $5 million in state funding. New water and sewer lines will be installed, providing clean drinking water for residents and ensuring wastewater can be discharged from local homes and businesses. “One of the fundamental roles of local government is to ensure clean drinking water runs into homes and businesses and wastewater flows...
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Shooter opened fire on group that included four-year-old
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with attempted murder after police say he fired three to five rounds into a crowd last weekend. Coy Daniel Thornton told the group of five people, which included a four-year-old boy, that he would “show them crazy” after an argument on Jan. 7 just before midnight in the 1900 block of Walters Road, police said. After going into his home, Thornton returned with a handgun and fired at the crowd, according to the affidavit. ...
Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
New Central PA highway halfway complete
A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
Police: Man charged for lying on ATF form for firearm
Muncy, Pa. — Police say a Muncy man failed to disclose a previous drug conviction when he filled out a form to purchase a firearm. Trooper Tyler Morse of the State Police at Montoursville says Deon Caprice Brown, 54, lied on the firearms transaction record form when he checked "no" for previous convictions. Brown was arrested in Maryland in 1996 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, to which he pled guilty. ...
PSP find over 4 pounds of marijuana in vehicle
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man after allegedly finding over four pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. According to PSP on January 6 around 4:23 p.m., PSP Lamar troopers stopped a vehicle after watching Title 75 violations and numerous indicators of criminal activity were seen. PSP says they […]
Olean Police Seek Help in Shooting Investigation
Olean police are looking for the public’s help investigating a shooting. Around 2:30 Friday morning Olean Police Officers responded to a call of shots being fired on the 300 Block of Irving Street after several 911 calls from nearby residents. Patrol Officers did not locate anyone in the area upon arrival at this location.
Medical emergency, 911 call locks down area elementary school
Lairdsville, Pa. — Around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, a person drove into the parking lot of East Lycoming School District's Renn Elementary school in the wrong direction, left the property, and later returned to the property. The erratic nature of the driver, their departure, and abrupt return to the school parking lot prompted a 911 call from inside the school. The caller reported to police a "suspicious man at the front door with a gun," according to a letter by Superintendent Dr. Mark Stamm. ...
