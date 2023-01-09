Read full article on original website
Family says goodbye to IHOP teen shooting victim
A Nashville mother made a tearful goodbye to her 16-year-old son Monday evening following a South Nashville shooting outside of an IHOP.
wvlt.tv
Nashville man charged with abuse after infant hospitalized with brain injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he abused an infant. Jeremy Beard, 26, was charged with aggravated child abuse. In November, a 6-month-old unresponsive infant in Beard’s care was rushed to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with severe injuries, according to an affidavit. Police said a medical examination revealed the child suffered an acute brain hemorrhage, brain compression, extensive hemorrhages in his retinas, a leg fracture and multiple bruises to his head and face.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
1 critically injured in Madison shooting
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Madison.
‘Pray’: Near-drowning victim remains critical; family asks for prayers
The family of a Robertson County teen in critical condition is asking for prayers.
wpln.org
‘I can’t imagine the Arcade without the Post Office’: After a century, Arcade customers need to find new mailboxes
For over 100 years, downtown Nashvillians have depended on the centerpiece of the Nashville Arcade: the post office. But, the century-old institution has shut its doors. On Friday, Jan. 6, longtime patrons visited and stamped their final pieces of mail. It was a slow afternoon in downtown Nashville’s open air...
WSMV
Loved ones remember family of three found dead off I-840
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Loved ones remember a Hickman County family found dead Wednesday off I-840 in Williamson County. The family of three, including an 8-year-old girl, was reported missing ten days earlier. The mother’s sister, Jennifer Biggs, said they are frustrated with law enforcement. They believe they should have...
‘This little area has become extremely violent’: String of Madison crimes concerns neighbors
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating three violent -- and possibly connected -- crimes in Madison, which were committed within a few blocks of one another in a 25-minute period.
‘It’s getting treacherous’: Concerns mount over growing homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Timothy Kimbrough remembers the days when children would play in Wentworth-Caldwell Park. Now, the area is covered in trash and used needles, and people are living in the woods.
WKRN
Teen not expected to survive shooting
A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence …. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. Nonprofit helps with unsolved...
Police Warn Of 'Funny Money' Circulating In Tennessee
"Funny money is making its rounds again."
WSMV
Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
clarksvillenow.com
Jenkins and Wynne kicks off celebration of 70th year serving families in Clarksville
In 2023, Jenkins and Wynne is celebrating 70 years of service to Clarksville’s families. For the entire year, the Ford, Lincoln and Honda automotive dealership will be sharing the birthday festivities with our employees and the community. Here’s a look back at how the business started and all the...
WSMV
Madison neighbors concerned after woman shot during robbery attempt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Madison neighbors are on edge after police said a man shot a woman in front of her house during an attempted robbery on Friday night. The shooting happened on Gibson Drive. The woman who was shot drove to one of her neighbor’s homes to call for help. Now many in the neighborhood are scared for their safety.
‘Teachers do not have the extra time’: Confusion, frustration surround TN classroom book rules
Halfway through the school year, teachers are still confused and frustrated by the demands of the "Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022" passed by the Tennessee General Assembly last March.
clarksvillenow.com
Pets of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
Metro police searching for gunman who shot woman during robbery
Metro police are searching for a gunman who reportedly robbed and shot at a woman near her home on Gibson Drive Saturday night in Madison.
Autistic 19-year-old found safe after leaving Hendersonville home with unknown man
The Hendersonville Police Department announced Saturday that Claire Sanford, an autistic 19-year-old who was reported missing, has been found safe.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
