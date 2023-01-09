ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

wvlt.tv

Nashville man charged with abuse after infant hospitalized with brain injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he abused an infant. Jeremy Beard, 26, was charged with aggravated child abuse. In November, a 6-month-old unresponsive infant in Beard’s care was rushed to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with severe injuries, according to an affidavit. Police said a medical examination revealed the child suffered an acute brain hemorrhage, brain compression, extensive hemorrhages in his retinas, a leg fracture and multiple bruises to his head and face.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Loved ones remember family of three found dead off I-840

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Loved ones remember a Hickman County family found dead Wednesday off I-840 in Williamson County. The family of three, including an 8-year-old girl, was reported missing ten days earlier. The mother’s sister, Jennifer Biggs, said they are frustrated with law enforcement. They believe they should have...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Teen not expected to survive shooting

A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence …. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. Nonprofit helps with unsolved...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Madison neighbors concerned after woman shot during robbery attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Madison neighbors are on edge after police said a man shot a woman in front of her house during an attempted robbery on Friday night. The shooting happened on Gibson Drive. The woman who was shot drove to one of her neighbor’s homes to call for help. Now many in the neighborhood are scared for their safety.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Pets of the Week

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

