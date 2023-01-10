Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (24-12-4) at Bruins (32-4-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Puck possession and playing for one another will be key as Kraken face first-place Boston for the first time this season. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Know Your Opponent. Boston is the top team in the NHL standings right now and for...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Lightning
BLUES The St. Louis Blues are looking to bounce back from a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning for Saturday's Hall of Fame game. Two games into a seven-game homestand, the Blues will look to improve their season home record over the long stretch at Enterprise Center. Their 8-9-2 record on home ice ranks No. 26 in the NHL this season, down from their Top-10 standing last year. With the final four games in the homestand - and the next two - coming against teams currently outside the playoff picture, the Blues have an opportunity to build steam heading towards the All-Star break.
NHL
Postponed Sabres game at Columbus rescheduled for April 14
Game was originally set to be played on December 27. The Buffalo Sabres will close out the 2022-23 regular season in Columbus. The NHL announced Wednesday that the game between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets originally scheduled for December 27 will now be played on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
NSH@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 4-3 victory over the Predators on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game, P.K. Subban was honored with a homecoming celebration. After addressing the crowd, former teammate Carey Price even joined him on the ice for a triple low five that sent the fans in the building and social media platforms everywhere into a frenzy.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Hit Season's Midway Point Tonight vs. Oilers
The Ducks officially begin the second half of the regular season and host the penultimate game of a franchise-record 10-game homestand tonight, taking on the division rival Edmonton Oilers at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Final Game of Homestand to Senators on Thursday
Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season and Dylan Guenther added a goal and an assist, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-3 to the Ottawa Senators in the final game of their three-game homestand on Thursday. Barrett Hayton also scored, extending his goal streak to three games,...
NHL
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Knights 4, Panthers 2
Splitting their four-game trip, the Panthers sit at 19-20-4 in the standings. "It doesn't help the frustration right now," Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "It was a big opportunity for us tonight. It's unfortunate we didn't get anything out of it. Certainly there's an identity forming and that belief is coming back in this locker room. That's an important part."
NHL
Pluses, minuses for Predators-Maple Leafs, Sharks-Kings
Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The Nashville Predators (19-14-6) visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS). Then, the San Jose Sharks (13-21-8) visit the Los Angeles Kings (24-14-6) at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN NOW).
NHL
2023 NHL Draft Diary: Brayden Yager
Moose Jaw forward discusses four-assist game, watching World Juniors. Brayden Yager of Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League will file a monthly draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. The 18-year-old right-shot center (5-foot-11, 166 pounds), No. 5 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2023 draft, has 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) in 40 games this season. Yager was named Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year after he had 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games in 2021-22.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
NHL
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
NHL
Scheifele scores twice, Jets top Penguins for 7th win in past 8
PITTSBURGH -- Mark Scheifele scored twice, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena on Friday. Blake Wheeler had a goal and an assist, Nikolaj Ehlers scored, and Cole Perfetti had three assists for the Jets (28-14-1), who have won seven of eight, including a 4-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. David Rittich made 22 saves.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'WHO WANTS IT MORE'
"It's a big game for us. They're right behind us in the standings. We've lost twice to them now, so it's time we get some revenge and beat them tonight. It's going to be an exciting game. It's always big when you play a team back-to-back - especially after you lost one, because you want to come out and show you're better. We're excited for the game and we should have some good intensity and energy."
FOX Sports
Sabres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Predators
Buffalo Sabres (20-18-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-15-6, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Nashville Predators. Nashville has a 9-6-3 record in home games and a 19-15-6 record overall. The Predators have allowed 116...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Cap Franchise-Record Homestand Tonight vs. New Jersey
The Ducks have reached the finale of a franchise-record 10-game homestand, tonight hosting the New Jersey Devils and celebrating Lunar New Year at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: ESPN+/Hulu | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. Anaheim will look to close the nearly month-long homestand...
markerzone.com
RICK TOCCHET COULD FIND HIS WAY BACK TO AN NHL BENCH WITH A STRUGGLING CANADIAN FRANCHISE
Former NHLer Rick Tocchet hasn't been behind a bench in the National Hockey League since the 2020-21 season with the Arizona Coyotes. At the conclusion of that campaign, he was let go and shortly after, he joined TNT as an in-studio analyst. The 58-year-old will likely be back to coaching...
NHL
Just the Halfway of It
New Kraken such as top scorer Andre Burakovsky and 20-win goalie Martin Jones highlight stellar first 41 games. Yet there's equal reason to fete Seattle's expansion draft picks. January 13, 2023. The Kraken have officially reached the halfway mark of the 2022-2023 NHL season, 41 games played and 41 to...
