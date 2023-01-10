BLUES The St. Louis Blues are looking to bounce back from a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning for Saturday's Hall of Fame game. Two games into a seven-game homestand, the Blues will look to improve their season home record over the long stretch at Enterprise Center. Their 8-9-2 record on home ice ranks No. 26 in the NHL this season, down from their Top-10 standing last year. With the final four games in the homestand - and the next two - coming against teams currently outside the playoff picture, the Blues have an opportunity to build steam heading towards the All-Star break.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO