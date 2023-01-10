Read full article on original website
Related
Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.
Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
Organize your small front entryway in minutes with these 12 picks
Organize your front entryway with these helpful shoe racks, shelves, and storage benches. No matter how tiny your space is, these pieces will tidy it
This Sleek RV Could Be Your New Luxury Condo on Wheels
Niesmann+Bischoff just made RV life a little more luxurious. Since 2020, the RV maker has debuted two ultra-luxe motorhomes. Now the brand has unveiled a third edition that may just be more posh than your upscale apartment. Dubbed Arto, the new motorhome offers 215 square feet of living space that you can customize to taste via 10 discrete layouts. Each one includes a spacious living room, kitchen, a spa-like bathroom and light-filled bedroom, with stylish cabinetry throughout. The four- to six-wheeler is based on a Fiat Ducato, a commercial workhorse often used for transporting goods. This edition, however, is built...
AOL Corp
Hurry! The famous 'Amazon coat' is on mega-sale — but only 'til midnight
It's freezing outside and, with more winter months ahead, it's no wonder we have warm coats on the brain. Well, Amazon has a sale to do you a solid. They've slashed prices on popular Orolay coats by up to 52%, just for today. But there's one marked-down jacket in particular you definitely don't want to miss: The Internet famous "Amazon coat."
tinyhousetalk.com
Health Professional’s Office Tiny Home
This 13-foot tiny house was designed as an office for a health professional, and I can hardly think of a more lovely spot to have an office visit! There’s a comfortable bench for patients, a consultation desk with sleek chairs, and even a 3/4 bathroom with a shower. A...
I wanted a posh wooden dining table but saved £700 creating one myself using £15 paint
A SAVVY spender managed to save £700 taking up the DIY challenge to revamp her dining table rather than splurging on a posh new one. Kerry Green, 49, from Hull decided to upgrade her furniture herself rather than splashing out on a fancy table. The mum-of-four and works as...
yankodesign.com
The Wood Slatted House is a sturdy concrete home in Tel Aviv with foldable wooden shutters
The Israeli studio Pitsou Kedem Architects partnered up with architect Tamar Berger to create the Wood Slatted House on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel. The 500 square meter home is marked by slatted wooden shutters that fold, and board-marked concrete giving the home a rustic yet rather minimal appearance and feel to it. The home is located in a suburban area and was in fact designed for the twin brother of the studio’s founder – Pitsou Kedem.
8 Space-Saving Drop-Leaf Tables on Sale at Wayfair Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It may sound cheesy, but drop-leaf tables hold a special place in our hearts. They have the magical power to grow in size and go from only being able to seat two or three people to being able to seat a room full of friends, family, and relatives of all kinds. And, their technology isn’t overly complex (or Bluetooth-enabled). With a relatively simple design, they hold up over time and can become cherished heirlooms. While it’s easy to find drop-leaf tables in any size, shape, or style you can think of, it’s not so easy to find ones that you’ll want to keep using throughout the years. Luckily, Wayfair is a great place to find sturdy and reliable home pieces — and right now, they’re having a sale on some of our favorite drop-leaf tables. Check out our picks on dining room, living room, and home office tables and find the one that helps you do more in your space.
Watch as This Man Turns Black Dollar Tree Plates Into a Fancy Platter for Under $5
It looks expensively good!
Mum's hack which helps keep fruit fresh for weeks is 'changing people's lives'
With food prices going through the roof, it's more important than ever to cut down on food waste. Now, one mum is being praised for her incredible fruit storage hack, which keeps fruit fresh for weeks and is 'changing people's lives'. This really is a must-know if you've ever tucked...
Dash’s Mini Waffle Makers and Appliances Are On Sale — Starting at $16
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you have a small kitchen, you may have to make hard decisions about which appliances stay and which have to go. Dash understands that, which is why the brand excels at making miniature, inexpensive versions of appliances you might otherwise have a hard time justifying buying. The brand’s already affordable kitchen appliances are up to 33% off on Amazon, with discounts on egg cookers, electric griddles, and of course, waffle makers. Dash is particularly popular for its waffle makers, including among members...
Mrs Hinch fans go wild for 65p kitchen staple that banishes mould from windows in seconds
MOULD is a growing problem in winter amid the cold temperatures - but there’s a quick and easy method to get rid. Many households across the country have been plagued with damp and mould in recent months. And with the worst of winter still set to come, many are...
lambertslately.com
How to Build a DIY Murphy Bed with Desk & Ikea Bookcases
See how to build a full-size DIY murphy bed with desk & Ikea Billy bookcases. Perfect for a guest bedroom or craft room! Made with a Create-a-Bed kit & great for small spaces. Affiliate links used in this post. Read more about my link usage here. How much does a...
dcnewsnow.com
Best 8×10 rug
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Rugs are a great interior decor item to add to fill space in any room and to cover up undesirable flooring. 8×10 rugs are typically placed in bedrooms and living rooms and are available in different colors. If you are looking for a handmade 8×10 rug that is available in different colors and shapes, the nuLoom Rigo Hand-Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug is the top choice.
myzeo.com
Caring For Antique Wood Furniture: How To Keep Them In The Best Condition
Antique wood furniture can add instant elegance to a room, but it requires proper care to look its best and last for years to come. Wood is a delicate material, so it is vital to know how to clean it correctly, how to store it and what kind of things could pose a danger to it. Wood antiques are often intricately carved, adding to their aesthetic appeal but also making them trickier to clean and maintain.
Woman’s MIL Is a Living Example of How All Grandmas Should Be
She has so much empathy and compassion.
The One Area Rug a Home Stager Gets Asked About the Most
Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
Comments / 0