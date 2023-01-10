Read full article on original website
kqradio.com
Eagle Grove wrestling places 11th at Gary Christensen Invitational at Winterset
The Eagle Grove Eagles wrestling team made the trip south into Madison County on Saturday morning, to compete in the annual Gary Christensen Invitational at Winterset High School in Winterset. The Eagles were joined by the host Huskies, ADM, Bishop Heelan, Carlisle, Clarinda, Clarke, East Union, Martensdale-St. Marys, Pella, Southwest Iowa, Urbandale, Van Meter, Waukee and Woodward-Granger.
kqradio.com
Webster City basketball sweeps doubleheader at Southeast Valley
The Webster City Lynx basketball teams made the trip to Gowrie on Tuesday night, to face off with the Southeast Valley Jaguars in non-conference action. Webster City’s girls entered with a 2-9 overall record, while Webster City’s boys entered at 7-0 and ranked #7 in Class 3A according to the IHSAA.
kqradio.com
Eagle Grove basketball splits doubleheader with Forest City
The Eagle Grove Eagles basketball teams made the long trip north on Tuesday night, to face off with the Forest City Indians in Top of Iowa Conference play in Forest City. Eagle Grove’s girls entered with a 1-8 record, while Eagle Grove’s boys entered with a similar 1-8 record.
Cyclones rout Red Raiders, chase history
The Iowa State Cyclones dominated Texas Tech Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, 84-50. Gabe Kalscheur led the nation’s 14th ranked team with 25 points and 7 rebounds. Iowa State is 4-0 in conference play for just the third time in school history. The previous 4-0 or better starts were 2000 (Elite Eight) and 1944 […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Waukee entertainment venue on schedule to open later this year
WAUKEE, Iowa — A new entertainment venue holding 3,500 people is set to open in December in Waukee. The venue will anchor the KeeTown Loop development at the corner of Grand Prairie Parkway and Ashworth Road. It’s an entertainment district that will eventually have two hotels, office space, retail space, restaurants, bars, and more. KeeTown Loop’s […]
Iowa State Fair Announces Second Country Show for 2023
Back in early December, the Iowa State Fair officially announced the very first Grandstand act for 2023. We were thrilled to find out that Eric Church will be headed back to Des Moines on Sunday, August 13th! He and Jackson Dean will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and they're on sale now HERE.
KBOE Radio
WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
ourquadcities.com
Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing.
Largest School District In Iowa Faces Cyberattack
You've heard of school and classes being canceled because of too much snow, freezing cold temperatures, or icy roadways but you rarely hear of classes being canceled because of an internet battle. 30,000 students, in Iowa's largest school district, had their classes canceled for a second day, as technicians continue their battle to restore the computer system.
Iowa Dog Spotted in Car Wearing Shades Like He Owns the Place
A funny thing happened the other day in Iowa. A dog was spotted in a parked car which is not unusual. The fact that he was wearing shades and acting like he owns the place was slightly odd though. This fun video moment was captured in Marshalltown, Iowa recently. The...
kqradio.com
Weather & Announcements
Retirements announced for two longtime Webster City schoool employees. Hamilton County Supervisors to meet Tuesday morning,January 10 at 9:00 a.m. South Hamilton School Board first meeting of 2023 is this Monday,January 9. First meeting of 2023 for the Webster City Community School Board is set for this Monday,January 9. Kloberdanz...
KAAL-TV
Iowa Gov. Reynolds appoints district judge in Judicial Election District 2A
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Blake Norman as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2A. Norman, of Garner, Iowa, currently serves as the Hancock County Attorney. He was appointed by the Board of Supervisors in 2017 and elected to a four-year term in 2018. Norman has also served as an Assistant County Attorney in Cerro Gordo County and Scott County.
Fire damages central Iowa assisted living facility
Firefighters on the scene said that the fire didn’t get out of hand thanks to the building being equipped with a sprinkler system. The roof and attic did catch fire but most of the damage was from the sprinklers and the fire department's water hoses.
$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot is game’s 2nd highest
The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
kniakrls.com
Accident on North 7th Street in Knoxville
A semi hit the North 7th Street Bridge in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon. The accident closed traffic on the road. The railroad goes above the road on North 7th Street, the site of the accident. The Knoxville Police Department reports there were no injuries.
iowapublicradio.org
USDA grant will help close agricultural drainage wells in north-central Iowa
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded a more-than half a million dollar grant for a wetland restoration project in north-central Iowa, putting the state closer to closing all openings to aquifers on farmland that can release pollutants down into groundwater. Iowa Agricultural Mitigation will use the $684,000 USDA grant...
KCCI.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Who's playing in the Des Moines metro in 2023?. Dozens of acts have announced shows in the Des Moines area. Below is a list of concerts at most of the area's major venues, Horizon Events Center, Wooly's, Hoyt Sherman Place, Gas Lamp, Platform, the Iowa State Fair and more.
electrek.co
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete
An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
