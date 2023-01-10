Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
SPD K-9 arrest leads to large drug seizure
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police K-9 was instrumental Thursday in a man's arrest and large drug seizure, police said Friday. Police said patrol officers attempted a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. A passenger jumped out of the car and ran. After a brief chase, K-9 Diesel found the...
Bossier City police searching for attempted murder suspect
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Detectives are looking for Xavier Reese, 20, who is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder in additional to other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Bossier City on Dec. 14.
Caddo jury convicts Shreveport man in child's shooting death
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of the death of a 5-year-old girl while she played in a room of the motel her parents owned was found responsible for the death by Caddo Parish jurors Friday. The seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court found Shreveporter...
Caddo-Bossier Port commission appoints 2023 officers
SHREVEPORT, La – The Caddo-Bossier Port Commission has elected its officers to lead the Port for the next year. Commissioners selected Walter O. Bigby Jr. to a second term as president. Bigby is a businessman and has been a member of the Port Commission since 2017. He represents Bossier City on the commission.
Krewe of Sobek holds annual bal
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mardi Gras magic was on full display Friday night. The Krewe of Sobek held its annual bal at the Shreveport Convention Center. This year's theme: "Sobek Travels the World." There was lots of great music and food as the krewe presented its royal court as they celebrate...
Arceneaux bound by 11th hour contract legislation signed by Perkins
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Newly elected Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux will have to seek City Council approval for any city contracts over $1 million. This ordinance was passed by the City Council on the last day of the year and signed by former Mayor Adrian Perkins on his way out the door.
Ronald Cothran tapped as new District 8 commissioner
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission on Thursday selected Ronald Cothran as interim commissioner for District 8. Cothran will fill the seat left vacant by former Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council in 2022. Cothran was sworn in by Caddo Clerk of Court Mike...
