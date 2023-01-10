Coinbase Lays Off Nearly 1,000 Employees, CEO Brian Armstrong Cites Crypto Bear Market Plus Economic Downturn

Read full article on original website
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move
A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
Binance Stakes 4,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Project Details Update on New Layer-2 Blockchain
The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is staking trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the dog-themed asset provides updates on its upcoming layer-2 project. According to data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, Binance sent a staggering 4 trillion Shiba Inu worth about $35 million at time of writing to an unknown wallet for staking purposes.
Morgan Creek CEO Mark Yusko Predicts Bitcoin Outruns Gold in 2023, Says Risk Assets Repeating Early 2000s
Morgan Creek Capital CEO Mark Yusko is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets are going to bounce back just like the tech sector after the dot com crash of the early 2000s. In a new interview with Blockworks, the crypto veteran says that Bitcoin is likely to outperform...
Most Dogecoin Holders Are in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Owners Remain Underwater: IntoTheBlock
Most holders of the meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are sitting on profits, but the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red even though the crypto markets are rallying. According to blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, 59% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while...
Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Last 24 Hours As Inflation Data Triggers Market Bounce
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets have been liquidated in the last day as new inflation triggers a bounce for the markets. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ new Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which broadly measures the changes in prices paid for goods and services by customers minus food and gas, inflation has risen 6.5% year over year from December 2021-2022.
ARK Invest Says Bitcoin Holders Remained Strong in 2022, With BTC Primed for Major Move
Ark Invest, the investment firm led by Cathie Wood, says long-term Bitcoin (BTC) holders held strong last year despite market turmoil. According to the investment firm, there remains a “robust cohort” of long-term Bitcoin holders who were not moving their crypto holdings despite high-profile cases of fraud and a collapse in price.
Crypto Strategist Updates Outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 120% in 10 Days
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on the top two leading digital assets by market cap and an altcoin that has posted large gains in the last 10 days. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 332,000 Twitter followers that the king crypto’s dominance levels are set to make a move to the upside, adding that as BTC gets stronger, altcoins get weaker.
Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert Breaks Silence, Says Past Year Most Difficult of His Life
Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert has finally broken his silence after a series of serious accusations from Gemini founder Cameron Winklevoss. Silbert says in a new letter to shareholders that the past year has been the most difficult one of his life personally and professionally. “Bad actors and...
Trader Who Accurately Predicted Bitcoin Top and Bottom Updates Outlook After Big Crypto Rally
A trader who sold Bitcoin (BTC) near its all-time high and re-entered the market at a massive discount in November is updating his outlook on the crypto markets. The pseudonymous trader, who goes by the name DonAlt, tells his 449,000 Twitter followers that bears are in a precarious position after Bitcoin’s run from $15,731 on November 21st to its Thursday high of $19,117.
Traders Are Sleeping on ‘Massive Opportunity’ for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
A widely followed crypto analyst is tracking where Bitcoin (BTC) may head next after its explosive rise above $19,000. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 644,700 Twitter followers that it is still unclear how long BTC’s current rally will last. “All the liquidity has been taken...
Ripple Predicts ‘Crypto Spring’ on the Horizon for Digital Asset Industry in 2023
Top executives at San Francisco payments company Ripple think utility will be one of the most important factors for the crypto and blockchain sector in 2023. In a new series of predictions, Ripple execs say they think non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will both take more prominent roles this year.
Reap Leverages Fireblocks To Enable Crypto Repayments With the Reap Card
Reap, the global fintech company powering expense management through the industry-first Reap Visa Corporate Card (‘Reap Card’) platform, launches industry-leading innovation by including cryptocurrency repayments functionality for the Web 3.0 industry. Together with the Reap Card, Reap is offering expense management software that will enable Web 3.0 companies...
Cardano DeFi Activity Soars 36% As ADA Opens 2023 With Big Rallies
Decentralized finance (DeFi) activity is soaring on Cardano (ADA) as the Ethereum (ETH) competitor kicks off a red-hot start to 2023. The DeFi tracker DeFi Llama reports that Cardano has $65.97 million in total value locked (TVL) at time of writing, roughly a 36% increase from January 1st when Cardano’s TVL registered at $48.5 million.
Sam Bankman-Fried Claims Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Caused FTX Implosion in New ‘Pre-Mortem’ Substack Post
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried says the head of rival exchange Binance contributed to setting off the demise of his crypto empire. In a post to Bankman-Fried’s Substack titled “FTX Pre-Mortem Overview,” the 30-year-old says a combination of several factors caused the collapse of the Bahamas-based FTX exchange.
Altcoin Season Imminent? Crypto Analyst Looks at Metric That Has Historically Signalled Massive Rallies
A widely-followed crypto analyst says that the price movement of small-cap tokens suggests that the altcoin season could be underway. In a new video, the host of the YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 441,000 subscribers that while small-cap altcoins are still trading 5% below their price on December 12th, the trajectory indicates potential for a big rally.
Bitcoin Touches $21,000, Shattering Historic Line of Resistance and Erasing FTX Gap
Bitcoin has touched the $21,000 mark, testing a range that erases the damage done to BTC’s price by alleged fraudster and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The top cryptocurrency is up 11% in the last 24-hours, trading at $20,975 at time of publishing. Bitcoin’s rise has triggered a broad surge...
Crypto Analyst Warns Ethereum Facing Significant Resistance, Details Breakdown Scenario for ETH
Crypto trader Jason Pizzino warns that Ethereum (ETH) could undergo a heavy correction after experiencing a modest rally this week. In a new video, Pizzino tells his 279,000 YouTube subscribers that Ethereum’s bear market downtrend remains intact despite the second-largest crypto asset by market rallying by over 10% this week.
Shiba Inu Whale Moves 3,333,256,285,484 SHIB in One Massive Transaction – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
An affluent crypto investor just moved a large amount of Shiba Inu (SHIB) coins as the dog-themed digital asset gains popularity on exchanges. According to blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, the unknown whale transferred 3,333,256,285,484 SHIB worth $30,262,633 at time of the transaction on January 10th. The funds were moved...
