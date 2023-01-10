New Traffic Pattern To Begin On Southbound I-95 At Fort McHenry Tunnel

Fort McHenry Photo Credit: By Famartin - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=39636766

Drivers should expect a new traffic pattern at the Fort McHenry Tunnel starting over the weekend, reports WBAL.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 15, there will be two highway-speed lanes and two standard toll plaza lanes on southbound I-95. Southbound tolls will be collected by a new overhead electronic toll gantry, the outlet continues.

The two left lanes will use the left lane of the tunnel and those using the Exit 55/Key Highway lanes should use the right tube of the tunnel. Tolling is still in effect and the northbound traffic shift is expected to start in the coming weeks. To read the full story by WBAL, click here.

