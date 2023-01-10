Eva Mendes Calls This Tightening Face Mask a ‘Facial in a Little Bottle’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Eva Mendes has what every little girl dreams of: a real-life Ken doll. Literally! Her partner Ryan Gosling (our collective celebrity crush) nabbed the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, out this summer. But we’re pretty sure it’s Gosling who’s the lucky one in this power couple. Not only is Mendes a talented actress, fashion designer and businesswoman, she’s also drop-dead gorgeous. Have you seen that skin? Flawless! Two years shy of 50, and she’s glowing like we did in our glory days. So, what’s her beauty secret?

“I do love the Hanacure mask ," the Hitch star told CNN . "It's a facial in a little bottle. It's pretty intense." In just 20 minutes, you’ll notice remarkable results! This transformative face mask firms, tones and revitalizes skin for a more youthful-looking complexion. The before and after is unbelievable! And Mendes is not the only famous fan of Hanacure — Drew Barrymore , Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Bebe Rexha also swear by the award-winning beauty brand.

If you want to shine like the stars, then you need to try this celeb-approved facial set from Hanacure!

Get the The All-In-One Facial Set for just $110 at Hanacure!

Hanacure’s All-In-One Facial Set is a multi-action treatment that radically refreshes your complexion. Designed with innovative Octolift technology, this face mask removes impurities from your skin, giving you a professional-level facial from the comfort of your own home. Tightened and toned! Safe for all skin types, this product is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-approved.

Now, we're no scientists, but we do appreciate the simplicity of natural ingredients. Formulated with antioxidants and peptides, this facial soothes and restores skin. In a clinical study, the actual scientists found that 97% of participants felt their skin was firmer and more lifted.

Here’s how to use it: pour the Octolift solution into the ampoule, shake for 20 seconds and stir with the brush. Then, apply the mask tightly onto your skin and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse with warm water, and voila! Your complexion will be clear as day. Don’t be alarmed by the somewhat shocking effect of the facial — once you remove the mask, your skin will look better than ever.

The five-star reviews speak for themselves — 100% of shoppers would recommend this product to a friend. “Revolutionary!” one customer gushed. “This product line has truly removed 20 years from my appearance. Every time I use the facial people immediately comment how good I look or how I am glowing.” Another reviewer called this product her “holy grail face mask.”

Whether you’re in your 30s, 50s or 70s or up, this facial will take years off your face. Go get your glow on with this All-In-One Facial Set from Hanacure !

