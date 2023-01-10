Read full article on original website
Related
If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!
It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
Texas Trash: Weird Name but a Snack That Might Surprise You
I consider myself a snack aficionado. I love snacks, and I thought I knew all the snacks that were out there, that is until I came across this article. The article is entitled: Snack Foods Unique To Texas and I thought, while scrolling through it that I would definitely know all the snacks on the list-I was wrong!
footballscoop.com
Sources: Matt Rhule working to hire Texas high school executive as Nebraska chief of staff
At the AFCA convention earlier this week, Matt Rhule made his intention to bring Texas players to Nebraska known. Every single staff member that made the trip to Charlotte was in the room for the annual Texas high school coaches gathering, getting face time with the most powerful coalition in recruiting.
How To Create A Real Texas Cowboy Outfit With Real Texas Stuff
Everything you need to complete your cool, Texas cowboy look and lifestyle can be purchased from Texas based companies. I love shopping local and when I can't buy direct from an El Paso based company, I still try and keep things Texan. Here are some Texas companies that can help...
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
GROSS! Two Texas Cities Can’t Escape Bed Bugs At All
We all dislike it when insects find their way into our homes. It always happens when we least expect it to doesn't it? There's always that initial groan when we see a bug in our house and we have to somehow get it out of the building. But what happens...
travelawaits.com
16 Texas Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023
The great state of Texas is one of the top five states our readers want to travel to in 2023, according to our recent State of Travel Survey. It’s no wonder — Texas has it all, from major cities to Hill Country, live music to outdoor activities, Tex-Mex to barbecue, and margaritas to wine. It is home to one of the only UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S. and has a rich history that promotes unrivaled state pride.
8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly
The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
Favors Chief Taco Officer Makes A Stop In El Paso
Last April the Texas-based on-demand delivery service, Favor, announced that they were looking to hire their very first Chief Taco Officer. Taco lovers were asked to apply for this dream job and they would be required to travel across Texas to search for the best tacos all while documenting it on social media.
10 Polarizing Texas ‘This or That’ Questions
Texans are very opinionated people which can be both a blessing and a curse. An unexpected perk of this quality is the entertainment that ensues when two people with opposing views go head to head on a topic that isn't really that important. Whether it is a food preference, a...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Not Cool! Did A Marginal Comedian Throw Shade At A Texas Icon?
That didn't stop one young comedian from drawing a line in the sand and dissing one of our Texas National Treasures. Meet Ralph Barbosa, a young comedian who was born in Texas, so he should know better. Yep, he went there. Went after George Strait. BLASPHEMY!!!!. In the now-viral video,...
These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names
When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
cw39.com
These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate. Seven Texas zip codes appear on Opendoor’s top 20 list for 2022. Ranking highest is 77494 in Katy, just outside Houston, which ranks third nationwide. New Braunfels’...
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
How Illegal Is It To Make Whoopee In Your Car In Texas?
Think back, decades ago, to a very popular, and insanely long, film that shattered records and left us all screaming, "There was plenty of room on the door!" In that film, there's a memorable scene involving a steamed up car, and a runny hand print. That scene in the film,...
Here are the 61 Texas high school girls basketball stars tabbed 2023 McDonald’s All-American nominees
Texas led all states nationwide with 61 of the Lone Star State’s most elite high school girls basketball players earning nominations for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game, which is slated for March 28th in Houston
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Texas: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
“Everything is bigger in Texas,” as they say. And when it comes to the American state’s population and area size, this rings true. Texas is home to nearly 30 million Americans over 268,596 square miles. It’s so big that it dwarfs all European countries. Texas lies in...
Why Other Americans Don’t Like Texas According to Reddit
How dare you take pride in where you come from, Texans?. That’s pretty much what I take from the thousands of responses to the person on Reddit who asked Americans that don’t like Texas why they dislike our state. Sure, there were plenty of other responses. But that was the prevailing sentiment.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — With the Dallas Cowboys attempting to beat Tom Brady for the first time on Monday night in the NFL Playoffs, Texas is doing its best to get in the winning spirit and it’s getting started with a lottery win in South Texas. The Texas Lottery...
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3