Denise Osborne
3d ago
People should just desire to adopt, care for and love a pet. That's why I hated to see all the adoptions during COVID. Now many pets are being returned, dumped, etc. My son has had 3 adult cats, 1 adult dog and 1 litter of 10 week old kittens dumped on his property in the country within 3 months. But seriously, who would not totally worship having one of those beautiful hairballs. 🥰 I hope they find safe, loving homes. ❤
Reply(1)
10
Mikala Baker
3d ago
That's a terrible idea! someone takes a kitten to get free airfare, but then abandons the kitten.
Reply(3)
24
Sissy Ward
3d ago
I’ll take them all! I live on a farm and they will be here with me! ALL!
Reply
30
