In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
4 New York Jets offensive coordinator candidates
The New York Jets are now looking for a new offensive coordinator after mutually agreeing to part ways with Mike
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to bold Jets quarterback news
The New York Jets thought they were selecting a franchise quarterback when they took former BYU star Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But after some absolutely brutal play from Wilson this year, the quarterback was benched and his future with the team is in doubt, so it seems the team is willing to make some major moves at the quarterback position.
New York Jets considering major moves
The New York Jets were one of the surprise teams to begin the season at 5-2. By the midway point, the Jets looked to be in a comfortable position for a playoff spot as well. Unfortunately for Jets fans, the season promptly fell off a cliff. The Jets finished the season on a six-game losing Read more... The post New York Jets considering major moves appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
QB Daniel Jones to ask Giants legend for playoff advice
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will pick the brain of a club legend before making his NFL postseason debut Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings. Jones confirmed to ESPN's Jordan Raanan he'll be reaching out to Eli Manning ahead of this coming weekend. Manning was New York's QB1 when the club selected Jones in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft but ultimately lost his job to the then-rookie early into that campaign. The two-time Super Bowl champion retired in January 2020, but he and Jones remain friendly even if their relationship was "a little awkward at times" throughout the 2019 season.
Baltimore Ravens reportedly could use franchise tag that allows Lamar Jackson to test market
Despite the odd saga surrounding Lamar Jackson’s recovery from a knee injury, the Baltimore Ravens still intend to franchise tag
Report: Bucs Plan to Keep Bowles Regardless of Cowboys Game
After an underwhelming regular season, Tampa has a decision to make about its head coach.
QB Chris Vizzina Takes Tumble In Postseason SI99 Rankings
Three members of Clemson's 2023 recruiting class are ranked in the postseason SI99.
Giants declared just $1.52 million in unused 2022 cap space
The New York Giants may be a playoff team this season but the truth is, they are still in rebuilding mode. Big Blue will need all the resources possible at their disposal to improve their 2023 roster. One resource they won’t be relying on is ‘carryover’ cap space from this season. They only have approximately $1.52 million in available 2022 cap space to add onto next year’s number.
An Cardinals' Fan Rooting Guide to Wild Card Weekend
The Arizona Cardinals aren't participating in the postseason, but fans should still have some rooting interests when it comes to a packed Wild Card Weekend slate.
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Pocket $200 in Bonus Bets for Mavericks-Trail Blazers
New York Post readers in Ohio can cash in on a fantastic offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Claim your $200 in bonus bets with the FanDuel Promo Code and Let’s learn how to claim these offers and see our best NBA bet for tonight. Learn more about the FanDuel welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks.Claim all the best offers for Ohio sports betting. FanDuel Ohio offer This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook, place your...
Jets have ‘very high interest’ in Patriots promising offensive assistant coach
The Patriots are set to embark on an offensive coordinator search next week. It’s to be expected that they’ll look at both internal and external candidates to fill the role. It also appears that one of their most promising assistant coaches could be headed elsewhere if he doesn’t land the job.
