Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Yardbarker
Cubs Sign Veteran Outfielder to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have signed Illinois-native Mike Tauchman to minor league deal according to team transaction logs. Tauchman is a veteran outfielder who is returning after a stint in Korea with the Hanwha Eagles. Tauchman came up in the Colorado Rockies organization and made his MLB debut with the Rockies...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Who will go off the Cubs’ 40-man roster to make room for Eric Hosmer?
It’s been known, or at least reported publicly, that the Cubs have signed first baseman Eric Hosmer as a free agent. Since Hosmer was granted his unconditional release by the Red Sox December 22, the Cubs will pay him only the minimum salary of $720,000, with the rest of the $13 million he’s owed this year paid by the Padres, who signed him to an eight-year, $144 million deal before the 2018 season.
Yardbarker
Yankees invite promising pitching prospect to Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing for a competitive spring training session starting next month. Management has brought in a myriad of different outfield options to compete for the vacant left-field position. Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, and Rafael Ortega are the prominent names that will have a shot to earn starting reps during the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider believes Yankees will trade starting infielder
It is no secret the New York Yankees considered trading starting infielder Gleyber Torres at the trade deadline this past summer. Torres was a target for the Miami Marlins, who were thinking of offloading SP Pablo Lopez, but the Yankees didn’t want to give up some of their premier prospects in a prospective deal.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
Yardbarker
Miguel Rojas Sent Text Message To Clayton Kershaw After Dodgers Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their infield depth by acquiring Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for prospect Jacob Amaya. It marks a reunion as the 33-year-old signed with the Dodgers in November 2012 and made his MLB debut two years later. Rojas famously made a terrific stop at third base to preserve Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies during the 2014 season.
Yardbarker
2023 Dodgers Spring Training: Report Dates, First Full-Squad Workout
The start of 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training is Thursday, February 16, when pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout at Camelback Ranch. The Dodgers’ first full-squad workout then takes place Monday, Feb. 20. However, Dodgers pitchers and catchers who are participating in the 2023 World Baseball...
Marlins, Twins have discussed trade possibilities involving Pablo Lopez, Max Kepler
The Marlins and Twins have discussed trade scenarios involving Miami starter Pablo López, writes Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman reports that Minnesota outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Luis Arraez were among the names who’d come up in those discussions but adds the Twins aren’t interested in parting with Arraez.
Spring Training: Phillies announce reporting dates for pitchers and catchers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the Phillies' run to the World Series just ended. But next month, the team will be reporting to Clearwater, Florida, for Spring Training. Pitchers and catchers will report on Thursday, Feb. 16. The full squad will be in Clearwater on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Phillies have had a busy offseason after winning the National League pennant for the first time since 2009. The Phillies signed Trea Turner, the best shortstop on the market, to a massive contract. Bryce Harper underwent Tommy John surgery and will be out until at least the All-Star Break. The team also added a pitcher to starting rotation in Taijuan Walker, and depth to their bullpen with the additions of Matt Strahm, Craig Kimbrel, Erich Uelmen and Gregory Soto. The Phillies' first spring training game will be against the Detroit Tigers on Feb. 25 at 1:05 p.m.
Comments / 0