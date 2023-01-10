Read full article on original website
Related
csengineermag.com
Dodge Momentum Index Wraps up 2022 with December Growth
The Dodge Momentum Index (DMI), issued by Dodge Construction Network, improved 6.6% (2000=100) in December to 222.2 from the revised November reading of 208.3. In December, the commercial component of the DMI rose 8.4%, and the institutional component ticked up 2.7%. “One of the key construction storylines for 2022 was...
csengineermag.com
Warren Controls Offers 1852N Seawater Deballasting Valve
Bethlehem, PA – Warren Controls, a leading manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, announces the 1852N Seawater Deballasting Valve, ideal for deballasting seawater from welldecks. The 8-inch size 1852N model is used by the US Navy on its LHA, LHD, and LPD class amphibious assault ships, which have welldecks that require seawater to be rapidly raised and lowered. Seawater is notably corrosive, and the special materials of construction allow these valves to survive decades of use.
csengineermag.com
ASCE Manual of Practice 154 Provides Guidance for Geotechnical Baseline Reports
Reston, Va. – ASCE’s latest Manual of Practice, Geotechnical Baseline Reports: Suggested Guidelines, MOP 154, explains the role of the geotechnical baseline report (GBR) in allocating and managing risks associated with subsurface construction. Expanding on earlier titles, MOP 154 contains recommendations for what should and should not be included in the GBR, provides a chapter outline and a checklist of topics to consider, suggested page lengths, tips to improve clarity and understanding, and presents examples of problematic and improved practices in creating baselines.
csengineermag.com
Vicaima doors promote the functional design of the Pedralbes Vita Student Residence
The Pedralbes Vita Student university accommodation chose Vicaima’s solutions to be fitted in all the rooms and common areas of the new development. Located in the city of Barcelona, close to some of the most prestigious business schools in Spain, this student accommodation consists of 274 flats, set in an elegant residential area.
csengineermag.com
HOLCIM US BUILDS ON SUSTAINABILITY COMMITMENT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES
Holcim US, a leader in sustainable building solutions, today announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Baker Concrete Construction to provide innovative, low-carbon ECOPact® concrete for the construction of several Amazon Data Centers in Northern Virginia. The companies’ goals on sustainability enabled a collaborative approach to the initiative.
Comments / 0