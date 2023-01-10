A guide to mocktails in Lakeland
You don’t need a kick in your cocktail to enjoy a night out. Keep reading to see where you can find mocktails in Swan City .
Frescos Southern Kitchen & Bar , 132 S. Kentucky Ave.
Known for being a full-service restaurant and craft bar, this downtown staple also offers an entire selection of zero-proof “ temperance cocktails .” If you’re looking for a recommendation, try the cucumber elderflower cooler , made with elderflower syrup, rosemary syrup, cucumber, lime, and sparkling water.
Krazy Kombucha , 1030 Florida Ave. S.
If you want a beverage with flavor and probiotics , check out what’s on tap at Krazy Kombucha, now open Wednesday - Saturday from 11 a . m .- 6 p . m . Pro tip: Get refills from Cafe Zuppina, Tea Largo, and Quinteassence on days the taproom is closed. We like to mix this kombucha with other beverages and fruits to concoct a refreshing mocktail — our favorite is the strawberry .
Publix GreenWise Market , 4747 Florida Ave. S., Ste. 110
The POURS section at Publix GreenWise Market offers up bubbly kombucha on tap that you can sip at their bar in the supermarket, or take on the go while you wander the store. This kombucha’s fizz will most closely resemble a sparkling cider or seltzer. Pro tip : Reader Jennifer D. recommends mocktail mimosas with orange juice and kombucha.
Rec Room , 202 N. Massachusetts Ave.
Stop by this arcade bar in the heart of downtown Lakeland for games, drinks, and the occasional pop-up. Pro tip: You can turn any of Rec Room’s cocktails into a $5 mocktail version . In addition to mocktails, Rec Room offers root beer, cream soda, Coca-Cola products, and more.
Red Door Lakeland , 733 E. Palmetto St.
This homey spot on Lake Morton offers craft cocktails and mocktails. Try the sparkling hibiscus ginger lemonade or the Aurora Borealis , featuring butterfly pea tea, lemon juice, and kiwi shrub.
Revival , 119 S. Kentucky Ave.
This dedicated bar downtown is able to whip up any cocktail into a mocktail . Fun fact: A few months back, we ordered a non-alcoholic riff on an Aperol Spritz (shown above) . This biz also keeps a variety of kombucha on tap .
Quinteassence Kava Bar , 839 N. Massachusetts Ave.
If you’re looking for an alternative to your regular wine-down Wednesday or cocktail, head to Quinteassence Kava Bar. Kava is a non-alcoholic beverage , but it (like alcohol) is a nervous system depressant . That means you can expect a similar sensation, sans alcohol. Try a kava cocktail next time you’re looking for a refreshing drink — we recommend the blue lotus kava lemonade.
Favorite mocktail spot not on our list? Help us out and send it our way — we’re thirsty.
