ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

A guide to mocktails in Lakeland

By Rilee Delgado
6AM City
6AM City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hvaZ_0kA5lX4p00

Do you prefer your bev on the rocks, or blended in a tiki cup?

Photo via Frescos Southern Kitchen & Bar

You don’t need a kick in your cocktail to enjoy a night out. Keep reading to see where you can find mocktails in Swan City .

Frescos Southern Kitchen & Bar , 132 S. Kentucky Ave.

Known for being a full-service restaurant and craft bar, this downtown staple also offers an entire selection of
zero-proof temperance cocktails .” If you’re looking for a recommendation, try the cucumber elderflower cooler , made with elderflower syrup, rosemary syrup, cucumber, lime, and sparkling water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sURl_0kA5lX4p00

DYK you can refill your Krazy Kombucha growlers at various spots around town?

Photo via @catapultlkld


Krazy Kombucha , 1030 Florida Ave. S.

If you want a beverage with flavor and probiotics , check out what’s on tap at Krazy Kombucha, now open Wednesday - Saturday from 11 a . m .- 6 p . m . Pro tip:
Get refills from Cafe Zuppina, Tea Largo, and Quinteassence on days the taproom is closed. We like to mix this kombucha with other beverages and fruits to concoct a refreshing mocktail — our favorite is the strawberry .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljpTY_0kA5lX4p00

Grab a seat at the POURS bar.

Photo by @thelaltoday


Publix GreenWise Market , 4747 Florida Ave. S., Ste. 110

The POURS section at Publix GreenWise Market offers up bubbly kombucha on tap that you can sip at their bar in the supermarket, or take on the go while you wander the store. This kombucha’s fizz will most closely resemble a sparkling cider or seltzer. Pro tip : Reader Jennifer D. recommends mocktail mimosas with orange juice and kombucha.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2tTU_0kA5lX4p00

Level up while playing old favorites like Guitar Hero and pinball during Rec Room’s happy hour.

Photo by @recroomlkld


Rec Room , 202 N. Massachusetts Ave.

Stop by this arcade bar in the heart of downtown Lakeland for games, drinks, and the occasional pop-up. Pro tip: You can turn any of Rec Room’s cocktails into a $5 mocktail version . In addition to mocktails, Rec Room offers root beer, cream soda, Coca-Cola products, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Projf_0kA5lX4p00

A refreshing mocktail a day keeps the doctor away, right?

Photo by Red Door Lakeland


Red Door Lakeland , 733 E. Palmetto St.

This homey spot on Lake Morton offers craft cocktails and mocktails. Try the sparkling hibiscus ginger lemonade or the Aurora Borealis , featuring butterfly pea tea, lemon juice, and kiwi shrub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhUa6_0kA5lX4p00

We like our mocktails loaded with vitamin C.

Photo by @thelaltoday


Revival , 119 S. Kentucky Ave.

This dedicated bar downtown is able to whip up any cocktail into a mocktail . Fun fact: A few months back, we ordered a non-alcoholic riff on an Aperol Spritz (shown above) . This biz also keeps a variety of kombucha on tap .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmpoC_0kA5lX4p00

You won’t wanna spill this tea.

Photo by @quinteassence, @evrnest and @werlostboys

Quinteassence Kava Bar , 839 N. Massachusetts Ave.

If you’re looking for an alternative to your regular wine-down Wednesday or cocktail, head to Quinteassence Kava Bar. Kava is a non-alcoholic beverage , but it (like alcohol) is a nervous system depressant . That means you can expect a similar sensation, sans alcohol. Try a kava cocktail next time you’re looking for a refreshing drink — we recommend the blue lotus kava lemonade.


Favorite mocktail spot not on our list? Help us out and send it our way — we’re thirsty.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6AM City

6AM City

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy