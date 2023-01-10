Read full article on original website
KULR8
Billings Central gets doubleheader sweep of Laurel
BILLINGS — Both the Billings Central boys and girls finished their night with a win over Laurel at MetraPark. In a hoops showdown Friday featuring two of Yellowstone County’s biggest rivals, its most impactful player calls Park County home. And for Class A No. 3 Billings Central’s boys...
KULR8
Columbus girls continuing to develop the strengths behind 6-1 start
COLUMBUS--The Columbus girls have found some success at Divisonals in the past couple of seasons and said their team chemistry is a big strength going forward. "I think we work really well together, we definitely encourage each other, and if somebody doesn't know the plays, we just try to help them out," senior center Isabella Gurie said. "I think we just have lots of strengths, and we use that strength. Like 'oh, that person is really good at this? We'll get them there'."
KULR8
MSUB Men's Basketball off to a historic start
BILLINGS--The MSUB men's basketball team is undefeated so far in conference play. Thursday night, they face off against Saint Martin's University in a matchup for first place in the GNAC, and the Yellowjackets are hoping their momentum continues. MSUB men's basketball head coach Mick Durham has been around the game...
KULR8
Big second half lifts MSUB over St. Martin's in GNAC showdown
BILLINGS- The MSU-Billings men are the only unbeaten team remaining in the GNAC. The Yellowjackets outscored St. Martin's 44-25 in the second half on Thursday night to win 72-61, handing the Saints just their second loss of the season and their first in conference play. Four MSUB players scored in...
KULR8
Part of the Blue Angels Team will be in Billings Friday
BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of the Blue Angels Team will be in Billings Friday for discussions on the flight demonstration this summer. On Jan. 13 at 12:45 pm, two officers will be flying in with a 2-seater Blue Angel F-18 Super Hornet. Depending on the weather, the officers will do...
KULR8
Chick-fil-A opening in Billings soon, opening day drive thru queue planned to start on King Ave.
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Magic City’s first Chick-fil-A is opening in just a week, and they are getting prepared. Officially opening on Jan. 19, they are anticipating long lines for their first day, with two off duty officers being stationed at different locations to help the queue flow and to make sure surrounding businesses are not impacted.
KULR8
Ginger's Wooden Rings
RED LODGE, Mont. - Ginger Dye is taking her passion project public. Intricately designed rings, hand crafted in her Red lodge workspace. "So I've been making these wooden rings for probably about seven years now," Dye explained. "And for the most part I've been just given them away to my friends and family."
KULR8
Family attacked during Sunday night standoff releases statement
BILLINGS, Mont. - The following is a statement from the Brady family regarding the events of Sunday, January 8th, when their home was invaded while they were having a reportedly birthday:. The Brady family asked anyone who wants to help support their family and help them take care of Erik...
KULR8
Yellowstone County officials hold new meeting on worker contract negotiations
BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County officials gave employees an opportunity to get a better idea of where workers' rights negotiations stand in a Q&A session on Wednesday. A mediation hearing between employees and officials took place on Saturday. "We're looking at having more hearings on this matter," said Scott Twito,...
KULR8
Billings police looking for information on suspect who robbed Treasure Cove Casino in December
BILLINGS, Mont. - The public is being asked to help identify the suspect involved in an armed robbery at the Treasure Cove Casino in December. According to the Billings Police Department, the suspect robbed the casino at 909 S 32nd St. W at 8:43 pm on Dec. 4. The suspect...
KULR8
Yellowstone County employees vote to authorize a strike
BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County employees have voted to authorize a strike Friday. A strike vote was authorized by union members Wednesday after county officials held a new meeting on worker contract negotiations. The Montana Federation of Public Employees reports employees voted overwhelmingly in favor of the strike. A mediation...
KULR8
Flu, COVID-19 still hospitalizing Yellowstone County resident
Billings, MT – COVID-19 is still sickening people in Yellowstone County, but putting fewer local people in hospitals compared to a year ago. This week, eight county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 illness. One year ago, 43 Yellowstone County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 11 of were under intensive care on ventilators. During that month, the pandemic virus claimed the lives of 32 Yellowstone County people. During December, seven Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-19 illness.
KULR8
Yellowstone County employees make decision to begin strikes
BILLINGS, MT. - After months of negotiations, Yellowstone County employees have voted in favor to go on strike. The Montana Federation of Public Employees staged protests and sit-ins at the courthouse, awaiting a proposal for the county to meet the need for higher wages, and not allowing the county to get final say on who is hired for various positions.
KULR8
BPD find suspect vehicle involved in early morning kidnapping
The Billings Police Department reports the suspect vehicle, a Mitsubishi Eclipse, has been located. No further details have been shared at this time. BILLINGS, MT- Billings Police say a man was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced into a car near the 3000 block of 4th Ave. South. This happened at 3:33 a.m. on Friday, January 13.
