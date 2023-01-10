Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Tennis-Pegula happy to stay out of the spotlight after moving into second round
MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Jessica Pegula says she is happy to keep flying under the radar at the Australian Open after the American breezed into the second round on Monday with a 6-0 6-1 win over Romania's Jaqueline Cristian.
Tim Dillard on Brewers off-season
Bally Sports Wisconsin Milwaukee Brewers analyst and former Brewers pitcher Tim Dillard joins Steve “Sparky” Fifer to discuss the team’s off-season moves. What needs to still be done? Who pitches the 8th? What about the pitch clock for this season?
