Newly obtained surveillance video has reportedly captured Brian Walshe at a liquor store dumpster near his mother’s Massachusetts home on the day his wife, Ana Walshe, disappeared. Investigators have footage of Brian near the dumpster of Vinnin Liquors on Paradise Road — across the street from his mother’s condo complex in Swampscott, sources told news station WBZ. The camera is near a Whole Food Market that Walshe has told investigators he stopped at while running errands on New Year’s Day, when Ana vanished. A store manager declined to comment to 7NEWS about the video, citing the ongoing investigation into the disappearance. News about Brian’s...

SWAMPSCOTT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO