Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 44 people within 7 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests and summons, including 15 domestic assault-related arrests, within 7 weeks.
Angel Santiago acquitted in 2013 death of Rutland nurse Diane Lamarche-Leader
WORCESTER — A Superior Court jury found Angel E. Santiago not guilty Thursday in connection with the 2013 death of Rutland nurse Diane Lamarche-Leader. Santiago, 30, did not react when he heard the verdict of the 12-member jury that had deliberated for most of the day Thursday. Santiago, who last lived on Fox Street...
Burglar Found Hiding In Ductwork Of Worcester Store: Police
A 38-year-old Worcester man tried to turn a heist of a smoke shop into an "Oceans 11" style caper when he ducked into the ductwork to hide from police, authorities said. Epifanio Lanzo faces two counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, theft from a building, two counts of vandalism, and possession of burglars' tools, Worcester police said.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
nbcboston.com
Leaking Roofs, Rats, Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions
Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
Surveillance video shows Ana Walshe’s husband Brian at a dumpster: reports
Newly obtained surveillance video has reportedly captured Brian Walshe at a liquor store dumpster near his mother’s Massachusetts home on the day his wife, Ana Walshe, disappeared. Investigators have footage of Brian near the dumpster of Vinnin Liquors on Paradise Road — across the street from his mother’s condo complex in Swampscott, sources told news station WBZ. The camera is near a Whole Food Market that Walshe has told investigators he stopped at while running errands on New Year’s Day, when Ana vanished. A store manager declined to comment to 7NEWS about the video, citing the ongoing investigation into the disappearance. News about Brian’s...
These three Worcester streets had 15 total car break-ins in two-month period
In a little over two months the Worcester Police have responded to 15 car-break-ins in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler Streets, according to Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesperson for the department. During the same period — Nov. 1 to Jan. 4 — in 2021 to 2022 there were...
EXCLUSIVE: Ana Walshe told D.C. Police Brian Walshe threatened to kill her
COHASSET, Mass. — On social media, missing Cohasset Mom Ana Walshe portrayed a glamorous, happy life with her husband Brian Walshe. But a police report Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward exclusively obtained, reveals deep trouble even before Ana and Brian were engaged. According to this public incident report, Ana...
country1025.com
Did You Go Through A Dunkin’ Drive-Thru Today in Mass? Ben Affleck May Have Served You.
Boston has been abuzz all day with news that “the American Royal Family” of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in town. They’re here shooting an ad for Dunkin’ and Ben took a little time to work the drive-thru window. So…. do you get your morning...
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
westernmassnews.com
Federal agents conduct investigation at Bi-Qem facility in Florence
FLORENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State and federal agents conducted a search at a Hampshire County business Tuesday morning. Officials with the EPA’s criminal investigation division told Western Mass News that they went to Bi-Qem in Florence to execute a federal warrant with assistance from the Massachusetts Environmental Police. They noted that the warrant was part of an “ongoing enforcement matter,” but they were unable to release any further information.
westernmassnews.com
3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield. The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m. Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being...
thisweekinworcester.com
Break-In Suspect Found in Building Ductwork in Worcester
WORCESTER - A break-in on Park Avenue led to the arrest of a man found in the ductwork of a commercial building. An officer on patrol saw an open door to Smoke Vibez, at 258 Park Ave., at around 2 AM on Wednesday morning. After additional officers arrived at the scene, including a K9 officer, officers began clearing the building.
Massachusetts food truck owner pleads guilty in pandemic fraud case
he owner of a Massachusetts food truck business pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent loan applications to obtain $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds, federal prosecutors said.
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: new owner looking to reopen closed Springfield nightclub
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield nightclub is still closed after a man was shot and killed inside last spring. However, the doors may reopen, pending license approval for a new owner. A nightmare unfolded at a popular spot in downtown Springfield in May 2022. David Carrasquillo, 30, was found...
Police: New surveillance video of Brian Walshe near Swampscott dumpster day of wife’s disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass — State police have collected surveillance video of Brian Walshe near a Swampscott liquor store dumpster the day of his wife’s disappearance, sources told Boston 25 News. The dumpster is near the Whole Foods Walshe said he visited on the same day. Multiple sources previously told...
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facility
According to CBS Boston's sources, a transfer station in Massachusetts was the location where investigators looking into the disappearance of mother Ana Walshe discovered bloody garbage bags, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and soiled cleaning supplies.
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
