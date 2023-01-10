DOVER, DE (Jan. 13, 2023) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is seeing an increase in post-holiday COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, though the increase is not nearly as high as the 2022 post-holiday surge. Still, DPH encourages individuals to take specific action steps to stay healthy and prevent the spread of the virus, such as staying home when sick, testing when symptoms appear or when exposed to someone with COVID-19, staying up to date with vaccinations and boosters, and considering wearing a mask in crowded spaces.

2 DAYS AGO